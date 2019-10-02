Pumpkin & Chili Party
The Pumpkin & Chili Party, with More Rides, More Fun and More Family Memories, is set to open October 3rd through the 27th Schnepf Farms are adding a couple of nights to give families something to do during FALL BREAK. Come visit TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY from 4pm to 9pm. Schnepf Farms will continue the fun Thursdays from 10am to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 10pm and Sundays from 10am to 9pm.
ADMISSION is $22.00+ tax.at the gate. $5 DISCOUNT if you purchase at FRYS. SRP thrifty Thursday (Buy 1 get 1 FREE) with an SRP Coupon. Each coupon is good for up to 4 people. Fridays are grandparent’s day- for each paid grandparent at the gate, 1 grandchild will get in for free. The farm supports our military - Any military personal who shows their military ID at the gate, will receive free admission. NEW THIS YEAR Purchase a SEASON PASS. This ticket allows you to come back as many times as you would like throughout the month, except the BLACKOUT DATES of October 19th & 20th.
Free Parking & Shuttle provided by Sonic. ADMISSION includes all rides. Additional costs are food, pumpkins, pony rides and train ride.
For more information: https://schnepffarms.com/event/pumpkin-and-chili-party/2019-10-03/?v=7516fd43adaa
Schnepf Farms 24610 S Rittenhouse Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
TopGolf- Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment is proud to bring Topgolf Live to Chase Field this December. Topgolf Live, a pop-up expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, is an iconic experience held in epic stadiums and arenas across the country for a limited time. The event features giant targets on the field, Top tracer Range technology to accurately trace each golf ball like a pro and spacious hitting bays to play with friends while enjoying music, food and drinks, meant to connect communities of fans in meaningful ways.
Individual tickets to the event start at $55 for an hour session and VIP Experience tickets start at $100 and includes access to premium amenities, catered food and drinks, VIP gift bags, stadium tours and more. Individual hitting bays can host up to six people for one-hour sessions to hit unique targets placed throughout the baseball field.
For more information and to register for presale opportunities, visit www.dbacksevents.com/topgolflive.
Parent-Teacher Conference
Its parent-teacher conference time for a lot of schools. This is the one where you leave the kids at home, it's one-on-one time with teacher! So, what can you do to prepare as a parent to really make the most of that time?
How to prepare for the conference
- Review recent assignments brought home
- Prepare questions
- Talk to your child and understand their concerns prior to the meeting
Conference Do's and Don'ts
- Don't be late
- Don't expect a quick solution to a complex situation
- Don't expect a medical diagnosis
- Do: Bring questions
- Do: Ask how you can partner with the teacher
- Do: Ask how your child is interacting with others
- Do: Ask how your child is doing emotionally
- Do: Ask about academic strengths and weaknesses
- Do: Ask what you can do to reinforce classroom learning at home
- Do: Come with a solutions mindset
How to support your student and teacher
- Read teacher notes/texts/online updates daily/weekly
- Let your child's teacher know if something is going on at home such as illness, divorce or a new baby.
- Volunteer in the classroom, or bring prep-work home to support the teacher
For more information on parent-teacher conferences: https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/parent-conferences.html
Tara at the Movies: Maleficent 2
Angelina Jolie puts on the horns and black cape to take on the role of Maleficent in "Mistress of Evil". The film opens October 18th.
For more information on the movie: https://movies.disney.com/maleficent-mistress-of-evil
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
TikTok
TikTok, the app for making and sharing short videos, is more than a passing fad just ask your kids. (If you don't have kids, just ask somebody's kid.) With more than 1 billion monthly active users, the app is expected to blow up even more in 2020. If you're a parent, a business owner or just an average Joe on social, it's time for a TikTok 101 lesson. Chief Digital Officer for the Commit Agency, Joel Coen, gives us insight on this app.
- Teen challenges: Forget YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter. Kids are riding the new wave of TikTok challenges.
- Influencer sponsorships: We've seen several large brands launch campaigns on the platform like Sony, Calvin Klein and Coca Cola.
- Ads, ads and more ads: The average TikTok user spends around 45 minutes per day on the app, which is more time than on Facebook, so users can expect to see a lot more advertising on the app come 2020. Should local companies consider advertising on this platform?
- Tracking user behavior: How it's constantly learning from users and over time builds a model of they watch to suggest video content models.
For more information on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/en/
For more information on Commit Agency visit: www.Commitagency.com
The 10th Annual Arizona Taco Festival
This year is the Arizona Taco Festival's 10th Anniversary and it will be held at a new and bigger venue, WestWorld of Scottsdale. from Oct. 12 to 13th. For the 10-year anniversary, Arizona Taco Festival has hosted a cooking demonstration once a month at Williams-Sonoma in Biltmore Fashion Park. The final demo of the series will be taught by Chef Rich Hinojosa of CRUjiente Tacos on Thursday, October 3rd from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For more information: www.aztacofestival.com
Taco 101 Chef Demo featuring Chef Rich Hinojosa
- October 3
- 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Williams-Sonoma at Biltmore Fashion Park
- 2450 E. Camelback Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- www.aztacofestival.com
Arizona Taco Festival
- October 12-13th
- 11a.m.- 7 p.m.
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- www.aztacofestival.com
CRUjiente Tacos
- (602) 687-7777
- 3961 East Camelback Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- www.crutacos.com