Unclaimed property auction by Arizona Department of Revenue
Story: Preview day for unclaimed proper auction by Arizona Department of Revenue
Auction info: https://bit.ly/3fJWqHK
See if you have unclaimed property: Unclaimed Property page on azdor.gov
In-person preview
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Sierra Auction Management, 3570 Grand Ave., Phoenix (near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road)
Free veterinary clinic
When: Friday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: NourishPHX, 501 S. 9th Ave., Phoenix
Info: www.nourishphx.org and www.azhumane.org
Gila River Resort and Casinos
Story: Gila River to showcase Wild Horse expansion with Ludacris, drone shows this weekend
Where: Wild Horse Pass, 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd., Chandler
Info: www.PlayAtGila.com
Tee'd Up Mini Golf
When: Fridays, Jan. 21-Feb. 19
Where: Desert Ridge and Tempe Marketplace
Info: shopdesertridge.com and tempemarketplace.com
Barrett-Jackson
When: Jan. 22-30
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale