Jessie James Decker – “Just Feed Me” virtual event at Changing Hands Bookstore

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m.

🡕 https://bit.ly/3mBYFPs

Queen of Clean

🡕 https://queenofclean.com

Motivational Monday – Ed Mylett

🡕 http://www.edmylett.com and @EDMYLETT on Unsta

🔗 More Motivational Monday videos

Rob Schneider at Tempe Improv

When Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-26, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: 930 E. University Drive, Tempe

Phone: 480-921-9877

🡕 https://www.tempeimprov.com/events

🡕 https://www.robschneider.com/

Arizona Restaurant Week

When: Sept. 18-27

🡕 https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/

End Hunger in Arizona

🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/

COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix

When: Through the end of the year at various locations 

Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)

🡕 phoenix.gov/COVIDtesting

 
 

