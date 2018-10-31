World's Top Dogs Coming to Scottsdale
The world championships of dog agility will unleash nearly 750 canine athletes from nine different countries in Scottsdale, Ariz. Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Westworld of Scottsdale for the U.S. Dog Agility Association's prestigious Cynosport® World Games. Spectators from across Arizona can enjoy the competition, shopping boutiques and food vendors, as well as a chance to test their well-behaved dogs with fun canine events.
WestWorld of Scottsdale will give spectators more than six rings of simultaneous competition. For those who want to participate with their own well-behaved dogs, there are fun events on Saturday and Sunday. Paws-on activities (for a donation fee) include Agility 101 (an introduction to agility obstacles for future world agility contenders), Herding (dogs in an enclosed area move or herd livestock) and Splash Dogs® Dock Jumping (dogs compete for distance from a dock into a body of water).
Cynosport® World Games also features numerous shopping opportunities for pet lovers at the trade fair - perfect for early holiday shoppers. Concessions offer food and beverages for those who want to spend the full day. Daily activities run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 4, with evening events featuring some of the tournament finals Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Event parking is $5 per car on Saturday and Sunday. WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, Ariz. 85260.
The event is hosted by the United States Dog Agility Association® (USDAA®), the world's largest, independent canine sports authority, dedicated to promoting the sport of dog agility as a recreational, family sport that fosters responsible pet ownership. The organization is credited with introducing dog agility to the United States.
Those who cannot attend the event can watch the tournament competition live on www.cynosport.com.
More details and information are available at www.cynosport.com or at 888-AGILITY (244-5489).
Also visit, U.S. Dog Agility Association's website: www.usdaa.com for more information.
Jaime's Local Love: Easley's
This is Easley's final Halloween after 71 years. They are closing its doors on December 30th but before they close they have the hottest trends in costumes this year. And, this is the busiest time of year for the fun shop, so you'll be sure to see all new crazy costumes, hats, wigs, Halloween props, makeup and more.
Easley's is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays & Mondays we are closed.
Easley's Fun Shop website will remain open after the store closes. For more information visit: http://www.easleys.com/
Easley's Fun Shop, 509 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85003 Phone: (602) 271-9146
Phoenix 10K: Where the money goes
Proceeds from the 3TV Phoenix 10k and Half Marathon go directly to school programs such Garfield's Garden on the Corner. Mollen Foundation integrates food education into core academic subjects during the school day and opens to the community after school hours. Students grow food and cook healthy, nutrient dense meals from the seasonal harvest.
The Mollen Foundation, which is dedicated to preventing childhood obesity (www.mollenfoundation.org)
Signup for the 3TV Phoenix 10K/Half Marathon at https://admin.chronotrack.com/r/37256. Full details about the race are available at www.phoenix10k.com.
How to make (delicious) use of your leftover Halloween candy with your own "Show Stopper" Shake
ZuZu at the iconic Hotel Valley Ho in downtown Scottsdale is known for their over-the-top, jaw-dropping "Show Stopper" Shakes. They release a new themed shake every month and today, Executive Chef Russell LaCasce is showing us how to repurpose Halloween candy easily at home with a fun sugary twist.
According to CandyStore.com, Snickers is the most popular and well-favored candy for Halloween so ZuZu is showing you how to make a Snickers-centric shake with tasty ingredients like peanuts, fudge and plenty of caramel.
Now that Halloween is here, and November is right around the corner, ZuZu is celebrating all things pumpkin with next month's Pumpkin Spiced Salted Caramel Show Stopper Shake with a salted caramel pumpkin spice shake base, a salted caramel rim with pie crust crumble, a slice of pumpkin pie, cinnamon marshmallow, soft caramel squares, pumpkin spice crystals and fall spice whipped cream. The perfect combination of sweet, spice and everything nice!
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho is located at 6850 E. Main St., Scottsdale AZ 85251 and can be reached at (480) 421-7997. The signature "Show Stopper" Shake is served daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information: www.hotelvalleyho.com/zuzu and Facebook: www.facebook.com/eatatzuzu/.
Big Bugs exhibit at Phoenix Zoo
HUGE, new exhibit, Bugs. BIG BUGS! (exhibit opened today to members and will open Saturday to the general public).
Hours
- October 27-31 | Opens at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. for Members), Last Entry at 4:30 p.m.
- November 1-January 14 | Opens at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. for Members, Last Entry at 3:30 p.m.
- January 15-April 28 | Opens at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. for Members) Last Entry at 4:30 p.m.
For more information: http://www.phoenixzoo.org/event-items/bugs-big-bugs/
Pricing: $4 Member, $5 General (admission to the Zoo required)
Phoenix Zoo | Arizona Center for Nature Conservation- 455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
