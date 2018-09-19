The Wildlife World Zoo: Hyrax
Hyrax Facts
- They're related to elephants and manatees
- The rock hyrax has a pair of long, pointed tusk-like incisors. Males have larger and sharper tusks than females.
- The tusks of hyraxes develop from the incisor teeth, like elephant tusks; in most other tusked mammals, the tusks develop from the canine teeth. And hyraxes, like elephants, have flattened, hoof-like nails on the tips of their toes, rather than the curved claws seen on some other mammals.
- Rock hyrax feet have black, rubbery pads that are moistened by numerous sweat glands. The pads lift up in the center for a suction cup-like effect that helps them keep their grip on rocky surfaces.
- Hyrax toes have rounded, hoof-like nails, except the inside rear toe, which has a long nail called a grooming claw. The grooming claw is used to pick through hair and scratch itchy spots.
- Rock hyraxes have at least 21 different vocalizations, including trills, yips, grunts, wails, snorts, twitters, shrieks, growls, and whistles. Males also sing complex songs that can last for several minutes and serve a territorial purpose, like bird song.
- These interesting creatures can be found in Eastern and Southern parts of Africa, Lebanon, Syria, Israel and Jordan. As its name suggests, rock hyrax usually inhabits rocky areas, but it can be also found in scrublands, savannas, dry areas and tropical rainforests. Rock hyrax is threatened by habitat loss and by manhunt (because of their fur and meat). Luckily, population of rock hyrax in the wild is still large and they are not endangered.
- Rock hyrax lives in colonies that can consist of up to 50 members. They are usually composed of dominant male, large number of females and their offspring.
- Rock hyrax is a small mammal that can reach 17.7 to 21.6 inches in length and weigh between 6.6 and 8.8 pounds.
If you stop by a Kneaders Bakery and Cafe and buy a blue elephant cookie, you'll receive your FREE child admission pass to our zoo! 100% of every $2.99 cookie sale goes directly to childhood cancer research in the Schiffman lab. Kneaders has raised $350K since launching the campaign in 2016!
The campaign will run from September 12 through October 3, 2018. To find the nearest Kneaders location and hours, visit www.kneaders.com/Locations.
#HopeFightsChildhoodCancer
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Local Love: Hachi Ramen
Chef Bradley An's love of ramen Hachi Ramen's scratch-made, all-natural dishes. Hachi Ramen specializes in traditional Japanese ramen, with a few additional menu goodies you just have to try.
In a strip mall located kitty corner from a Home Depot stands a hidden gem serving up the best ramen in the Valley. Hachi Ramen in South Tempe is an authentic Japanese-style ramen restaurant offering a small menu of traditional dishes made entirely from scratch using all-natural ingredients.
Chef Bradley An fell in love with ramen while studying in Japan. When he moved to Arizona, he was disappointed that he could not find a restaurant properly serving that warm, comforting dish he craved. Chef Bradley decided to pack his bags and return to Japan to study how to make authentic ramen dishes.
After two years of tinkering, Chef Bradley perfected his recipe and opened Hachi Ramen on Jan. 26, 2017. Today, the native-born Mongolian prepares homemade ramen with three broth offerings and just a few side options, such as the must-try karaage, Japanese-style fried chicken.
His love of ramen inspires him to share only the best with Arizonans, in the hopes that they too will fall in love with the dish.
For more information visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hachiramen8/
Hachi Ramen
655 W. Warner Rd., #114, Tempe, AZ 85284
Phone: 480-781-2603
Apply with Allies: LGBT Job Day
Fry's, Synchrony Financial, Basha's, MOD Pizza, the Arizona Center for Youth Resources and the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS are just a few of the local organizations signing on to help employ area LGBTQ+ youth, and they're coming together to make up to 75 new hires during an upcoming Job Day event set for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 at the Parson's Center for Health & Wellness (1101 N Central Ave, Phoenix).
For more about onenten, visit: www.OneNTen.org
Do It Herself: S'Mores Station
Indulge in a rustic tabletop s'mores station ideal for backyard parties, indoor gatherings, family nights or any reason to savor the traditional campfire dessert. In this workshop, our skilled Store Associate will show you how to measure, mark, cut, stain and assemble a station with dividers to display your s'moregasbord of ingredients and roast your marshmallows above food-safe Sterno® flames. In addition, our Store Associate will demonstrate safe practices in using common project power tools and can help you shop for everything you need to create your own project at home. The Home Depot Workshops are designed to provide a mix of associate-led instruction, demonstration, and some hands-on learning. Materials can be purchased to make your own project. For more information, contact your local Home Depot store.
The Do it Herself Workshop is FREE and happens every third Thursday of the month ALL Home Depot stores.
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
https://twitter.com/diy_debbie
https://www.facebook.com/homedepotdebbie
PF Chang's Food Truck
Tomorrow (Thursday) is National Sushi Day, and to celebrate P.F. Chang's will be giving out free sushi at all their restaurants! But, what better way to kick off the fun, than with their new food truck! And they are debuting here with us first. Check out "The Road Warrior!" To join them throughout the day, visit them at City Hall in Tempe, where they'll be making the rounds around the Valley.
Free Sushi: Road Warrior Food Truck
City Hall in Tempe 12:30pm Wed.
To learn more about P.F. Chang's sushi and Free Sushi Day, guests are invited to visit www.freesushiday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.