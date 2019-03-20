Discount registration for Kroc Center summer camps
The Salvation Army has 26 Kroc Centers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, providing opportunities in arts, education and athletics for children, adults and families in underserved communities. One of the ways The Salvation Army serve kids is with summer day camps.
On March 22 and 23, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, those who register and pay in full for summer day camps at the Kroc Center will receive 10% off each camp enrollment.
Summer camps at the Kroc Center begin May 27th.
Among the Kroc Center's many summer camp options are several unique specialty camps: Pro Wrestling, Drawing Comics, Fashion Camp, and Intro to Culinary Camp.
Pro Wrestling Camp
Campers will learn rules of the ring, safety expectations, how to throw and sell a theatrical punch. They will learn microphone work, choose their wrestling character and design a costume. They will learn the technique of match walk throughs, dress rehearsals and a 30-minute live performance of the Kroc Community Wrestling Show. The goal is to promote hard work and dedication through physical activity and theatrical performance in a fun and creative environment.
- Week 2 June 3-7
- Ages 8-13
- Fee: $149/$158/$175
Drawing Comics
Comic book camp offers something for everyone! Turn imagination into art by learning to draw original superheroes, fantasy creatures, monsters, and animals. Campers will learn the basics of character design, color, lettering, and perspective methods. Designed for artists of all abilities.
- Week 8 July 15-19
- Ages 813
- Fee: $157/$167/$185
Fashion Camp
Fashion camp is a creative learning space for campers to let out their inner fashionistas. We highlight all aspects of fashion including sketching, designing, styling, fashion shows, and basic sewing. Campers will design and make their own original outfits with fellow fashion lovers.
- Week 7 July 8-12
- Ages 813
- Fee: $157/$167/$185
Intro to Culinary Camp
Tour around the world in four days! Experience a different area of the world each day through cooking and learn about the culture. Campers will learn classic cooking techniques and modern plating methods, creating a cultural dish from each country. No passport required!
- Week 6 July 1-3 & 5
- Ages: 8-13
- Fee: $128/$135/$148
For more information: www.KrocPhoenix.org or phone: 602-425-5000
The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center Phoenix South Mountain- 1375 E. Broadway Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85040
Jaime's Local Love: SIP Coffee & Beer
Sip Coffee & Beer was started with the goal of creating a community space that served up the best that the craft movement has to offer, local favorites, and entertainment worth talking about.
From the start, the Sip crew have embraced the power of community, compassion, and renewing a neighborhood's connection to what really matters.
The materials you see in Sip's spaces have been reclaimed from the original buildings as much as possible. Most of the furnishings and decorations inside have been handmade or picked from Arizona yard sales or antique shops. Recycling and sustainability along with great service, food and drinks will always be a continuous goal.
All three locations of Sip work directly with the neighboring community to develop events to serve their interests and needs and highlight their talents.
For more information and locations: https://www.sipcoffeeandbeer.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SipCoffeeAndBeerHouse/
Swan Boats Rides
Giant swans are pedal boats now available for you and your family on Tempe Town Lake
The boats are part of a new fleet of pedal boats. We will also be starting disco boating nights and other fun this spring.
Standup paddleboards, kayaks and electric boats are also here. Tempe has classes to teach you how to use them
Great date night or family night.
For more information visit these websites:
- Tempe Boat Rentals http://boats4rent.com/tempe-az/tempe-town/
- City of Tempe Boating Classes Program www.tempe.gov/boating
Tempe Boat Rentals- 72 W Rio Salado Pkwy Tempe, AZ 85281
2019 DC Wonder Woman Run
The countdown has begun. Less than two weeks until more than 5,000 everyday super heroes unite at Tempe Beach Park for the first 2019 DC Wonder Woman Run on Sunday, March 24. The event celebrates empowerment, strength, compassion and love to help unleash the super hero in us all. A very visual and emotionally engaging event, it features a 5k and 10k Run/Walk where everyone comes dressed as Wonder Woman or their favorite super hero. Gabby Douglas, Olympian and World Champion gymnast, will be there too, inspiring participants, leading a pre-race stretch and meeting fans after the race.
The event will also benefit WISE Arizona (Women in Sports and Events), the leading voice and resource for women in the business of sports. As part of a national organization, WISE Arizona's mission is to empower women in the business of sports with the tools to reach their career goals. Through peer support, mentoring programs and professional development and training, the chapter strives to help members maximize their potential, sharpen their skills and advance their careers at every stage of their professional journeys.
2019 DC Wonder Woman Run
- Sunday, March 24
- 9:00 a.m.: Start time for 5k and 10k races.
- Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, Arizona 85281
For more information, to register, and select official merchandise, visit: www.DCWonderWomanRun.com.
Tara at the Movies: The Aftermath
In 1946 Rachael Morgan arrives in the ruins of Hamburg to be reunited with her husband, Lewis, who is a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. As they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.
For more information on the movie, "The Aftermath," visit: http://www.foxsearchlight.com/theaftermath/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
African Fest USA at Tempe’s Kiwanis Park
Tempe has long been a city that honors and appreciates the richness of different cultures, and the community will do so again this spring when it welcomes African Fest USA, a colorful celebration of the art, cuisine and culture of the globe's second-largest continent.
Hot on the heels of the highly successful Ethiopian Fest, the team at Tempe's Café Lalibela Ethiopian restaurant is expanding this year's event to honor the cultural achievements and identities of all African nations. African Fest USA is slated for 11:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Kiwanis Park in Tempe (Mill Ave. and All America Way, Tempe), and attendees can anticipate a lively, imaginative affair featuring live music, drum classes, traditional performances, fashion shows, and food and drink selections from numerous African countries, among other draws. The first event of its kind hosted on Arizona soil, African Fest is possible thanks to the strong support of the City of Tempe and the Tempe Center for the Arts.
African Fest USA
- 11:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019
- Kiwanis Park - Tempe (Mill Ave. and All America Way, Tempe, AZ)
- For more information: https://africanfestusa.org/
For more about Cafe Lalibela, visit www.CafeLalibela.com or Phone: (480) 829-1939
Cafe Lalibela-849 W University Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281
