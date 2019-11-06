Jaime's Local Love: Cassy Saba Jewelry
Cassy started her business at the age of 13 and has been designing jewelry ever since. With having an office in Arizona and the heart of New York’s diamond district, she caters to clients’ needs nationwide. She specializes in both fine and fashion jewelry collections at all price ranges. She really enjoys working one on one with clients to design custom pieces for their everyday wear or special events. Engagement rings and weddings are also a big part of her business. She also started a YouTube channel with her husband, “The Jewelry Couple” where they discuss commonly asked questions about the jewelry industry and buying diamonds.
For more information on Cassy Saba Jewelry visit: www.cassysabajewelry.com or phone:480-242-6838
*By appointment only, please contact us to schedule an appointment
National Nachos Day
Playful dining spot offering classic & reimagined tacos, burritos & poke, plus an airy patio bar.
Mister Manners: Keeping the Peace at the Thanksgiving Table
With the Thanksgiving holiday just a few weeks away, many of us will be traveling for to visit with friends and family for the big meal. And though this is an occasion when we are focused on giving thanks, some of us are more thankful when it’s over. Mister Manners, Thomas Farley, gives some tips for keeping the peace at the dinner table.
•Leave Adequate Time
Whether you are traveling by air, land or sea, makes sure you give yourself the time you need to get to your destination with a minimum of stress. This will make you a kinder, more understanding traveler when you encounter traffic or flight delays, which you will. You may even consider shifting your departure and return dates to times that are marked by lower volume of passengers.
•Arrive with Food
The Thanksgiving meal is a massive undertaking. Offer to bring something to assist with the host’s food prep. Just don’t bring an item that will compete with a food item that another family member “owns” (e.g.: Aunt Margret’s famed rhubarb pie). And don’t forget to clear your plate(s), too. You are not in a restaurant.
•Forget Longstanding Rivalries
If you and your cousin have been battling over the same issue for 20 years, chances are, this is not the year that you are going to settle the score. For the sake of peace and quiet, it’s time to let the matter go and give thanks for the blessings in your lives—focus on the positives.
•Park the Politics—Or Take them Outside
With impeachment proceedings going on in the House or Representatives, this year more than perhaps any in recent memory will be marked by polarized political views. Just don’t go there. And if you must, and are sure you can do so respectfully, take your conversation outside or away from the other guests—don’t hold the rest of the family hostage to your caucusing.
Tara at the Movies: “Doctor Sleep”
If you didn't get enough SPOOKS last night on Halloween, Stephen King fans are getting ready for the sequel to “The Shining.” It’s called “Doctor Sleep” and stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role. Any true fan knows that that best-seller was inspired by a trip King took to The Stanley Hotel in Colorado with his wife years ago.
The author stayed at the Stanley Hotel with his wife years ago and that’s where he ended up finding inspiration for the story about a family taking care of the Overlook Hotel during the off-season…In ‘Doctor Sleep’, Danny Torrence is still struggling with demons of anger and alcoholism and he meets a young girl who also has the gift of the Shining..Abra Stone.
Maryvale Business Center Grand Opening
Maryvale Revitalization Corporation (MRC), an established nonprofit serving the Maryvale village for over 25 years, launches the Maryvale Business Center and Maryvale Spark Center.
The Maryvale Spark Center will provide career training, placement and ongoing support to graduates in a variety of fields. Advanced Business Learning (ABL), an Arizona licensed vocational school, will launch its second Cyber Academy and Cyber Range at the center in partnership with MRC. Entry-level to advanced students can engage in IT and cybersecurity courses, then launch into career pathways utilizing ABL’s critical hands-on skill development and mentorship model.
“Maryvale is a prime location to open a collaborative business workspace and offer entrepreneur training. There are hundreds of small businesses here, as well as across the west valley and central Phoenix, that can benefit from affordable office space and an experienced network of leaders to help their business flourish. This is one of many ways Maryvale Revitalization Corporation is committed to supporting the village through the continued economic growth of our vibrant community,” said Jeff Armor, Executive Director at Maryvale Revitalization Corporation. Members have 24-hour access to an affordable workspace that includes a variety of perks, from a stocked kitchen with coffee and snacks to office essentials and beautiful views overlooking the Milwaukee Brewers spring training facility.
Phoenix Ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Maryvale Revitalization Corporation, today Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10 AM
Veggies for Veterans
Employees from Care1st Health Plan Arizona will be distributing 500 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to veterans during an upcoming “Veggies for Veterans” event. The event, in partnership with Diana Gregory Outreach Services, is in recognition of November being National Veterans and Military Families Month.
According to Feed Our Vets, nearly 4 million veterans and their families in the United States do not have enough to eat throughout the year. To be part of the solution, approximately 25 Care1st employee volunteers will distribute 500 bags of fresh produce to veterans during the "Veggies for Veterans" event to help battle food insecurity and support healthy lifestyles.
Diana Gregory Outreach Services offers a mobile farmers market that conveniently delivers fresh produce to where it is needed most. This is particularly beneficial for veterans who may not have access to nutritious foods due to lack of transportation or other social determinants of health. Through the sponsorship of this event, Care1st is committed to promoting good health outcomes for veterans.
As of September 30, 2019, Care1st Health Plan Arizona serves approximately 178,000 Medicaid members in Arizona. WellCare provides Medicare Advantage to 4,000 members and serves 28,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members throughout the state.
