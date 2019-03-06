3rd annual Zoo Move & Groove 5K
3rd annual Zoo Move & Groove 5K and Fitness Festival taking place on Saturday, March 9th at the Phoenix Zoo.
- For more information on the Zoo move and Fitness Festival: https://www.phoenixzoo.org/event-items/zoo-move-groove-fit-festival/
- For more information on the Groove 5K and to register visit: https://www.phoenixzoo.org/event-items/zoo-move-groove-5k/
Phoenix Zoo -455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vegan Oreo Day/ National Oreo Day
Three words: Vegan Oreo Dough. Scoopwell's is celebrating National Oreo Day by launching their new vegan dough flavor, Oreo!
Scoopwell's owners have been working for months on getting this cookies and cream dough just right.
Viewers will have the opportunity to try their hand at the dough eating contest at 7pm on Wednesday, March 6, when Scoopwell's open the contest up to the public!
Whoever can eat a 10-scoop bowl of it in under 2 mins to win free dough for life.
Dough fans can get all the info for participation in the National Oreo Day dough eating contest on Scoopwell's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2487058261306001.
For more information visit: https://www.scoopwells.com/ or phone: (602) 296-5146
Scoopwell's Dough Bar, 100 E Camelback Rd #164, Phoenix, AZ 85012;
Spring Break Deals-Alicia Markham Deals Diva
1) Spring Training discounts https://www.goldstar.com/phoenix?q=spring%20training%20baseball
2) Culture Pass https://act1az.org/culture-pass/
3) Groupon for Tucson: https://gr.pn/2SIOvMQ
4) Hawaii https://www.southwest.com/hawaii/
5) Disney https://arestravel.com/attraction/single/7089/18
6) Ostrich Festival https://gr.pn/2C7D9wa
For more information on the Deals Diva visit: http://dealsinaz.com/deals/
Suits & Sneakers Celebrity Athlete Fashion Show at W Hotel
Come to the annual celebration of tailored suits and the latest in sneaker culture, presented by Elevee Lifestyle. With celebrity athletes Archie Bradley, David Johnson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and many more on the runway.
Get front row access to a runway show produced, by Phoenix Fashion Week, and shop custom menswear looks at a Trumaker Pop-Up shop.
Suits & Sneakers Celebrity Athlete Fashion Show
- Friday, March 8th 8pm-2am
- Tickets: www.wscottsdaletickets.com
- VIP Table Reservations: vip@spellboundeg.com or (602) 405-0099
W Scottsdale-7277 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
