Local Love: All About Books and Comics
Alan and Marsha Giroux, bought " A Little Bookstore" at 3rd Ave and Indian School on Dec. 1st, 1981 a small book store with a small selection of comics. The comic business grew, and the store became All About Books and Comics in 1983. Alan and Marsha grew the store into 6 locations over the next several decades until they decided to put all their attention and love into their flagship Central store where it all began.
- A member of the Local First Community, connecting to families and businesses in the neighborhood to support small business
- Serving comic collectors worldwide
- Arizona's largest back issue comic inventory
- Arizona's largest selection of new weekly comics
- Winner of New Times Best of Phoenix for decades (Including and the recipient of the prestigious National Will Eisner Retailer of the Year Award
For more information: www.AllAboutComics.com or call: 602-277-0757
All About Books and Comics 24 W. Camelback Road, Suite G, Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Wildlife World Zoo: Black Footed Penguin
Black Footed Penguin Facts:
- Is a medium sized endangered species found off the coast of South Africa
- Oil spills and overfishing of their food are the main reason they are now endangered
- These penguins are monogamous, the penguin pair stays together usually for many years and often move back to their old nesting sites too.
- 2 ft Tall
- Can swim up to 30 miles a day in search of food
- They secrete oil to make themselves water proof
- their layer of blubber and dense feathers keeps them warm
- Can live up to 20 years
- Their main predators are feral cats, mongoose and genets, rarely even leopards. Marine animals preying on these flightless birds are Cape fur seals, and occasionally sharks and whales further at sea
- Both male and female incubate the egg and rear the young
- Each penguin has a black stripe with black spots on their chest. These spots are just like fingerprints with no two patterns being the same.
- The unique black and white combination offers a natural camouflage to the land as well as underwater predators
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Terrain Hopper
A valley man is transforming the lives of people with disabilities by giving them the gift of freedom. ASU Grad Todd Lemay is the CEO of TerrainHopper USA a first-of-its kind off terrain vehicle that allows people with disabilities (and everyday mobility issues) the freedom to move through any terrain (such as the beach, through snow, trails, hiking, etc.) It's unlike anything on the market. And it's brand new.
TerrainHopper is an electrically powered off-road mobility vehicle with stunning design, innovative technology and breathtaking performance. It is engineered to conquer deep mud, soft beach sand, snow, rocks, steep hills and many other obstacles. With a ground clearance of 10 inches and a 35-degree climbing capability, some people have called it a "mini Land Rover". Engineered for everyone and Created for Adventure.
Reclaim your Freedom!
For more information: www.terrainhopperusa.com or call: 833-846-7737
TerrainHopper USA 8270 S Kyrene Road, Suite B-106 Tempe, AZ 85284
DJ competition in the world, the Redbull Music 3Style
- Competition is Wed Oct 17th. Can stream live via facebook.com/RedbullMusic3Style
- 1 of 6 deejays in the nation selected to compete. Winner will be crowned U.S champ and go on to
- compete at the world finals in Taipei, Taiwan.
- It's called "3Style" because the only rule is that competitors must play at least 3 styles/genres of music.
- Will be judged on Originality, Skills, Music Selection, & Crowd Response. Each competitor will be given 15
- minutes to show what they got!
- Wed October 17th at NOTO nightclub in Philadelphia, PA.
For more information visit: http://www.redbull3style.com/ or facebook.com/RedbullMusic3Style
Follow Chris Villa on www.Instagram.com/djChrisVilla
