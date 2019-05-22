Mosquito Problems
Mosquito Information Hotline
- (602) 506-0700
- Website: www.FightTheBiteMaricopa.org
- Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/MaricopaCountyEnvironmentalServices
Phoenix Magazine: Casa Corazon-Mexico
It's being called the best Mexican restaurant you've never heard, by Phoenix Magazine. In May's issue Phoenix Magazine includes a big feature on Grand Avenue, which is poised to surpass Roosevelt Row, and a travel guide to Mexico, where to stay, what to eat, and things to do.
For more information visit: https://www.phoenixmag.com/
Casa Corazon
- 2637 North 16th Street Phoenix, AZ 85006
- (602) 334-1917
- https://casacorazonrestaurant.com/
Jaime's Local Love: Emerge, Designs by Jen
Jen Walsh has been sewing and making her entire life. But she struggled with the fear of rejection when thinking about making things for others. She started Emerge as a way to "emerge" from her own cocoon of insecurities and self-doubt. She's learned along the way that SO MANY women out their struggle with the same issues. She now makes it her mission to connect with them, letting them know they aren't alone and drawing out the beauty she sees in them. Jen hand makes beautiful clothing and jewelry that encourage women to live boldly, embrace their unique beauty, and love who they were created to be.
For more information: www.emerge-byjen.com or phone: 602-430-2938
Emerge, Designs by Jen: 2721 E Tamarisk St, Gilbert AZ 85296
Anytown Leadership Camps
- Anytown empowers youth by educating, embracing and promoting diversity and equality. Anytown reduces bias, bigotry and prejudice in all forms and creates leaders through an experiential environment that is life-changing, enabling young people to better understand others and to be agents of change in their communities.
- The key to Anytown's success is bringing young people of all races, cultures, religions and backgrounds together for a challenging week of learning, sharing and understanding.
- Teens that experience Anytown Leadership Camp leave the program equipped with the skills and motivation to increase their personal, school and community's ability to foster inclusion and respect among all people.
- Two week-long Anytown camp sessions for 15-19-year old's being held on June 9th and June 23rd. (This is the last week to register for camp.)
- Great opportunity to increase leadership skills while learning about diversity and equality.
- All teens who experience the week-long Anytown Leadership Camp will receive a certificate noting that they received 50 hours of Education and Training. The Anytown experience is recognized as a valuable resource on college applications.
For more information: www.AnytownLeadershipCamp.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AnytownLeadershipCamp
Tres Leches Café: Arizona's #1 Mexican Coffee Shop
- Tres Leches Café has a new location on 17th Ave and Van Buren
- New hours, now open late Mon-Thur 6AM 8PM, FRI 6AM 10PM, SAT/SUN 8AM 10PM
- Refreshing Summer drinks available at Tres Leches
- "Pan Dulce" with a modern twist available 7 day a week including our New Double Donchas one side is a "Doncha" (donut concha) flip side is a Donut with delicious glaze and either Fruity Pebbles or Oreo Crunch baked fresh in-house every morning.
For more information, visit the Tres Leches Café Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/treslechescafe/ or phone: )602) 368-1804
Tres Leches Café: 1714 W Van Buren St. Phoenix, Arizona 85007
