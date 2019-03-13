The Phoenix Theatre Company: "AIRNESS."
AIRNESS is about the competitive world of air guitaring and follows a group of dedicated musicians who are bound and determined to make it big in this unconventional musical arena.
- There is also an important story about self-acceptance.
- The show runs from March 6-31, 2019.
- This is Phoenix Theatre's 99th season in the Valley.
- Phoenix Theatre is located at 1825 N. Central Ave on Central and McDowell, right next to the Phoenix Art Museum.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.phoenixtheatre.com or by calling (602) 254-2151.
The Phoenix Theatre Company-1825 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Jaime's Local Love: Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies
Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies traces its origins back to grandma. Every holiday and birthday, Uncle Biff would anxiously wait for grandma GaGa's cookies to arrive on his doorstep. The memory of savoring delicious treats served as the inspiration for Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies, and the recipe proved to be popular.
As Uncle Biff began sharing cookies he made at his house with family, friends and colleagues, the demand grew large enough to where he opened his first store in San Diego. These days, the store's "Wall of Fame" showcases the sports figures, celebrities, and local faces that have stopped in to taste the cookies. And the popularity has continued as Uncle Biff expands into the Phoenix area, where a new group of residents can enjoy grandma's recipe.
For more information: http://www.unclebiffsarizona.com/ or phone: 602-888-8990
Uncle Biff's California Killer Cookies- 6239 N 7Th Street, Suite 1, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Termite Season & Protection: Termite Awareness Week
Termites are among the most devastating intruders a homeowner could ever face. Every year, they invade millions of homes, causing billions of dollars in property damage. The startling fact is termites do more damage to homes than fires and storms combined and yet the damage is rarely covered by homeowner's insurance since termite damage is considered preventable through proper home maintenance and termite protection.
Arrow Exterminators, a Phoenix pest and termite control company, is urging homeowners to learn more about this destructive pest and be proactive as termite swarm season nears.
Possible Warning Signs of a Termite Infestation:
- Termite wings which are thin, papery wings and typically found near window sills or floors.
- Mud tubes built by termites to connect them from the soil to their food source.
- Distorted areas of paint or wood surfaces which appear "bubbled" or cracked.
- Hollow-sounding wood
- Frass or termite droppings is a sign of drywood termites and has a hard, gritty feel to it.
Arrow Exterminators offers these tips to help prevent a termite infestation this spring:
- Eliminate moisture around foundations. Also, divert water from the house by using proper downspouts and gutters because termites are attracted to moisture.
- Do not stack firewood or lumber near home. Termites can burrow into the woodpile and then right into the home.
- Remove old tree stumps in the yard.
- Keep tree branches and shrubbery well-trimmed and away from the house which will also help with inspections and finding termite infestations. Additionally, avoid excess piles of mulch since this is a favorite food source for termites.
- Reduce humidity in crawl spaces with proper ventilation.
- Have your home inspected annually by a licensed pest professional who specializes in termite control. If you have termite protection is important to maintain your coverage and renew annually.
To learn more visit: https://www.arrowexterminators.com/termite-control/termite-threats
Consumers interested in scheduling a free whole home evaluation can contact Arrow at www.arrowexterminators.com or call 888-462-7769.
Break of Reality performing live at Mesa Arts Center
- Break of reality is a cello rock band. Some may describe them as cinematic rock, others say indie classical, but they truly have a sound all their own.
- Break of Reality is a cello rock band that bridges the gap between Classical, rock and world music listeners.
- Their rendition of the Game of Thrones theme song has over 21 million views on YouTube.
- They are performing at Mesa Arts Center this Thursday, March 14 as part of the Classical Music Inside Out series.
Break of Reality will perform at Mesa Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Mesa Arts Center box office, at www.mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500.
Mesa Arts Center-One East Main St., Mesa, AZ 85201
