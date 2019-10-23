Fear Farm Haunted Corn Maze
In honor of #20yearsoffear in the Valley, Fear Farm has brought back its iconic Haunted Corn Maze. This is one of many special features, upgrades and updates across the Farm.
- Fear Farm is Phoenix’s largest corn maze and outdoor Halloween event.
- This year marks 20 years in the Valley – and 20 years of fear!
- Fear Farm is celebrating the occasion with upgrades, updates and specials throughout the haunt.
- The highlight of the 2019 season, Fear Farm is bringing back its Haunted Corn Maze – called The Reaping – to celebrate 20 years of fear.
- The Reaping is everyone’s favorite thing to do at Fear Farm. It’s the sum total of everything that’s worked over the past 20 years – all of the best actors, characters, gags and scares.
- In fact, the corn maze was Fear Farm’s entrée into the haunted house business. Originally, it was a plain old corn maze, but one year they decided to add characters and create an event out of it. People loved the haunted aspect. Over the years, Fear Farm grew into the Valley’s largest corn maze and outdoor event.
- Today, chainsaw-wielding maniacs, demented clowns, chupacabras and many other horrors await guests as they run, scream, wander, and lose themselves in 50 acres of cornfields and terror.
- In honor of its 20th year in the Valley, Fear Farm is inviting attendees to celebrate #20YearsofFear by sharing their best photo memories of visits to Fear Farm over the past 20 years for a chance to win free passes. Pics can be posted on Facebook at @fearfarmaz.
- Fear Farm’s other top-rated attractions include:
- Bunker – The Arrival: based on the Phoenix Lights of 1997
- Slaughterhouse: the story of one family living in what was once Phoenix who have made a deal with a madman
- Legends of the Pumpkin Witch: highlighting the thin veil between our world and the creatures that haunt us
- Fallout: a post-apocalyptic world with few survivors
- The Plague: a story of ghastly new techniques and medicine being practiced like never before
- For parents and younger children looking for Halloween fun without the scares, Fear Farm offers a Halloween-themed midway full of fun, games and food.
For pricing, schedules and reservations, visit: www.fearfarm.com.
Fear Farm: 2209 N. 99th Ave., Phoenix, AZ. 85037
11th Annual Phoenix Suitcase Party
11th Annual Phoenix Suitcase Party on Friday, October 25th and 100% of proceeds go to support Children In Need Foundation, which supports underprivileged kids in the Valley.
- 11th Annual Phoenix Suitcase Party
- Hosted By: Active 20-30 Club of Phoenix-3TV & CBS 5 SEAN MCLAUGHLIN back as our MC!
- Friday, October 25th, 2019 (6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.).
- Ross Aviation (14700 N. Airport Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85260)
- One of Phoenix’s premier philanthropic events, Suitcase Party showcases a selection of signature dishes from the finest restaurants in the Valley, complimented by live music, free beverages, gaming tables, and a Silent Auction.
- Proceeds Benefit: Children In Need Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization providing funds and services to local children’s charities.
- Weekend Trips: La Jolla, CA & Las Vegas, NV
- Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.
- Trip Winners Announced: ~10:00 p.m.
- Party Ends: 11:00 p.m.
- After Party: W Scottsdale
- Tickets Are $150 And Can Be Purchased At: www.phoenixsuitcaseparty.com
Jaime's Local Love: Cosanti Originals Gallery
Cosanti is the gallery and studio of Italian-born architect Paolo Soleri; it was his residence until his death in 2013. Located in Paradise Valley, Arizona, it is open to the public as a gallery and foundry where bronze bells are cast as well as a ceramics studio where ceramic bells are formed, cast, and carved. Cosanti is marked by terraced landscaping, experimental earth-formed concrete structures, and its melodic windbells.
