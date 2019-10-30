Top Marks Cafe
Top Marks just made Yelps Top 50 Restaurants in Greater Phoenix, coming in at #11, and they're being featured in The Phoenix Business Journal for being a Top 15 Restaurant with Influence, coming in at # 3.
You'll find some of the cutest shops in and around the downtown Scottsdale area, such as Top Marks Cafe. It's a bit hidden and tucked away inside "Frontier Town" on Main Street. But it's a place worth checking out. Come in and say hello to owner Jane Marks, and if she doesn't steal your heart with her gelato and crepes, her lovely accent, surely will.
For more information: https://www.topmarkscafe.com/
Top Marks Cafe 7240 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sassy's Cafe & Bakery: Easy Spooky treats for a Halloween Party
For more information: http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/ or phone: (480) 649-3067
Sassy's Cafe & Bakery: 4210 E Main St #2, Mesa, AZ 85205
Jaime's Local Love: Scale and Feather Meadery
Scale & Feather Meadery opened 5 months ago in Avondale, Arizona, and has been delighting customers with their unique spin on an ancient beverage ever since. The medieval-themed tasting room welcomes guests to try one or more of the eight flavors of mead on tap, ranging from dry to sweet, in tasting flights or by the glass. Enjoy a game with friends while you sip or come experience live music or comedy on select nights. Bottles are available to continue the taste adventure at home!
For more information: www.scaleandfeather.com or phone: 623-440-8931
Scale & Feather Meadery:1050 N. Fairway Dr., Building E, Ste 112, Avondale, AZ 85323
44th Annual 3TV Phoenix 10k
- 10K, Half Marathon, 5k, 1 mile
- Downtown Phoenix on Washington Street between Central Avenue
- Sunday, November 3rd, downtown Phoenix
- Register at https://www.phoenix10k.com/
- History of the race
- Started in 1976
- Over the years the race has hosted Olympic Gold Medalists, American record holders and first-time race participants than any other race in the southwestern US
AZ Workplace Stress
A study conducted by TermLife2Go has found that Arizona's number one mental health concern is stress at work.
This study looked at the most googled health concerns across the nation and found that internet addiction, major depressive disorder, and memory loss were the top three concerns for the nation as a whole compared to each state’s concern.
You can see the full report here: https://termlife2go.com/most-googled-mental-health-concerns/
Some highlights include:
- Arizona, Maryland, and South Carolina residents googled “stress at work,” while Georgians and Pennsylvanians searched for info about “stress headaches.”
- Utah’s most googled concern was postpartum depression. That’s not surprising, considering the CDC routinely places Utah in the top ten states for the highest birth rates.
- Alcoholism is the top mental health concern for internet searchers in Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wyoming
For more information: www.Termlife2go.com or phone: 888-234-8376
Attorney Marc Lamber: Halloween dangers abound/avoid getting sued!
Halloween can be dangerous. Attorney Marc Lamber has some tips to prepare the outside of your home to prevent injury on Halloween and some tips to help keep your kids safe.
Preparing the outside of your home for Halloween:
· Identify trip hazards
· Make sure there is sufficient lighting
· Nix the strobe lights and fog
· Avoid pranks
· Put the dog away
Keeping kids safe:
· Avoid decorative, over-the-counter contacts that change eye color.
· Long costumes and high-heeled shoes may be unsafe when climbing stairs and crossing streets.
· Tell kids not to accept rides from strangers or enter any home unless owned by a relative or close friend.
· Decorate or trim costumes and treat bags with reflective tape that will glow in the beam of a car’s headlights.
For more information on Marc Lamber visit: https://lambergoodnow.com/our-team/marc-lamber/.
Tara at the Movies: “Terminator: Dark Fate”
For the first time since 1991, Linda Hamilton joins Arnold Schwarzenegger for “Terminator: Dark Fate” … the sequel to “Judgement Day”.
It took filmmakers a few tries to woo the actress back into the role of Sarah Connor. The film also features some great new characters, including a new Terminator…the “Rev - 9”. The actor who plays the updated model is Gabriel Luna…. who is NON-STOP in the film.
For more information on the movie: https://tickets.terminatormovie.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens