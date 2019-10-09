Slices on Mill Grand Opening Event to Benefit St. Mary's Food Bank
Locally-owned Tempe pizzeria, Slices on Mill is inviting the public to its grand opening celebration - an all-day event benefiting St. Mary's Food Bank. Bring two cans of food for St. Mary's Food Bank on the day of the event and receive a BOGO deal on slices of pizza. Attendees will also be entered to win free whole pizzas and Slices On Mill t-shirts when they follow @Slices on Mill on Facebook or Instagram and tag the pizzeria in photos/videos posted that day.
In addition to the can drive, Slices On Mill will donate a percentage of proceeds from sales to St. Mary's.
St. Mary's Food Bank is committed to ending hunger in Arizona with volunteerism, building community relationships and improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need.
- Wednesday, October 9, 2019
- 11:00 a.m. 10:00 pm
For more information: www.SlicesOnMill.com or phone: (480) 590-0511
Slices on Mill: 11 E. 6th Street Tempe, AZ 85281
Jaime's Local Love: Ecomended
When it comes to what you use in your daily life do you think of our environment while doing so? Mother and daughter owned business Ecomended is here to help.
Located in Tempe AZ, co-owner Laura has the pleasure of meeting with many locals and tourists being able to discuss ideas on how to be a little more eco conscious in just about anyone's daily life. Mother and daughter duo take pride in spreading the awareness and letting others understand being eco-friendly does not mean you need to be perfect at doing so and you do not need to change your entire lifestyle in order to feel like you are 'actually' helping the planet.
Not only here to spread a message, Ecomended was created to help give those who have a busy lifestyle a chance to be a little more sustainable while still being affordable and convenient. From reusable straws to compostable band aids, this store is your go-to for everyday products to live environmentally friendly while not breaking the bank.
Ecomended also offers a refill station for shampoos, conditioners, laundry detergent and much more. In an attempt to combat single use plastics, you are allowed to bring your own container to refill on products you need. "Instead of purchasing the same plastic bottle of shampoo or soap" explains Laura "just bring in that same bottle and refill it with the product you need, now you are reducing your waste while repurposing a perfectly fine container".
By providing an option in the Tempe area, Ecomended hopes to encourage others in the area to make steps towards helping our environment no matter how small the step is.
For more information: www.ecomended.com or phone: 480-553-7006
Ecomended: 115 East Baseline Rd suite B2 Tempe, AZ 85283
Mesa Surplus Sale
The City if Mesa launching its surplus sale today.
- Hours of Operation
- Wednesdays
- 8AM-12PM
For more information: https://www.mesaaz.gov/city-hall/surplus-store
City of Mesa Surplus Store: 7041 E Adobe St Mesa, AZ 85207
Fall Break Deals
Use your library card to get free admissions to museums all over the valley with the Act 1 Culture Pass website: https://act1az.org/culture-pass/. You can actually "check out" two free admissions to fun places like Arcosanti, the Heard Museum, the Phoenix Art Museum, the Irish Cultural Center, and many other museums you may have never been to. You can go online to your library and see availability then go "check out" admission. We used the Culture Passes all the time when my kids were little, and I truly believe they are an excellent resource. It's amazing how much you'll learn!
The State Fair is happening, and Fall Break is an excellent time to check it out! Every Wednesday we can all get free admission from noon-6 PM when we bring in six cans of non-perishable food for St. Mary's Food Bank: https://azstatefair.com/deals-2/ If you can't go then, head to https://gr.pn/2M2plsp to find discount tickets.
You'll save almost half off what you'd pay at the gate and you won't have to stand in line. If you have kids 5-14 make sure you have them participate in the Read and Ride Program! Fill out a sheet you'll find on www.dealsinaz.com with three books your child has read, and they'll get three FREE carnival rides! Website: https://bit.ly/2LZ9WsG.
We all love tacos and lucky for us the Arizona Taco Festival happens during Fall Break this year! Head to www.dealsinaz.com to find discounted Sunday tickets to the event happening at West World in Scottsdale. You'll pay $9 instead of $18.33 and keep in mind that tickets can sell out at any time. Kids under 12 get in free and there are tons of tacos to be had! Website: https://gr.pn/2Mqtcyr.
Bowling is so much fun, especially at Bowlero! Head to www.dealsinaz.com where you can save up to 57% off bowling and shoe rental at your choice of eight locations all over the valley. You must buy the deal 24 hours before you plan to use it. This could be a great place to meet up with friends or enjoy a family date night!
Bulling Prevention
October is National Bullying Prevention Month and today is National Stop Bullying Day. notMYkid is here to talk about signs your child is being bullied or is the bully and how kids can go from being a bystander to an upstander.
What are some reasons kids bully other kids?
Kids don't bully because they are "bad kids", nice kids make mistakes too. They could be unkind to another child for a variety of reasons such as:
- something is happening at home and they are trying to regain power by acting aggressively towards others
- they want to fit in with a group of friends who are picking on one classmate
- they want attention from their parents, teachers, classmates and they haven't been successful getting it other ways
- by nature, they are more assertive and impulsive than their peers
- they don't fully grasp that their behavior is making the victim feel badly
What are signs your child is a victim?
