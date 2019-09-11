100 Club 911 Challenge
To remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to continue to honor first responders and military who protect us, hundreds will join in on Wednesday for the 9/11 Tower Challenge at Gila River Arena in Glendale. The recipients of the money raised, the 100 club of Arizona and the Fighter Country Partnership join us to talk about how important this fundraiser is for them and how folks can participate... There were 110 floors and 2,071 steps in each of the Twin Towers when the buildings collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. Photographs of fallen heroes will line the stairs during the challenge, giving participants the opportunity to acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of others.
9-11 Tower Challenge
- Wed., Sept. 11
- 8 a.m.
- Gila River Arena 9400 W. Maryland Ave. Glendale, AZ
- Early registration fee is $35 prior to Aug. 25. Proceeds benefit 100 Club of Arizona and Fighter Country Partnership.
- Free parking available in Lot G
- Those unable to complete the stair climb and kids under age 12 are invited to participate in a four lap, 2,071 step concourse walk and roll
For more information or to register, visit www.911TowerChallengeFoundation.org.
Tempe Healing Fields
In memory of those who perished on September 11, 2001, the Exchange Club of Tempe, along with the City of Tempe's support, will present the Healing Field® tribute beginning Saturday, Sept. 7 through Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Healing Field® is a unique memorial that reflects on the tragedy of that day and pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 innocent lives that were lost. Thousands of American flags will be placed throughout Tempe Beach Park, representing the victims from that terrible day. Activities over the five days include flag viewing, a patriotic concert and two ceremonies on September 11. All are open to the public and free to attend.
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Candlelight vigil, prayer and keynote speaker, Tempe Officers Association President Robert Ferraro
For more information on the Tempe Healing Fields visit: https://tempehealingfield.org/
Ballet Arizona Presents Ballet Under the Stars
Ballet Under the Stars will kick off TONIGHT at 7 p.m. at Fountain Park in Fountain Hills (12925 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268).
Come early to grab your seat and see breathtaking ballet in the beautiful Arizona weather.
Additional locations this week include Tempe Center for the Arts tomorrow, Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater on Friday and Steele Indian School Park on Saturday.
All performances are FREE. This is a rare opportunity to see professional ballet performances at no cost.
Ballet Arizona Presents Ballet Under the Stars
- Sept. 11-14
- Four Valley locations
- FREE
For more information,visit: www.balletaz.org
Jaime's Local Love: Knee Deep Denim
Knee Deep Denim is a Woman Owned, 7-year-old, Arizona-based clothing company. Just opening up a location in Scottsdale Fashion Square, they are going neck and neck with the big wigs. They are a "small business" in every sense of the word, and are very proud to hold that title here in Arizona.
KDD specializes in reworking some biker babe/ rock 'n' roll/ vibes into old school T-shirts. The young brand claims to love AZ so much so, that they didn't want to share manufacturing with Los Angeles or China. Knee Deep Denim has been around since 2012, so they know a thing or two about customer service, keeping up with trends, and rewarding return customers by keeping good relationships.
One of the most exciting parts is sourcing all the vintage tees, jeans, jackets, and sweaters that are one-of-a-kind just for you. They are really picky, so you don't have to be. They carry sizes 00-17 as part of an early decision to provide clothes to all sizes. This has been a focal point throughout the years. You really do have your new favorite item once you leave Knee Deep Denim.
For more information: www.kneedeepdenim.com or phone: 602-502-6074
The Bakery PHX's "Kitchen Sink" cookie
The Bakery PHX's "Kitchen Sink" cookie was named one of the best cookies by the Phoenix New Times.
Made with chocolate chunks, caramel, marshmallows, and pretzels.
To read more about the Phoenix New Times' "Best Cookies," visit: https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/restaurants/10-best-cookies-in-metro-phoenix-8876640
For more information: http://www.thebakeryphx.com/ or phone: (480) 499-0211
The Bakery PHX: 1528 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Gigi's World Kids
Gigi has a passion for children and being a parent herself she understands the struggle of needing to be at work and having to pick a child up from school or taking them to practice. It’s more than that, it's getting them to where they need to be in safe reliable manor. This service came as a spiritual vision, of paying it forward. She sees a designated reliable transportation service as the way to best to work with her community to keep children safe and to assist parents. It truly takes a village to raise a child, we don't just give ride we build relationships.
All of Gigi's drivers go through background check, drug testing, and a driving record check. They are also CPR certified, have to have 5 + years of driving experience and 5+ years of experience with children. She is so blessed to have an amazing team of drivers working together to provide safety and reliability for the children.
- Special Offering: 10% off the first month for new Families
For more information: https://gigiskidstaxi.com/ or phone: 480-565-4370
Gigi's kids' world taxi: 4435 E Chandler Blvd Suite 200 Phoenix AZ 85048