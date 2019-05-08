Powill Manufacturing & Engineering
Powill Manufacturing and Engineering Inc. is a multi-faceted, veteran owned company which has been manufacturing military, commercial, and aerospace components since 1959. Operating out of a 43,000 square foot climate-controlled facility; Powill Manufacturing & Engineering houses some of the worlds most advanced CNC equipment and CAD/CAM technology. This includes 5th axis CNC Milling, CNC turning, CNC gun drilling, high performance honing, CNC wire EDM, OD & ID grinding, CNC 4th-axis mill/turn, laser engraving, assembly, and pressure testing. All performed by our highly skilled staff of professionals
The "work floor" of a third-generation family-owned business that is making components for Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and those impressive F-22 Raptors, F-35 Fighter Planes and nuclear subs
For more information: http://powill.com/about/
Powill Manufacturing & Engineering-21039 North 27th Ave- Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Wildlife World Zoo: giant pacific octopus
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
OdySea in the Desert-Titanic Exhibit
On April 15th, 1912, Titanic, the world's largest ship afloat at that time, sank after colliding with an iceberg. Today, 107 years later, OdySea in the Desert is pleased to announce Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is opening on May 8 at its entertainment destination in Scottsdale. This unique, moving exhibit was designed with a focus on the legendary RMS Titanic's compelling personal stories, best told through room re-creations and 137 artifacts, 120 of which have never been seen in Arizona
The Artifact Exhibition-Titanic
- Opens Today
- Hours: Sun-Thurs 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fri and Sat 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- $19.95 for adults / $17.95 for seniors/ $14.95 for students/Children under the age of 2 are free
Multi-ticket packages are also available for purchase at TitanicAZ.com that include Butterfly Wonderland, OdySea Aquarium and Polar Play Ice Bar in a variety of combinations. All these entertainment venues are in OdySea in the Desert and allow guests to make a day of it at the Scottsdale entertainment destination. Group pricing is also available by calling Group Sales at 480-291-8192
Parking is free and there is no admission required to enter OdySea in the Desert. OdySea in the Desert is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256, within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. For more information please call 480-951-2100 or visit the website at www.OdySeaintheDesert.com.
United Way Luncheon
Olivia Fierro will be emceeing the "We Are United" luncheon on Wednesday, May 8th at Camelback Inn.
Lisa Ling will be the key note speaker. Lisa is the executive producer and host of This is Life on CNN. For five seasons prior, Ling executive produced and hosted Our America on OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network. She is the co-author of Mother, Daughter, Sister, Bride: Rituals of Womanhood and Somewhere Inside: One Sister's Captivity in North Korea and the Other's Fight to Bring Her Home, which she penned with her sister, Laura.
We Are United, presented by Women United, this is their signature event to fund ending children's hunger initiatives, such as WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks and Breakfast in the Classroom, that ensure every child is well nourished and ready to learn.
United Way Luncheon
- Wednesday, May 8,2019
- 11:30am-1:30pm
- Camelback Inn
- 5402 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
For more information and to register visit: https://vsuw.org/2019-we-are-united-luncheon
Grads and Jobs
ASU, NAU, U of A, etc... soon-to-be grads getting ready for the real world and competitive job market. What can they do to get an edge up on the competition?
● If you've secured a job for after graduation, congratulations! The fact is the majority of new grads are still looking for employment, which is great because companies are still hiring at record rates.
● This begins your "real" resume pick things you enjoy doing, people who you enjoy learning from and growing with, and make decisions you'll be proud to tell others about.
● Some studies show that over two thirds of new grads leave their first job within the first year. Your focus really is to learn and then to contribute where you can.
● The "real world" ultimately means you're engaging with others who are all responsible for their own actions, which includes businesses; seek out people, activities, roles, and workplaces that you will gain a lot from and where you can contribute a lot to it will be motivating, rewarding, and fun!
● The best approach is to "start with the end in mind” in any scenario, envision what you feel would be the best or ideal outcome; once you have that in your mind, pick your behaviors that will help you get there.
For more information: http://poteretalent.com/
