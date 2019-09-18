Fix.Adopt. Save.
Fix.Adopt. Save. is an alliance of six of Maricopa County's top animal welfare organizations who banded together in collaboration in 2012 to address a huge unwanted pet population.
Announced today, since that time, the collective group has effectively:
- Decreased euthanasia rates by 87%
- Reduced intake of animals at shelters by 44%
- Saved nearly 33,000 animals
- This was done in part by FAS and its funders Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and PetSmart Charities injecting more than $4M into the community to offer no cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness visits which has totaled more than 60,000 spay/neuter surgeries
- The New York Times recently cited Phoenix as one of the leaders in the country in reducing euthanasia rates, in huge part to Fix.Adopt. Save. and their collective efforts.
- In addition to its focus on spay/neuter, the group also focuses heavily on adoption of animals, encourages fostering and to control the cat population, promotes trap, neuter, return programs throughout the valley.
- The group holds spay/neuter events free to the community along with events like Pittie Palooza each October which provides free vaccinations, free spay/neuter vouchers and more, while adopting out Pit bulls
For more information on Fix. Adopt. Save. and their impact on the community, visit https://www.fixadoptsave.org/adopt.
Pearl Trend/ Al Molina
These are not-your-grandma's pearl, but this classic look is coming back big-time for Fall! And celebrities are loving it! From Gigi Hadid to Zendaya! Pearls also signifies a 30-year anniversary! hmmmm, who do we know who's celebrating 30 years!?
Al Molina from Molina's Fine Jewelry tells us what to shop for what looks are trending, and how to decipher the best quality pearl, what's real and what's fake.
Here are some of our favorite takes on the trend:
- double strand necklaces coupled with gold
- pearl bead hoop earrings, cultured pearl drop earrings
- pearl beaded rings
(Source: http://stanpauljewelry.com/articles/cultured_Natural_Pearls.html)
Cultured Pearls Versus Natural Pearls:
A Natural Pearl is formed when an irritant accidentally gets into the soft tissue of the mussel in an oyster. As a defense mechanism, the animal produces secretions to coat the irritant. Many layers of coating are deposited on the irritant making the irritant smooth. A natural pearl is thus born.
A Cultured Pearl is formed in the same process as a natural pearl. The only difference is that it begins by inserting a shell bead nucleus inside the oyster and irritating the oyster to produce the layers of nacre.
Why are natural pearls so rare? It may take over 100,000 oysters to get enough pearls to make a pearl necklace. Matching natural pearls to make a pearl strand is extremely difficult since they are never round or uniform in size and color. A well- matched natural pearl strand can be extremely pricey.
Real Pearls Versus Fake Pearls
Real pearls are valuable because they display a natural beauty, whereas fake pearls (sometimes called "faux", "costume" or "imitation” pearls) are worth little in value. They can be made of glass, plastic or fish-scale imitations.
Here are some tips on how to distinguish real pearls from fake pearls:
- Real pearls have fingerprint-like surface ridges when viewed under magnification.
- Fake pearls have bubbles or mat patterns on the surface when viewed under magnification.
- Real pearls have enriched body color and an overtone color.
- Fake pearls only have one body color. The color looks flat and lacks depth.
- Real pearls are cold to touch.
- You don't feel the coolness when touching fake pearls.
- If you rub pearls across your teeth, real pearls feel gritty
- fake pearls feel smooth.
Real pearls are heavy in weight.
- Fake pearls are light in weight.
- Real pearls show smoothness around drilled holes.
- Fake pearls show roughness or bumps around drilled holes.
For more information and location visit: https://www.molinafinejewelers.com/
Jaime's Local Love: Purple Gurl's Popcorn & More
You may have seen them at your local farmers markets or Glendale Glitters or Chandler Jazz Festival, Corey & Kimberly Horton of Purple Gurl's Popcorn and More have opened their first retail location at the end of April in Glendale NWC of 51st Ave & Peoria bringing delicious air-popped popcorn to the Valley. They handcraft upwards of 50-60 plus flavors: sweet, spicy, cheesy, fruity, surely something for ever palate.
You can also find delicious baked breads, cookies, coconut macaroons & strawberry lemonade also.
For more information: www.purplegurls.com or phone: (602) 364-9899
Purple Gurl's Popcorn & More: 5140 W Peoria Ave #144, Glendale, AZ.
Havana Salsa Dance for National Dance Day
When the sun goes down at Dave and Busters on Sundays and Wednesdays, things really heat up with Havana Salsa Dance lessons from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and open dance from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. The $5 cover is waived for those that arrive before 7:30 p.m. or after 11:00 p.m.
For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com or phone: (480) 281-8456
Dave and Busters Tempe 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe 85281
Free Veterans Meals
"The Bourbon Cellar" is offering a free buffet for Veterans tonight. Owner Doug Smith who is also a veteran is giving a free dinner support our troops, local vets, first responders and all those that just want to come and pay tribute to this great country we live in. This dinner happens on the 3rd Wednesday of the month.
For more information: http://www.thebourboncellar.com/ or phone: 480-595-5868
The Bourbon Cellar 23623 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale AZ. 85255
Heather Walker / Cake Doll / Phoenix Family Foodie
If you check out social media on any given day, you will find the funniest, most creative and funkiest designs in cakes.... if you can dream it, someone can create it...and for the latest in cake trends, of course, we go straight to our expert Heather Walker of Cake Doll!
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
National Cheeseburger Day: Butterfly Burger
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Chef Lisa Dahl's Butterfly Burger in Sedona. Today, they are having a VIP/ Grand Opening with their 15 insane burgers with really unique combinations.
For more information: www.butterflyburger.com or phone: (928) 284-2604
Butterfly Burger: 6657 AZ-179 Suite B1, Sedona, AZ 86351
For more information on National Cheese Burger Day visit: https://nationaltoday.com/national-cheeseburger-day/