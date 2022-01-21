Unclaimed property auction by Arizona Department of Revenue

Story: Preview day for unclaimed proper auction by Arizona Department of Revenue

Auction info: https://bit.ly/3fJWqHK

See if you have unclaimed property: Unclaimed Property page on azdor.gov

In-person preview

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Where: Sierra Auction Management, 3570 Grand Ave., Phoenix (near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road)

Free veterinary clinic

When: Friday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: NourishPHX, 501 S. 9th Ave., Phoenix

Info: www.nourishphx.org and www.azhumane.org

Gila River Resort and Casinos

Story: Gila River to showcase Wild Horse expansion with Ludacris, drone shows this weekend

Where: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler

Info: www.PlayAtGila.com

Tee'd Up Mini Golf

When: Fridays, Jan. 21-Feb. 19

Where: Desert Ridge and Tempe Marketplace

Info: shopdesertridge.com and tempemarketplace.com

Barrett-Jackson

When: Jan. 22-30

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Info: https://www.barrett-jackson.com

