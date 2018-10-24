Jaime's Local Love: The Stockyards
In 1947, The Stockyards, Arizona's Original Steakhouse, opened its doors for the first time with a menu focused solely on its historical past: beef. Staying true to its heritage, The Stockyards' menu continues to feature only the finest corn-fed, aged steaks and prime rib. With an emphasis on hearty flavors, The Stockyards' "New West Cuisine" embraces the culture and culinary trends of the Southwest, utilizing the freshest and highest quality indigenous ingredients in new and innovative ways. To date, The Stockyards remains a part of local history and a favorite gathering place for Arizonans.
For more information: https://stockyardssteakhouse.com/ or call: 602-273-7378
The Stockyards 5009 E Washington St #115, Phoenix, AZ 85034
The Wildlife World Zoo: Giraffe
Giraffe Facts:
- Over short distances, giraffes can run at speeds up to 35 mph.
- Giraffes only need to drink water once every couple of days. They get most of their water from their plant-based diet which is good considering their height makes the process of drinking difficult (and, if a lion happens upon a drinking giraffe, even dangerous).
- Female giraffes often return to where they were born to give birth. Once there, their calves receive a rough welcome into the world, falling over five feet to the ground.
- Fortunately, baby giraffes can stand up and even run within an hour of being born.
- Giraffes' tongues can be up to 20 inches long and are darkly colored, which is thought to help protect them during frequent sun-exposure.
- Giraffes usually stay upright while sleeping and if they do settle into a vulnerable position on the ground, it's just for a quick six-minute nap.
- Giraffes have hair-covered horns called ossicones but only males use them (for fighting each other).
- Giraffes require over 75 pounds of food a day and with a diet of leaves, this means they spend most of their time eating.
- Despite their characteristic long necks, giraffes actually have the same number of neck vertebrae as humans just seven. Each individual vertebra is super-sized, measuring up to ten inches long.
- Because of their unusual shape, giraffes have a highly-specialized cardiovascular system that starts with an enormous heart. It's two feet long and weighs up to 25 pounds.
- Additionally, the jugular veins contain a series of one-way valves that prevent excess blood flow to the brain when the giraffe lowers its head to drink.
- Although they're more likely to run from an attack than fight back, giraffes are not completely defenseless. A swift kick from one of their long legs can do serious damage to or even kill an unlucky lion.
- Gestation is 15 months
- Babies are 6 ft tall and weigh 150lbs and are called calf's.
- Mama giraffes give birth standing up, which means that the baby will fall a total of about six feet. That seems like a long way down, but this is how the amniotic sac breaks and the umbilical cord breaks. Plus, it encourages baby to take her first breath.
- Females are 15ft on average and males are 16-18 ft on average.
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
New ISM Raceway
During the 22-month project ISM Raceway ran three NASCAR races while under construction. However, this Nov. 9, 10, 11 will be the Opening Weekend for the NEW ISM Raceway.
Every facet of the facility was transformed:
- Entries
- (MIDWAY) DC Solar Power Pavilion
- Grandstand with new seatbacks
- Suites, new concourse level
- Biggest upgrade is the all-new, fan-interactive INfield Experience
- Garage access for race fans
- Victory Lane access
- Select food and beverage amenities
o Miller Lite Beer Garden
o Modern Margarita Cantina
o Portacool Chill Zone
For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.
ISM Raceway 7602 S. Avondale, Blvd. Avondale, AZ 85323
