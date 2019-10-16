The Taste of Cave Creek
The Taste of Cave Creek begins today, through tomorrow at Stagecoach Village. It's one of the town's biggest events, and one of the best ways to "taste" the town and really get to know what Cave Creek has to offer. In fact, the event has become so popular that this year, they're expecting about 6,000 people tonight.
Taste of Cave Creek
- Wed., Oct. 16 & Thurs., Oct. 17
- 5- 9 p.m. each night
- Stagecoach Village / 7100 E. Cave Creek Road
- TICKETS: $10 entry
- (free for children 12 and under)
- food and drink tickets, $3-$5
For more information: www.tasteofcavecreek.com
Jaime's Local Love: Tacos Tijuana
Helping their father Adolfo Torres Sr. with his dream of having a taco shop in AZ was the beginning of a family owned taqueria and of a local go-to favorite for tacos! With over 20 years of experience, the Torres family took a leap of faith and opened their first taqueria in Peoria, AZ on the corner of 67th Ave and Thunderbird. They were blessed with amazing customers and quickly outgrew their taco truck. In December 2017, they opened their first brick and mortar in Glendale, AZ. Tacos Tijuana currently has 5 locations; 2 food trucks (the original in Peoria AZ and one is Surprise AZ on Grand and Dysart Ave) and 3 restaurants (Glendale location, Mesa, and the newest location in Gateway Pavilions, Avondale AZ)
Tacos Tijuana brings the flavor of Tijuana to the valley of the sun. The Torres family strives in keeping the menu and the experience as authentic as possible to a street taco cart you may find on the streets of Mexico. Owner, Julia Torres states, “the street taco was never meant to be fancy or expensive; it was meant to be affordable to anyone looking for a meal full of flavor and Arizonans can be certain they will experience that when they come to Tacos Tijuana.” The Al Pastor taco at Tacos Tijuana is full of flavor and one of a kind. It is pork meat marinated with spices and precisely placed on a skewer to then slowly cook on a vertical broiler. What also sets apart Tacos Tijuana is that they hand press their corn tortillas for all their orders. While it may take a bit more time, the taste is well worth the wait.
For more information and locations: www.tacostijuanaaz.com or phone:(623) 223-2212
Fall Leave: Leaf=ometer
Check the changing fall colors around Northern Arizona with the LEAF-ometer.
For more information: https://www.flagstaffarizona.org/plan-your-trip/leafometer/
Queen Creek Performing Arts: presents “Who Will Carry the Word”
"Who Will Carry the Word" on October 24,25 26th! This is a play written by Charlotte Delbo, a French woman who survived the holocaust! This is a play is about a group of French women who bonded together living in the barracks of Auschwitz trying to fight long enough for one of them to survive to tell their story to the world!! This very emotional play portrays how in times of despair, mankind comes together, bonded by strength and courage to find hope and the will to survive! We have an all-female cast full of Strong, loving young women who are putting their heart, souls and tears into this production.
- Queen Creek High School presents “Who Will Carry the Word”
- Queen Creek Performing Arts Center Oct 24, 25,26 7:00pm
- 22149 E. Ocotillo rd. Queen Creek, Az 85142
For more information: https://qcpac.com/
Surprise Care
With millions of advertising dollars being spent these days showing the gloom and doom on the state of our Health Care, Surprise Care a primary care medical office that specializes in Direct Patient Care, sometimes called "Concierge Medicine" has found the answer! Surprise Care has made a model similar to that of a gym membership; in return for a small monthly fee of $59 (per adult and Kids are just $10 each a month with parent membership) patients have an "all-access-pass" to their medical provider with no worry of long waits, frustrating “red tape” and a co-pay or deductible! The days of frantic overnight runs to the Emergency Room with your little one or week long waits to finally see your healthcare provider about questions you want answered are over!
Surprise Care patients enjoy direct access to their medical provider through text messages, Facebook messenger, email, phones, video-chat, etc., so they don't have to take a day off of work to get a refill, a simple question answered, or an appointment! This model also allows member-patients the luxury of contacting the provider during off-hours or weekends if needed saving them time and money from an unexpected Urgent Care visit!
For more information: www.surprisecare.com
Surprise Care, PLLC-12425 W. Bell Rd. Suite 106 Surprise, AZ 85374
Recycle Halloween
After you decorate with all that stuff for Halloween, what gets pitched, what gets recycled? Can you have an eco-friendly celebration?
Lifestyle Expert Jasmine Stringer tell us How to have an Eco-Friendly Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and while it is one of the most exciting times of the year for kids and adults. There’s a dark undertone to the festivities and that’s the huge amount of waste that’s produced. In fact, more than 12,500 tons of Halloween costumes get sent to landfills every year and overall, more than 30 percent of what goes into residential recycling containers today shouldn’t be there.
