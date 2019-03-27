Jaime's Local Love: The Lunch Box Café
Compact, unfussy diner with an old-school vibe & menu of American & Mexican comfort foods.
- The Lunch Box Café- 2539 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85017
- Hours of operation are from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm every day.
For more information: http://lunchboxcafeaz.com/ or phone: 602-957-4513
New UMOM Center:'19West' Will Aid Low-Income Families
UMOM New Day Centers, Arizona's innovative leader in shelter, services and housing for families, single women and youth experiencing homelessness, will open its new affordable housing units in a complex called 19West.
Located on a once-vacant lot formerly used for camping by people experiencing homelessness, this new building offers new, two- and three- bedroom apartments which are available at reduced rent to individuals and families with demonstrated need.
Grand opening of the 19West Affordable Housing Apartment Complex
- Wednesday, March 27 from 10-11:30a.m.
- 2011 West Morten Avenue (near 19th Avenue & Glendale in Phoenix)
UMOM New Day Centers is a nonprofit serving Maricopa County, Arizona with a mission to prevent and end homelessness with innovative strategies and housing solutions that meet the unique needs of each family and individual. UMOM offers shelter and a wide range of supportive services to homeless teens, youth and families of all ages. Learn more at www.umom.org.
Clint Arthur, Author
Clint Arthur has a new book coming out that talks about his addiction with pot and alcohol that consumed his life for 13 years.
He talks about how overcoming his drug/alcohol addiction gave him back so much time that he got his life back on track.
For more information: https://www.clintarthur.tv/
Try it with Tess- 5 Things to Help You Sleep Like a Baby
1) Nodpod
By delivering the power of Weighted Sleep Therapy in a uniquely shaped, microbead filled eye pillow, Nodpod™ allows you to sleep comfortably in any position! Weighted Sleep Therapy is the way your body responds to gentle, constant pressure. This is why hugs feel good, and why babies experience relief while swaddled. Weighted Sleep Therapy naturally reduces stress and anxiety while promoting deep, restful sleep. It's like a weighted blanket for your eyes!
- Each pod is weighted with soothing microbeads
- Can sleep in any position comfortably
- Uses the power of Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation to naturally give you a good night's sleep
- Pull through slit for upright comfort with no straps or snaps
- Jersey cotton side cools while fleece side warms
- Blocks light
- Machine washable, dryer safe
- $29.99 for one nodpod™
- Available in four colors
For more information, visit www.nodpod.com
2) Som Sleep Drink
The Original Som Sleep Formula helps support sleep*. Drink 30 minutes before you are ready to go to bed. It's that simple!
Our Original Som Sleep Formula took over a year to develop with countless iterations to finally achieve what we feel is the perfect blend of taste and support for sleep. Our scientifically advanced formula, the Som Stack™, includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. These ingredients help promote relaxation and provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns.
What's not in Som Sleep is just as important as what's in it. See our Som Sleep Guarantee.
Only 40 calories! Best served chilled.
Proprietary Blend: L-theanine, GABA, melatonin.
To learn more or to order, go to www.getsom.com
3) BlissLights ALL NEW Sky Lite
Get your mind ready for bed with Blisslights skylights. Plug it in and watch thousands of stars move over a soft, blue nebula cloud for a gorgeous ambiance added to any room! Easy way to create a soothing ambiance.
BlissBulbs feature:
- Groundbreaking laser technology projects thousands of tiny pinpoints of light
- Convenient bulb format is easy to install
- No messy cords--just twist into any standard bulb socket Blisslights Sky Lite features:
- 2 tone plug-and-play lighting
- Blue nebula cloud effect
- Projected, randomized green star pattern
- Gorgeous sky-like appearance
- Great for creating a relaxing ambiance, to use at a party or as a nightlight, and more
- 2 versions to choose from: SKY Premium and SKY Lite
Available on Amazon or https://blisslights.com/skylite-laser-nebula-projector/
4) Moshi Twilight Sleep Stories- App (use apple tv)
Moshi Twilight Sleep Stories is a free app on mobile and tablet that features soft melodies and calming narration with guided relaxations and soothing sounds.
The Moshi Twilight app's audio Sleep Stories are proving helpful in settling children down for sleep when used as part of a regular bedtime routine - its use of audio stories prevents the need for children to look at a screen at that time of night.
73% of families using the app saying their kids drifted off to sleep faster, on average 20 minutes a night faster than their usual bedtime routine. Find the Moshi app in the Apple Store or Google Store.
To learn more, log onto https://www.makebedtimeadream.com/
5) World's Smallest Sound Machine
Sound Oasis takes care of the noise pollution with World's Smallest Sound Machine. Whether you need a quiet low-level sound to mask tinnitus or just sounds to help you get away from noisy party-goers, the world's smallest white noise machine is for you. Use it for the sleep you deserve with the built-in timer. It allows you to listen to sounds for 30, 60 or 90 minutes to fall asleep, or you can turn it off for uninterrupted all-night sounds.
To learn more or to buy, visit https://www.soundoasis.com/
The Design Assistant: Spring Trends for Your Home
The Design Assistant service allows Lygia Harkins to have the personal touch of the consultation in their home, see what the rest of the home looks like so the design is consistent and then go back and formulate a design plan and direction for the client to use to implement the design. About 2-3 weeks after the initial meeting a box is delivered so there are tangibles with all the tools, measurements, space plan, shopping list and samples and then the client does all of the ordering etc. They can order on their own time or when the budget allows but they have a cohesive plan from a professional.
For more information: www.lygiaharkins.com or phone: 602-769-8741
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
The brand started in Maui and expanded into Arizona in 2018. Arizona is the 2nd largest lemon citrus growing state, which is perfect for making handcrafted lemonades!
Stand locations have a larger menu with Superfood Smoothies, Cold Brew Coffees, Overnight Oats, Avocado Toast, Acai Bowls and more.
Valley Locations:
Scottsdale Lemonade Stand
- 6501 E Greenway Pkwy #152
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- 480-508-6036
- Mon-Sun 8:00am-7:00pm
Ahwatukee Lemonade Stand
- 4910 E Ray Rd #G9
- Phoenix, AZ 85044
- 480-940-5561
- Mon-Sun 7:00am-7:00pm
Tempe Lemonade Stand
- 1000 E Apache Blvd.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- 480-686-9004
- Mon-Sun 8:00AM-8:00PM
Happy Valley Lemonade Stand
- 3890 W Happy Valley Rd, #167
- Glendale, AZ 85310
- 623-213-7343
- Mon-Sat 8:00am-8:00pm
- Sun 10:00am-6:00pm
For more information visit: www.WowWowHawaiianLemonade.com
