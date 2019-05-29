STAX3D
Are you looking for something fun, entertaining & educational for the kids this summer? Well, look no further. STAX3D is known in the manufacturing, aerospace, medical & engineering worlds for its cutting-edge 3D technologies such as printing, scanning, robotics, AR & VR. Their 3D solutions help improve efficiency, lower cost & drive growth. But did you know it could also be a fun summer activity to do with the kids?
A few months ago, the STAX3D retail store was moved from the Chandler Mall to their
headquarters at 1497 E. Baseline Rd, Suite 100, in Gilbert. Not only can you shop for
your 3D technology there but also experience it firsthand. With 3D printing, robotics &
virtual reality there is something fun for everyone in the family to enjoy…
- Video games
- Robots
- Jewelry making
- Toys
- Exercise
- 3D figurines
- You can even practice your "Red Carpet" runway walk
Mom & dad can wander around & shop for new 3D technologies that will benefit their business. The staff at STAX3D is happy to give you a tour, listen to your company's needs & offer precision 3D solutions in the form of 3D printing, design, scanning, augmented & virtual reality.
It doesn't matter the age or experience level, there is always fun & innovation for the
whole family at STAX3D in Gilbert.
- $5 off for viewers that call today to book their virtual reality experience, just mention Good Morning Arizona
- M - F, 8am - 5pm, or by appointment
For more information: www.stax3d.com or phone: (602) 595-3155
STAX3D-1497 E Baseline Rd #100, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Toy Story 4 RV Summer Road Trip
Toy Story 4 takes to the road for a 5-week US tour (May 28-June 30) stopping in 20 markets Phoenix on the is stop number 2 on the journey.
Viewers can stop by the RV tour experience today from Noon to 3 PM at Tempe Marketplace.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/PixarToyStory/
Crack Cancer Challenge
Shane Was in Governor Ducey's office for the Crack challenge because son Hollis passed away from pediatric brain cancer called DIPG on Jan 2nd, 2017.
On Sunday, March 20, 2016 Hollis suffered significant headaches with double vision, nausea, and weakness. After a week of doctor visits, blood tests and a clean CT scan, an MRI on March 29th finally led doctors to discover a tumor on his brain stem called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).
DIPG is a rare cancer, with only 350 children diagnosed in the United States each year. Average survival is one year from diagnosis. There is less than 1% survival rate 2 years from diagnosis
Hollis fought a 9-month battle, including 7 immunotherapy treatments in Cologne, Germany. On January 2, 2017 he ran home to Heaven. His family has partnered with TGen, Translational Genomics Research Institute, to fund ground breaking research towards finding a cure for DIPG.
For more information: http://www.hopethroughhollis.org/
For more information on the Crack Cancer challenge: https://williestrong.foundation/crackcancer/
Tara at the Movies: Rocketman
He's the same guy who directed most of "Bohemian Rhapsody". Many critics are saying "Rocketman" is a better film. Director Dexter Fletcher cast Taron Egerton in the lead as Elton John in the musical fantasy "Rocketman."
For more information on the movie: https://www.paramount.com/movies/rocketman
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
The Cole Trains
20th Anniversary of Circus Mexicus Festival and a song called "Heroes" off of their brand-new album "Lucky Stars."
● Circus Mexicus - Our 2nd year on the bill
- June 6-9, 2019 Puerto Peñasco, Mexico
- Website: http://circusmexicus.net/
● Brand New Album "Lucky Stars", Recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606, features Cody Canada & our parents and kids
- Website: https://www.thecoletrains.com/
● Next show is May 31st at Rooster's in Mesa with Drew Cooper and Paul Mastin
- Friday, May 31st, 2019 7:00 PM
- Roosters Country 3731 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85205
- Website: https://www.bandsintown.com/en/e/100973498-the-cole-trains-at-roosters-country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.