The Wildlife World Zoo: Giraffe
- Over short distances, giraffes can run at speeds up to 35 mph.
- Giraffes only need to drink water once every couple of days. They get most of their water from their plant-based diet—which is good considering their height makes the process of drinking difficult (and, if a lion happens upon a drinking giraffe, even dangerous).
- Female giraffes often return to where they were born to give birth. Once there, their calves receive a rough welcome into the world, falling over five feet to the ground.
- Fortunately, baby giraffes can stand up and even run within an hour of being born.
- Giraffes' tongues can be up to 20 inches long and are darkly colored, which is thought to help protect them during frequent sun-exposure.
- Giraffes usually stay upright while sleeping and if they do settle into a vulnerable position on the ground, it's just for a quick six-minute nap.
- Giraffes have hair-covered horns called ossicones—but only males use them (for fighting each other).
- Giraffes require over 75 pounds of food a day—and with a diet of leaves, this means they spend most of their time eating.
- Despite their characteristic long necks, giraffes actually have the same number of neck vertebrae as humans—just seven. Each individual vertebra is super-sized, measuring up to ten inches long.
- Because of their unusual shape, giraffes have a highly-specialized cardiovascular system that starts with an enormous heart. It's two feet long and weighs up to 25 pounds.
- Additionally, the jugular veins contain a series of one-way valves that prevent excess blood flow to the brain when the giraffe lowers its head to drink.
- Although they're more likely to run from an attack than fight back, giraffes are not completely defenseless. A swift kick from one of their long legs can do serious damage to or even kill an unlucky lion.
- Gestation is 15 months
- Babies are 6 ft tall and weigh 150lbs and are called calves.
- Mama giraffes give birth standing up, which means that the baby will fall a total of about six feet. That seems like a long way down, but this is how the amniotic sac breaks and the umbilical cord breaks. Plus, it encourages baby to take her first breath.
- Females are 15ft on average and males are 16-18 ft on average.
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W Northern Ave, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com
World Kindness Day
Wednesday, November 13th is World Kindness Day. World Kindness Day highlights the good deeds in our community and throughout the world focusing on positive power and common thread of kindness.
For more information: https://www.theworldkindnessmovement.org/
Chato’s Kitchen
Childsplay is opening up their new play, Chato’s Kitchen, about a low-riding cat from the Barrio of East LA who invites the neighborhood mice over for “dinner”, actually to BE dinner. It is absolutely hilarious, filled with all sorts of visual jokes with the cats, and is like a love letter to barrio culture.
- Chato’s Kitchen
- Weekends, Nov. 1 – Nov. 24, 2019:
- Saturdays (1 & 4PM) & Sundays (1PM)
- The Herberger Theater Center - Stage West
- Price: Tickets start at $12
For more information: https://www.childsplayaz.org/chato
Sleep Divorce
1. Shocking statistics:
- a. 30% of couples would like to sleep separately
- b. 23% already do
- c. Whether you like or dislike sleeping apart or it is occasional or constant.
2. There are a lot of reasons why people sleep separate from their partner:
- a. The obvious like snoring, sleep apnea or shifting, temperature.
- b. Not so obvious behavioral factors
3. Science behind different behavioral styles and motivation that could lead to why people sleep separately:
- a. High Dominance-driven
- b. High Influence-relational
- c. Motivation Category – Your Surroundings (if your surroundings are really impactful to you, that can change your choice here)
4. Takeaway
- a. Invest in your sleep and you will invest in your relationship
- b. People have their reason for sleeping together, or apart and our behavior and motivation play a big role in which one we choose.
For more information: www.Ttisuccessinsights.com or phone: 480-443-1077
Tara at the Movies: “Ford V Ferrari”
It was the car that helped Henry Ford beat Enzo Ferrari in the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans (Le - Mon) race back in 1966. “Ford V Ferrari” features Matt Damon and Christian Bale as car designer Carroll Shelby and racer Ken Miles…. two men who helped build the GT-40. “Ford V Ferrari” is in theaters this Friday.
For more information on the movie: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/ford-v-ferrari
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens