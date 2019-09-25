Arabian National Breeder Finals
The National Arabian Breeder Finals is coming to WestWorld Sept. 25 to 28 and will feature some of the best Arabian and Halter horses from around the world, a shopping expo and food cabanas.
Families can attend one of the most prestigious horse shows in America for free in Scottsdale this fall.
- Who: The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona
- What: National Arabian Breeder Finals
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- When: Sept. 25-28 (Doors open at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, 26 & 28/ doors open at 12 p.m. Sept. 27)
- How much: Free (No RSVP required)
For more information: http://www.scottsdaleshow.com/shows-events/arabian-national-breeder-finals
Jaime's Local Love: Arizona Soap Supply
Arizona Soap Supply is the place to go in the Valley for everything you need for soap, lotion, salves and balms, bath bombs, shower steamers and help to make them all. Very helpful sales people in the store and most customers are willing to help beginners with advice. Conveniently located at Alma School and Warner in Chandler.
For more information visit: www.arizonasoapsupply.com and www.arizona-mad-oils.com
Arizona Soap Supply: :2050 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224
Phoenix Magazine: Wine Trail
Did you know Arizona has wine trails, right here in the Valley? Arizona wine rooms are getting a lot of attention lately, in fact, it's Phoenix Magazine's latest cover story. Old Town Scottsdale actually boasts one of the densest clusters of wine tasting rooms in the whole state. Five wineries now have operations in the area, all within walking distance from one another, which can make for a fun evening out, especially as the weather cools.
For more information visit: https://www.phoenixmag.com/2019/09/01/october-2019/ or https://www.scottsdalewinetrail.com/
Mimi's Bistro & Bakery
If you're looking for the best muffins in town, well, this month, Four Square named the 15 Best Places for Muffins in Phoenix... and making the list, Mimi's Bistro & Bakery! They hit the number 5 spot with their delicious Buttermilk Spice muffins!
For more information and locations: www.Mimisbistroandbakery.com
Tara at the Movies: Renee Zellweger in "JUDY"
Renee Zellweger is back on the big screen this weekend…and many say she'll be nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of icon Judy Garland. The actress took a six-year acting break before getting back into the swing of things with "Bridget Jones Baby."
For more information on the movie: https://www.judythefilm.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Anthony Mazzella- Legends of Guitar
Anthony Mazzella is a world-renowned recording artist and concert guitarist. He will be performing this Thursday, Sept. 26 at Arizona Broadway Theatre.
Legends Of Guitar is a tribute show to famous guitar players and their music. The show features world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella who plays it all live. Legendary guitarists whose music is featured in the show are Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana, Jimi Page (Led Zeppelin), Michael Hedges, The Edge (U2), Pete Townsend (The Who), David Gilmour (Pink Floyd), George Harrison (The Beatles), Van Halen, Segovia and more.
- Legends Of Guitar Concert
- Thursday September 26
- 7:00pm
- Arizona Broadway Theatre
- 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382
For ticket information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/arizona-broadway-theatre/legends-of-guitar-anthony-mazzella/396460151226924/
For more information: www.anthonymazzella.com
Arizona Restaurant Week/Best Bang for your Dollar
It's Arizona Restaurant Week! A time to indulge on eats around the Valley at some of those high-end hot spots you might not ordinarily splurge on. 177 restaurants across the Valley participate, but out of all them, which one will deliver the most bang for your buck! Now, all the restaurants offer a fixed menu with prices at $33 or $44 dollars, but how does a 6-course meal at $33 sound? Now, that's our pick for a pretty good deal!
- 6-course meal for $33
- Courses are:
- Appetizer
- From the Clay Oven
- From the Grill
- Entree
- Fresh Baked Breads
- Dessert
Arizona Restaurant Association Announces Spring Arizona Restaurant Week that includes 10 Days of Dining from September 20-29th, 2019.
- Fall Arizona Restaurant Week 2019
- Friday, September 20th through Sunday, September 29th
- Over 150 participating restaurants
- Cost is either $33 or $44 per person determined by the restaurant
For more information: https://arizonarestaurantweek.com/
Time for a flu shot!
Believe it or not, it's that time of year again! Time for you and your family to be immunized against the flu. Flu season typically starts the beginning of October. Once the flu vaccine is given it takes up to two weeks to become effective by building the necessary antibodies to provide protection. It's not too soon to schedule an appointment or make plans to get your flu shot!
If you don't have health insurance, Cigna Medical Group is providing flu shots for $40 to the public. High-dose flu shots are also available to the public for $70 for people ages 65 and older with high-risk for complications of the flu. For seniors on a Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan, individuals who purchase plans on the public exchange, and those who have their insurance through an employer, flu shots are typically covered at no cost. The flu season usually runs from October through April.
To find the closest Cigna Medical Group office, please visit www.cignamedicalgroup.com.
Guelaguetza Oaxaqueña presented by Desert Botanical Garden
- Guelaguetza Oaxaqueña en Arizona 2019
- Sun, October 6, 2019
- 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- 9830 North Metro Parkway West, Phoenix, AZ 85051
For ticket information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guelaguetza-oaxaquena-en-arizona-2019-tickets-69096089263