- Candy wrappers: Those candy wrappers may feel like plastic, but they’re considered a mixed material and therefore aren’t recyclable.
- Pumpkins: They’re not recyclable, but they don’t necessarily have to go in your trash. Whether whole or carved into jack-o-lanterns, pumpkins can be disposed of in your yard waste bin, if you have one. Pumpkins also may be composted.
- Costumes: Fabric costumes and latex masks can be reused, but not recycled. You can always save the costume and repurpose it for the next year or use as a dress-up costume that kids can play with year-round.
- Makeup: Tins and tubes of face paint and fake blood aren’t recyclable. Even if the container is made from plastic or metal, it most likely is contaminated by goopy residue. It’s better just to throw it away.
- Spooky lighting: Strings of lights will haunt your local recycling facility by getting tangled in the sorting equipment, so don’t place these items in your recycling bin.
To learn more about Jasmine Brett Stringer visit: http://www.carpediemwithjasmine.com/
The "ABS" Doctor
Dr. Kelly Lamoreaux is a cosmetic dentist by day, working on the smiles of pro athletes. By night she’s a professional fitness trainer, turning pooches into six-packs. Dr. Lamoreaux is the creator of Abs After Babies, an entrepreneur and sports nutritionist. In just two years she’s become a social media sensation gaining 110,000 Instagram followers. The reason? This dentist is also a mom of 4 and knows a thing or two about that that line separating abdominal muscles. It’s called diastatis recti and more than 3 million people every year develop the condition. Being overweight, having a weak core, overexertion and pregnancy are some of the causes. Symptoms include back pain, digestive issues, pelvic floor weakness and a lower belly that won’t go away. Medical professionals say it can’t be healed without going under the knife … but the “abs doctor” has a better way. She’s helping people whittle their middles, not by hitting the gym and working out, but by boosting their breathing.
For more information: https://absafterbabies.com/
Tara at the Movies: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
For more information on the movie: https://movies.disney.com/maleficent-mistress-of-evil
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Rob West Music
Rob West is headlining at Peoria Country Festival at Lake Pleasant. The event is sponsored by Dillon’s Bayou, City of Peoria, Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
For more information: https://pleasantharbor.com/event/peoria-country-music-fest/?utm_source=%7B%7Bcampaign.id%7D%7D&utm_medium=facebookinsta
For more information on Rob West visit: https://www.robwestmusic.com/
Jennifer Hayes: Fear
Wellness expert and James Anthony Skincare company founder Jennifer Hayes is hosting two “The Power of Positive Thinking and Letting Go of Fear” seminars this October, during which she’ll share her personal experience of how positive thinking and letting go of fear changed her life.
- Understanding what thoughts do to the brain on a cellular level
- Four tips on how to increase positivity in to help deal with anxiety, depression, self-doubt and fear including:
- Meditation for the busy-minded person
- Writing for the person who hates to write or doesn’t have time to write
- Learning how to play again and the importance of play time at any age
- Finding one’s true tribe/squad/group
- Facing fears within one’s own head in 3 easy steps:
- 1. Identifying fears
- 2. Analyzing them
- 3. Plan B
- --Finding true purpose with the 3 Ps: Pleasure, Passion and Purpose
- --Helping guests find and write their own purpose statements
Each seminar is held at Pitch Pizzeria, and the 11:00 a.m. seminar on Sunday, October 20 includes a buffet brunch, and the 5:30 p.m. happy hour seminar on Thursday, October 24 includes adult beverages and appetizers. Each session features motivational and educational advice to help attendees achieve their healthiest, happiest selves, a chance to mix and mingle with other guests, a free gift worth $25 and exclusive discounts on James Anthony products.
Cost $20 per person, to register, visit: www.jamesanthonyskincare.com/events/.
- Date: Sunday, October 20 and Thursday October 24
- Time: Happy hour: 5:30 p.m.; Brunch: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Pitch Pizzeria
- Pitch Pizzeria
- 6350 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale 85251
- 480-272-7500
- www.pitchpizzeria.com
For more information on James Anthony Skincare: www.jamesanthonyskincare.com
Cars and Canines Event this Saturday, October 19th
Cars and Canines was created to bring people with a passion for cars and a passion for dogs together at one event to raise money for the Lovepup Foundation and adopt out as many dogs as they can during the event. Last year raised close to $30,000 thanks to all our sponsors and we are hoping to reach or exceed that goal again this year.
Cars and Canine’s 2019
- Saturday, October 19th 9AM until noon
- DPet Hotels
- 15060 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
For event information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/460428784563568/
For more information on the Lovepup Foundation visit: www.lovepupfoundation.org