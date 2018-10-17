Taste of Cave Creek
The 2018 Taste of Cave Creek event takes place Wednesday, October 17 & Thursday October 18 from 5pm-9pm at Stagecoach Village in downtown Cave Creek. It promises to be a night like no other and the Town's largest "Taste of Cave Creek" event ever. More than 30 restaurants will descend upon Stagecoach Village for a two-day taste fest, Bryan's Black Mountain BBQ, Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse, Cartwright's Modern Cuisine, Indigo Crow, El Encanto, Harold's Corral, Grilled Addiction and Wandering Donkey, it’s a Divine Bakery, Le Sans Soucie, The Horny Toad, The City Creamery, just to name a few.
Taste of Cave Creek takes place at Stagecoach Village which is located at 7100 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek AZ 85331.
Entry tickets are $10.00 available in advance or at the event. Food and drink tickets are $3 to $5 and available at the event. Children 12 and under are free admission. Check out: www.tasteofcavecreek.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/tasteofcavecreek for a full list of participating restaurants and sponsors.
A portion of proceeds from The Taste of Cave Creek, which is sponsored by Sanderson and Sanderson Lincoln, will benefit the Special Olympics Arizona.
Jaime's Local Love: Tomaso's
Tomaso's, located in the Camelback Corridor in Central Phoenix, embraces the lifestyle of Italian cuisine. Voted best Italian Restaurant in the valley since 1977, Tomaso's celebrates simplicity & quality of authentic Italian food & wine with humor & hospitality. Tomaso's is proud to be celebrating over 40 years on the Camelback corridor at 32nd street. Serving fine Italian food, steaks, and wine, Tomaso's bar, dining room, and private room are ideal for any gathering or special event. Dress is business attire, upscale casual, evening attire. Reservations are recommended weekends and holidays. Adjacent to a spacious parking lot, valet in evenings.
For more information: www.tomasos.com/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/TomasosPhoenix/ or call: 602-956-0836
Tomaso's 3225 E Camelback Rd Phoenix, AZ 85018
Field Trip Friday, Wednesday Edition: Suns Opener
It's Field Trip Friday, Wednesday Edition! We are at Talking Stick Resort Arena where the Phoenix Suns season begins tonight! They'll host the Dallas Mavericks, tip off, tonight at 7:30pm.
Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at www.Suns.com. Call 602-379-SUNS to purchase season ticket.
