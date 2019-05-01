ABRiO Living Hiring
ABRiO Living is looking to hire support professionals for their day programs and the company's several west valley group homes.
To apply visit their website: www.ABRiOcare.com or phone: 877-71-ABRiO.
Humana Two Job Fairs
Humana will have two job fairs. The first job fair is today, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at Humana's Biltmore location (DMS call center), 2231 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix.
This job fair is for Telesales Agent positions, which provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company's Medicare benefit plans and specialty products. There are 70 positions available.
Interviews will be conducted on-site during the hiring event, so it is recommended that interested candidates dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume.
The second job fair is a two-day Job Fair for these pharmacy roles will be held at the Glendale operations center, 8990 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, on:
Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on-site during the hiring event, so it is recommended that interested candidates dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume.
To apply online, visit: https://www.humana.com/careers and search requisition numbers:
- R-214968 for Telesales Agent
- R-211209 for Clinical Programs Pharmacy Technician
- R-214616 for Dispensing Pharmacy Technicians in Training
- R-215814 (Glendale) and R-215114 (Tempe) for Inbound Contacts Representatives
- R-210612 for Mail Operations Pharmacy Technicians
HireLive Job Fair
HireLive is hosting a job today May 1st at the Embassy Suites Biltmore from 9:30 am to 1 pm.
Some of the companies registered for our event include: DeVry University, Houzz, Farmers Insurance, First American Home Warranty, Kellogg Insurance Marketing, The Hartford, TTEC, Humana and more!
● Bring 10-15 Resumes ● Dress Business Professional ● This is a free event for job seekers
HireLive Job Fair
- Phoenix
- Wednesday, May 1st
- 9:30am-1:00pm
- Embassy Suites Biltmore
- 2630 East Camelback Road
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- Parking: Complimentary
For more information and to register visit: https://www.hirelive.com/fair/1793/AZ/phoenix/May/1/2019
Lyft Food Desert
The ride share company has partnered with Bashas'/Food City and United Way to offer up to 12 round-trip services for only $2.50 each way to 16 Food City locations across the Valley from May 20 to Sept. 1.
New users will have to download the app, sign up for the process and enter the code "FoodAccessPHX" in order to receive the discounted rides to and from Food City. Existing users can also receive the benefits of the initiative by signing up for the process and entering the same code.
To download the app visit: https://www.lyft.com/signup
400 Mile Cycling Challenge
Mission2Alpha, a local organization that fundraises to aid veterans, first responders and others who serve the country, is excited to announce its 3rd annual Mission2Alpha Challenge. The bike ride, which will kick off in Carefree on Wednesday, May 1, will consist of 35 participants riding through the desert, across the mountains and to the coast until they reach the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.
Donations can be made by visiting https://www.classy.org/event/mission2alpha-california-challenge/e206379.
For more information about Mission2Alpha and to stay up to date with organization events, please visit www.mission2alpha.org
Jaime's Local Love: Civana Spa
Nestled in the high Sonoran Desert, just outside of Scottsdale, AZ, CIVANA recently completed a $50 million renovation and repositioning with the debut of the Spa in late December 2018. Centered around a rich heritage of sustainability and a holistic menu of distinct, fully customized treatments, the two-story, 22,000 square-foot spa is an integral part of the CIVANA experience, which offers travelers a progressive journey toward wellness that is grounded in principles of flexibility, attainability, and innovation.
One of the largest destination wellness retreats in the country, the state-of-the-art spa facility features 28 treatment areas including one Watsu® therapy pool, two couples’ treatment rooms, three wet treatment rooms including a Vichy shower, five facial rooms, and 13 massage rooms. There is also a communal area of hydrotherapy immersions the Aqua Vitality Circuit that includes a European-designed Kneipp hot/cold wading pool, a Tepidarium therapeutic soaking pool, a cold deluge shower, and a five-climate KLAFS SANARIUM® - the only one in the continental U.S. All hydrotherapy modalities are designed to help increase circulation and promote relaxation without adding strain and boost immunity.
