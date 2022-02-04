Black History Month

Info:blackhistorymonth.gov

Watch: 3TV special on Saturday, Feb. 5

5th Annual American Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Katie Scott

When: Friday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m- 5 p.m.

Where: Camelback Lakes Amenity Lounge, 2730 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Info: https://www.redcrossblood.org

Abrazo Heart screening for Heart Month

  • Feb. 4, noon-4 p.m. -- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix
  • Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Surprise Hospital, 16815 W. Bell Road, Surprise
  • Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale
  • Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, 5227 E. Carefree Hwy., Cave Creek

Tax credit donations for Peoria Unified School District

When: Friday, Feb. 4- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: District Administration Center, 6330 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale

Info: www.peoriaunified.org

Bell Bank Park grand opening

When:

  • Friday, Feb. 4
    • Jurassic Quest (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
    • Lindsey Stirling Concert (8 p.m.) Tixr Yard
  • Saturday, Feb. 5
    • Jurassic Quest (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
    • Mini West Fest (1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
    • DJ at Tixr Yard (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
    • Face painter, caricature, and balloon artist (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Feb. 6
    • Jurassic Quest (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
    • DJ at Tixr Yard (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Where: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa; Parking Lot 4 (near Miller Lite Way)

Info: bellbankpark.com

Chars LIVE (formerly Char’s Has the Blues) reopening

When: Friday, Feb. 4, 5 p.m.

Where: 4631 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix

Info: charslive.com

Rapid trauma treatment – Lighthouse Psychiatry

Where: 4001 E. Baseline Road, Suite 204, Gilbert

Info: www.lighthousetms.com

KTM Junior Supercross presented by Wells Fargo

Info: ktmjrsx.com

Operation Enduring Gratitude

Info: www.oegaz.org

Street Eats Food Festival

When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Info: www.streeteatsaz.com

Hashknife Pony Express – Scottsdale Western Week

Info: www.scottsdalewesternweek.com

Go Red for Women

Info: www.goredforwomen.org

