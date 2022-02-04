Black History Month
Watch: 3TV special on Saturday, Feb. 5
5th Annual American Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Katie Scott
When: Friday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m- 5 p.m.
Where: Camelback Lakes Amenity Lounge, 2730 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
Info: https://www.redcrossblood.org
Abrazo Heart screening for Heart Month
- Feb. 4, noon-4 p.m. -- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix
- Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Surprise Hospital, 16815 W. Bell Road, Surprise
- Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale
- Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, 5227 E. Carefree Hwy., Cave Creek
Tax credit donations for Peoria Unified School District
When: Friday, Feb. 4- 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: District Administration Center, 6330 W. Thunderbird Road, Glendale
Info: www.peoriaunified.org
Bell Bank Park grand opening
When:
- Friday, Feb. 4
- Jurassic Quest (3 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Lindsey Stirling Concert (8 p.m.) Tixr Yard
- Saturday, Feb. 5
- Jurassic Quest (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Mini West Fest (1 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- DJ at Tixr Yard (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Face painter, caricature, and balloon artist (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
- Sunday, Feb. 6
- Jurassic Quest (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- DJ at Tixr Yard (11 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
Where: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa; Parking Lot 4 (near Miller Lite Way)
Info: bellbankpark.com
Chars LIVE (formerly Char’s Has the Blues) reopening
When: Friday, Feb. 4, 5 p.m.
Where: 4631 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix
Info: charslive.com
Rapid trauma treatment – Lighthouse Psychiatry
Where: 4001 E. Baseline Road, Suite 204, Gilbert
Info: www.lighthousetms.com
KTM Junior Supercross presented by Wells Fargo
Info: ktmjrsx.com
Operation Enduring Gratitude
Info: www.oegaz.org
Street Eats Food Festival
When: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 5-6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Info: www.streeteatsaz.com
Hashknife Pony Express – Scottsdale Western Week
Info: www.scottsdalewesternweek.com
Go Red for Women
Info: www.goredforwomen.org