Guests can select from an extensive menu of treatments at the Spa, which draws inspiration from varying schools of practice and tradition. From ancient healing methods to modern approaches, each guest is encouraged to explore different types of spa experiences as part of their wellness path.
In addition to dedicated men's and women's relaxation areas, guests can also enjoy a 1,600 square-foot co-ed relaxation lounge with an outdoor balcony offering majestic vistas of Black Mountain and unforgettable Sonoran Desert sunsets. For sun seekers and swimmers, the Spa boasts an Olympic outdoor lap pool and sun deck with healthy food and beverage options, including a healthy organic cocktail menu. There is also a boutique retail shop and salon offering all-natural nail and hair services and unique curated products.
For more information: https://civanacarefree.com/ or phone: (480) 653-9000
Civana Spa- 37220 Mule Train Rd. Carefree, AZ 85377
Kentucky Derby Annual Lawn Party at Bourbon Steak Focus on Fashion and Cocktails
Bring your Southern charm during this year's Kentucky Derby race day, and we'll bring the cooling cocktails. Join the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess for our annual Kentucky Derby Lawn Party at Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak. Experience the "fastest two minutes in sports" during the 145th Run for the Roses on plasma screens both indoors and out. We're looking forward to a day filled with festive live music, food and drink, a photo booth, lawn games and more. Southern belles and gents, wear your fanciest hats and sharpest suits to compete for prizes in our men's and women's Derby hat and fashion contest.
Bourbon Steak Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
- 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale AZ 85255
- Event will be held from 1-4pm
- $119 per person plus tax and service charge
- Reservations required. To book, contact Restaurant Reservations at (480) 585-2694.
For more information: www.scottsdaleprincess.com
Mowry & Cotton's Kentucky Derby: Porch Party Set for May 4
It might be "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports," but Mowry & Cotton promises an entire afternoon dedicated to head-turning fashion, refreshing cocktails and guaranteed good vibes.
Join friends and neighbors from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, for an epic Derby Day Porch Party at Mowry & Cotton. Attendees can look forward to a viewing of the 145th Kentucky Derby, plus Instagrammable photo opportunities and the chance to win top prizes by participating in a "Best Hat" or "Best Southern Style Attire" contest, as well as through a special raffle.
Derby Day Porch Party at Mowry & Cotton
- 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019
- Mowry & Cotton at The Phoenician - 6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Parking: Guests of Mowry & Cotton can enjoy complimentary valet or self-parking on every visit, with validation.
For more on Mowry & Cotton, check out www.MowryandCotton.com and for Reservations: (480) 423-2530.
Pajama Drive to support local Arizona foster kids
- For the month of May U.S Egg is partnering with Arizona Helping Hands a local nonprofit that supports kids in foster care.
- Each of the six Valley locations welcome guests to donate new pajamas.
- They are also seeking birthday gifts for kids ages 6-12. Gift ideas include books, craft kits and sports balls
- U.S. Egg is a family owned and operated restaurant serving the best breakfasts and lunches in the valley for more than 30 years!
For more information on Arizona Helping Hands visit: https://azhelpinghands.org/
For more information, menus, hours and locations, visit www.useggrestaurant.com.
SeaWorld
- SeaWorld's new first-of-its-kind ride, Tidal Twister, opens May 24th. Tidal Twister is a dueling, horizontal coaster with figure-8 track.
- SeaWorld's summer nighttime event, Electric Ocean --with special shows, dance parties and lighting installations throughout the park-- kicks off June 15 and glows on all summer.
For more information: https://seaworld.com/san-diego/
Tara at the Movies: "Long Shot"
Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one of the most influential women in the world -- a smart, sophisticated and accomplished politician. When Fred unexpectedly runs into Charlotte, he soon realizes that she was his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte decides to make a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her trusted advisers.
For more information on the movie” Long Shot," visit: https://longshot.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