Cosanti Originals Annual Soleri Bronze Wind-bell Sale from October 23rd-October 27th
- Always a highly anticipated 5-day annual event for Soleri bronze windbell collectors and enthusiasts
- Best prices of the year on the bronze windbells which range from around $40 to $300
- Handmade by skilled artists in an on-site foundry at this location and at Arcosanti about 70 miles north of Cosanti
- Visitors can experience the unique “earth cast” art and architecture of the gallery space and foundry at Cosanti in tours
- Cosanti Originals produces 30,000 bronze windbells each year
Hour: Monday-Saturday 9am – 5pm; Sunday 11am-5pm
For more information: www.cosanti.com or phone: 480-948-6145 / 800-752-3187
Cosanti Originals: 6433 East Doubletree Ranch Road in Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Sheila Grinell: Author and former CEO of the Arizona Science Center
Former CEO of the Arizona Science Center and Phoenix local turns to fiction writing after her 40-year career building museums
For more information on Sheila Grinell visit: https://www.sheilagrinell.com/
To purchase Sheila Grimell book, "Contract," visit:
- https://www.amazon.com/Contract-Novel-Sheila-Grinell/dp/1631526480
- https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-contract-sheila-grinell/1130003269?ean=9781631526480#/
Nancy Tengler: Your Investments and Politics
Investors shouldn't let the current political climate impact their investment plan. Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management says investing in one's politics can be risky business.
· When it comes to your 401K you should keep investing and not be concerned with market fluctuations attributed to political concerns.
· The same is true for stocks. I wrote about this in my USA.com Today Column. Stocks, as measured by the Standard & Poor's 500, produced a cumulative, total return of 116.5% from President Obama’s election day in 2008 through President Trump’s election in November 2016.
· Stocks have risen 48.9% since President Trump was elected.
· There would be a tremendous opportunity cost had you let your political views get in the way.
Link to USA Today Column: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/columnist/2019/09/25/dow-timing-stock-market-can-dangerous-your-401-k/2433729001/
For more information on Nancy Tengler visit: https://nancytengler.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyTenglerAuthor
Tengler Wealth Management 6710 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 130 Scottsdale, AZ. 85253
Wedding Traditions/ Arizona Bridal Source
- Inviting everyone to your wedding is expensive, and millennials have figured out by inviting their besties on their “A List,” they save money by inviting less guests, and spend more money on what they want.
- Traditional wedding venues have to be more creative, since more couples are opting for more sentimental locations which reflect their personalities and interests.
- Not seeing each other until the ceremony has changed immensely for couples, since “First Looks” before the ceremony offer more creative photos and being able to mingle at your cocktail reception.
- Matching bridesmaid dresses have converted to a specific color palette yet allow bridesmaids to purchase gowns to flatter their body type, and possibly wear again after the wedding.
- A few wedding traditions millennials are keeping are the “First Dance, Father/Daughter Dance, and Mother/Son Dance.”
- Face-to-face wedding planning is a thing of the past. Millennials are saving time with creating their own wedding websites, and planning using wedding apps, social media sites like Pinterest, and websites, which has reduced time for traveling, and face to face meetings.
To learn more about millennials and wedding traditions visit:
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/wedding-traditions-millennials-killing-131010616.html
- Arizona Bridal Show
- January 11 & 12, 2020 9am – 3pm
- Phoenix Convention Center South Building
For more information on the Arizona Bridal Show visit: www.ArizonaBridalShow.com
For more information on the Arizona Bridal Source visit: www.ArizonaBridalSource.com or phone (480) 921-7891
Laura’s Gourmet Granola
Locally owned woman business celebrates 15-Year Anniversary with expansion and product growth! Laura’s Gourmet Granola, which was launched in July of 2004, celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with expansion of not only its location but its product reach as well. In honor of this milestone, earlier this year the company completed its second expansion to a new location at 1032 West 23rd Street that is triple the size of its previous facility. Then in the spring, Laura’s Gourmet Granola began distribution through its first national retail distributor with a focus on the specialty retail shelf and opened three new markets beyond Arizona to Laura’s Gourmet Granola: Texas, Chicago and Wisconsin.
- Laura’s Gourmet Granola
- 1032 W. 23rd St.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- 480-460-2102
For more information, visit: www.laurasgourmet.com