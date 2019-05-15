U-Haul Job Fair
U-Haul plans to hire 50 to 100 new part-time Team Members as Live Verify agents to assist customers using the Truck Share 24/7® program. Candidates who interview and do not meet the standard for Live Verify agents may still be offered positions as Customer Service agents, Roadside Assistant agents and Center Support agents. There are at least 15 desks waiting to be filled in each department.
Additionally, U-Haul needs to hire up to 700 work-from-home Customer Service agents in a part-time capacity as the busy summer moving season gets underway.
U-Haul Job Fair
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.
- U-Haul Corporate Headquarters at 2727 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Apply online at jobs.uhaul.com prior to arriving. Competitive pay. Part-time Team Members, or "moonlighters," are able to work 25+ hours per week.
Panda Express to hire more than 200 in the Phoenix area
Panda Express, the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the US, will be hosting its local annual Panda Career Event Series in the Phoenix area on Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Each year, the restaurant brand hosts a nationwide hiring initiative that focuses on growing its family of talented and dedicated associates, with over 200 positions open in the Phoenix area.
As a pathway to success, Panda offers comprehensive benefits and perks to help associates succeed in all facets of life, including sustained growth opportunities; competitive base pay, bonuses and paid time off; health and wellness benefits; stock options and savings; continuous learning fund; and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Panda Express' open positions and extensive benefits programs at the open house event nearest to them.
Interested candidates can sign up for interviews at their nearest participating location by visiting https://www.pandacareers.com/.
Hiring event will take place at the below locations from 10 a.m. 5 p.m.
- Panda Express
- 9111 North 59th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85302
- Panda Express
- 7369 W. Bell Rd. Suite 1
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- Panda Express
- 2501 W. Happy Valley Road
- #50-1290 Phoenix, AZ 85085
Jaime's Local Love: The Rec Pizza
The REC pizzeria is a Detroit Style Pizza concept which is made in square or "REC- tangular" pans. Owner Mark Gluck Dreamed of owning a pizzeria from the age of 16. Over the years, concepts changed but Mark's love of pizza did not. While in the process of getting ready to open a wood fired pizzeria, he found Detroit Style Pizza and his pizzeria
concept changed immediately. Very few people know about Detroit Style Pizza, outside of Detroit. But, Mark is here to change that! Bringing the first Detroit Style Pizzeria into Peoria and the West Valley.
For more information visit: http://www.therecpizzeria.com/ or phone: (623) 328-9131
The Rec Pizza: 20340 N Lake Pleasant Rd, Peoria, AZ 85382
National Chocolate Chip Day
In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman Massachusetts must have been curious what a little bit of chocolate would add to her cookies. While working at the Toll House Inn, she added cut-up chunks of semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar to a cookie recipe. The cookies were a huge success and in 1939 Wakefield signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar's packaging. In exchange for the recipe, Wakefield received a lifetime supply of chocolate. The Nestle Brand Toll House cookies were named for the Inn.
For more information on National Chocolate Chip day visit: https://nationaldaycalendar.com/days-2/national-chocolate-chip-day-may-15/
Glamping Overland Expo West
Dubbed the 'Coachella' festival for outdoor enthusiasts, Overland Expo West is kicking off National Camping Month here in Arizona with 20,000 people, 375 exhibitors, adventure excursions and more in Flagstaff on May 17 - 19. All tickets must be purchased online and in advance!
For more information: https://www.overlandexpo.com/west
Mental Health Awareness Month: notMYkid
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and notMYkid is a local nonprofit the helps teens and parents with mental health issues such as depression, cyber-bullying and body imaging.
- Depression isn't just being sad, it's an illness that effects nearly every part of your child's life. Signs could be they are irritable, acting out, drug use, anger, pessimist, feeling hopeless or worthless, loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, tired, overeating or loss of appetite, persistent aches and pains and withdrawal from family and friends.
- A recent study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found the number of 5- to 18-year-olds who went to the emergency room for suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts across the country doubled from 580,000 in 2007 to 1.12 million in 2015. The median age was 13 years old. The findings were based on data from 30,000 emergency room visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey.
notMYkid helps parents and teens with mental health issues such as depression, cyber-bullying and body imaging by speaking in schools, holding prevention and education workshops and meeting one-on-one with families.
For more information: https://notmykid.org/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/notMYkid/
notMYkid: 5230 E Shea Blvd Ste 100 Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
Tara at the Movies: John Wick 3
For more information on the movie: https://www.johnwick.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Desert Diamond Distillery
Desert Diamond Distillery is a diamond in the desert, where you can get a cool drink or buy some award-winning rums, perfect for your craft cocktails at home. Arizona's oldest craft distillery, D3 has worked hard to earn the top spot in TripAdvisor and yelp. They have set out to make rums that people drink, that people enjoy, and that people buy again!
For more information: www.desertdiamonddistillery.com or phone: (928) 757-7611
Desert Diamond Distillery: 4875 N Olympic Dr. Kingman, AZ 86401
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.