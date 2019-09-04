Jaime's Local Love: The Larder + The Delta
The Larder + The Delta a neighborhood restaurant located within the Portland on The Park condominium's, just north of Roosevelt Row and is just a restaurant putting southern food first, showcasing Arizona’s agriculture through the eye lens chef Stephen Jones.
For more information: https://www.thelarderandthedelta.com/ or phone: (480) 409-8520
The Larder + The Delta 200 West Portland St. suite 101 Phoenix, AZ 85003
IT: Chapter 2 Screening
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is having a screening at both locations in Chandler and Tempe. Guests are encouraged to dress up as clowns to celebrate the release of IT: CHAPTER TWO, the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's breakout remake of Stephen King's IT
● "Clowns Only" Screenings at both Alamo Chandler & Alamo Tempe the weekend IT: CHAPTER TWO opens (9/6)
● IT: Chapter 2 is rated R. 18 and Up, children 6 and up will be only be allowed with an adult, no children under 6 allowed.
IT: Chapter 2 Clowns ONLY SCREENING - Alamo Chandler - 9/7 (Saturday) at 7:40 PM & Alamo Tempe - 9/6 (Friday) at 7:30 PM IT: CHAPTER TWO screenings begin 9/5 (Thursday) at 5 PM
For more information: https://drafthouse.com/phoenix
Road Rage Stress
A new report finds Phoenicians spend an average of 62 hours a year stuck in traffic, which means they're most likely part of the 80 percent of Americans who experience mild road rage (cnbc.com) The effects of a bad commute can follow them to work because it can take three to four hours to recover from a highly stressful situation. That could be half the work day. A workplace expert says road rage has the potential to affect coworker interactions, productivity and overall wellbeing.
To learn more about TTI Success Insights: https://www.ttisi.com/
Incredibull Stella
Marika Meeks shares her story of survival and purpose after Stage 3 Breast Cancer, provided by the love of a pit bull, in her new book: Incredibull Stella: How the Love of a Pit Bull Rescued a Family.
- Living in Indiana, she traveled to Scottsdale for treatment for several months, radiation and mastectomy.
- Focused on simply surviving cancer, Marika had forgotten how to live and was immobilized with anxiety and fear.
- Chance encounter with a dog gave her an awakening and she knew that adopting a dog would help her.
- She contacted an Indiana pet rescue and met a pit bull puppy, who was abandoned on the side of a road.
- Stella was adopted and in the following months, inspired Marika her life purpose. Incredibull Stella brand was born.
- The Incredibull Stella mission was created to advocate for pit bull breed awareness, support rescue and adoption shelters, prompt spay and neuter initiatives, and rescue and foster puppies and adult dogs until a "forever family" can be found.
- New book shares the inspiring story.
Book signing and talk 7pm Thursday, September 5 at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix. (602) 274-0067 For more information: https://www.changinghands.com/event/september2019/marika-meeks-incredibull-stella-how-love-pit-bull-rescued-family
For more information: www.incredibullstella.com
Mother/Daughter Volunteer
NCL (National Charity League) is the nation's most well-known mother-daughter membership organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences for women with daughters in junior high and high school.
The Arrowhead chapter provides hands-on volunteer service to more than 20 philanthropic groups including Back to School Clothing Drive, St. Mary's Food Bank and Ben's Bells.
- The Arrowhead chapter currently has 150 mother-daughter members.
- NCL's goal is to inspire young women to become confident, well-rounded and socially-aware leaders in their communities.
- There are 10 local NCL chapters across the Valley.
- The 2020 membership drive begins in October.
For more information on how to join, visit: https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/