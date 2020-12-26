Snow Week at Arizona Science Center
When: Through Friday, Jan. 1 (closed on Tuesday, Dec. 29)
Where: Fifth and Washington Streets
Note: Limited capacity, advanced reservations required
Zoppe Family Circus
When: through Jan. 4
Where: Big Surf,1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe
Tickets: $49-$199 per car
Winter Break Activities for Kids at OdySea Aquarium
Where: 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale
🡕 https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community
Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need
When: Through Jan. 3
Where: Any Fry's Food Store location
How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.