- Comes home hurt and/or with damaged or missing belongings
- Has trouble sleeping or begins sleeping all the time
- Shows a sudden change in eating habits
- Avoids certain places, school, or other activities with peers
- Appears sad, moody, angry, anxious, or depressed when they come home
- Feels helpless and/or talks about suicide
Some ways kids can help someone who is being bullied:
- They can question the bullying behavior. Simple things like changing the subject or questioning the behavior can shift the focus.
- There is strength in numbers. Bystanders can intervene as a group to show there are several people who don't agree with the bullying.
- Walk with the person who is the target of bullying to help diffuse potential bullying interactions.
For more information visit www.notMYkid.org or our social media pages and watch for community presentations or workshops at their school, church, workplace, etc. They can also call notMYkid at 602-652-0163 and tune into our new weekly podcast that is covering a different topic each week related to bullying, internet safety, substance abuse, body image and more.
notMYkid's new podcast "Win This Year" can be found at www.notmykid.org/podcast
Fixing Trust at Work
Did you know 45% of people say lack of trust in leadership is their biggest issue at work? Most of us have experienced a lack of trust in the workplace, and sometimes, it can feel like it's impossible to restore. Members of the local Employer's Council will take the floor on Thursday, Oct.10, at the Cultivating Organization Excellence Conference to break down this issue and discuss how employees and employers can rebuild trusting relationships in the workplace.
1) Organizations can build trust by:
- Having a clear vision and expectations
- Ensuring open communication and transparency
- Providing supportive systems
2) Leaders can build trust by:
- Establishing an environment of mutual respect
- Sharing knowledge and involving employees
- Recognizing and acknowledging contributions
- Delegating
3) Employees can build trust by:
- Engaging in authentic and respectful interactions and feedback
- Caring about and supporting each other in pursuit of individual and team goals
- Getting to know each other beyond roles and stereotypes
The Cultivating Organizational Excellence Conference 2019 will be held Thursday, October 10 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Marriott Courtyard Salt River in Scottsdale. Registration is currently being accepted online: https://www.employerscouncil.org/cultivating-organizational-excellence-a-best-practices-summit-for-successful-employers
- Cultivating Organizational Excellence Conference 2019
- Marriott Courtyard Salt River in Scottsdale
- Thursday, October 10
- 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Employer's Council is a nonprofit organization that provides employers with resources focused on employment law and human resources. For more information: www.employerscouncil.org or phone:
(602) 955-7558
Employer's Council-7975 N Hayden Rd Suite D-280 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Harkins Popcorn
For a lot of folks, the best part of going to the movies, let's face it...is that delicious buttery popcorn! Well, now you don't have to wait for a good movie to come out. Starting today, you can pick up your favorite movie popcorn, right at your local grocery store!
Harkins becomes the first theater chain to feature its own line of popcorn in grocery stores (Fry's// Basha's and Circle K).
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/harkinstheatres/posts/10156430101386301/
Tara at the Movies: Addam's Family
We loved this show as kids, and now it's the full-blown remake in Hollywood! Addam's Family opens this week.
For more information on the movie: https://www.addamsfamily.movie/home/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Phoenix Boys Choir
The Phoenix Boys Choir is set to host its annual fundraising gala at Hotel Valley Ho on Saturday, November 9 from 6-10 p.m. This year the theme is "The New Roaring '20s” bringing the swell sounds of a bygone era to Arizona, it's sure to be the bee's knees and all that jazz! As the only Grammy Award-winning youth organization in Arizona, Phoenix Boys Choir strives to develop character, discipline and global leadership through the power of music.
- This year's theme is the New Roaring '20s - bringing the swell sounds of a bygone era to Arizona.
- The gala will be held at Hotel Valley Ho on Saturday, November 9 from 6-10 p.m.
- Tickets are $200 per person and that includes dinner, live performance and auctions.
- Valley resident and radio host Rich Berra of the nationally syndicated morning show "The Johnjay and Rich Show" will serve as master of ceremonies.
- The '20s-themed cover band, Jackie Lopez & Jazzola will perform live.
- There will be choral performances by Phoenix Boys Choir's Tour and Masters Men's Choirs.
- Silent and live auction.
For more information: www.boyschoir.org/roaring20sgala
Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Halloween Candy buyback fundraiser
Islands Pediatric Dentistry is holding a Halloween candy buyback fundraiser where patients receive $1 for every pound of candy donated and sent to American troops.
For more information: www.Islandspediatricdentistry.com or phone: (602) 536-7072
Islands Pediatric Dentistry 1425 W Elliot Rd #101, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vincent's on Camelback
There's a reason why Vincent on Camelback has been a Phoenix favorite for over 30 years.
Consistently wonderful meals, a multiple-award winning wine list, and unparalleled attentive service. Critics say our food is "always intriguing and inspiring." We say its Chef Vincent's unique blend of classic French recipes with Southwestern ingredients that makes patrons and critics rave. Come see why we've enjoyed their enduring applause.
For more information: https://vincentsoncamelback.com/ or phone: (602) 224-0225
Vincent on Camelback: 3930 East Camelback Road Phoenix, AZ 85018