Local Love: Twisted Infusions Farms
At Twisted Infusions Farms they use an advanced system to create the perfect growing environment for their food. Use controlled climate conditions that facilitate uniformed growth, independent of the exterior environment, creating an optimal atmosphere for wide variety of fresh lettuces, herbs, and small veggies.
- Specialty greens grown in 40ft shipping container.
- Growing in controlled environment
- Growing food without a season.
- Farm-to-table and hyperlocal dish to local chefs
- Uniqueness of specialty produce
For more information: www.twistedinfusions.com
Laser dangers: Valley woman suffers facial burns from laser treatment
A valley woman suffered facial burns from a laser treatment and thought she would have to live with the scars the rest of her life. However, a Scottsdale plastic surgeon managed to repair the damage.
- Patient suffered from burns after an IPL treatment at another clinic
- Know the risks - burns, blisters, infection, darkening of pigment,
- loss of pigment
- How to reduce risks see a qualified and experienced provider, make
- sure, their practice license is posted in the office, look out for
- counterfeit or refurbished devices, tell your provider about all oral and
- topical medications you are on, how much you expose your skin the sun,
- your ethnic background, preconditioning prior to treatment may be needed
- What to do if you are burned follow up with your provider
- immediately and in person, be compliant, use products or instructions that
- are given, get a second opinion
- The first IPL device obtained by the United States Food and Drug Administration received FDA clearance in 1995
- According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) over 1 million laser hair removal treatments were performed in the US in 2017 which
Is up 48% from 2000
- 588,000 laser resurfacing procedures were performed in 2017 which is up 244% from 2000
- 668,000 photofacial procedures were performed in 2017
- Arizona Department of Health Services regulates laser technicians: https://www.azdhs.gov/licensing/special/index.php
For more information on Shapiro Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Klinic visit: www.shapiroplasticsurgery.com
and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drdanielshapiro/
Shapiro Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Skin Klinic, 5410 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite F-100, Paradise Valley, Arizona 85253
Phone: 480-451-1700
Fall fashion trends
- Forget preconceptions about animal print while always a staple, it's back for fall in a big and new way
- Plaid whether going with a bold or subtle print, you can't go wrong with this 90's era pattern
- Corduroy fashion always comes full circle and the corduroy fabric of the 70s has been revamped for today
- Little Dress on the Prairie whether western-inspired or moody, fall florals are a great way to transition into a new season
- Cozy is key whether that means an oversized scarf or a nubby sweater, style can be practical too
For more information: www.scottsdalequarter.com
Scottsdale Quarter, 15259 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale 85254 Phone: (480) 270-8123
