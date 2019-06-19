Cider Corps in Downtown Mesa
Cider Corps, Myke's Pizza Unveil New Restaurant, Taproom Expansion. Cider and pizza fans know something big has been going on behind the giant flag that cover the back wall of the Cider Corps taproom. the craft cidery in Downtown Mesa has officially unveiled its completed taproom expansion that includes Myke's Pizza as a fast-casual eatery, additional production space and a patio.
Cider Corps has converted 2,000 square feet of space next to the cidery to accommodate additional production equipment and a new bottling line. The expanded facility includes 10 new fermenters ranging in capacity from 12-30 barrels that give Cider Corps the ability to produce four times as much craft cider.
Josh and Jason Duren (Sgt, USMC, Ret.) opened Cider Corps on Veteran's Day in November 2017 offering craft ciders in a range of flavors. They served more than 2,600 pints on opening day and the popularity of their cider hasn't slowed since. In 2018, Cider Corps produced about 40,000 gallons served in its taproom and at dozens of locations around the state.
Upcoming Red, White & Blue Pie Ciders that will be released in time for the July 4 holiday and the Purple Heart cider that donates $1 from every pint to the Mesa Veteran's Resource Center.
- Bottle Release: Patriotic Pie Ciders from Cider Corps
- Saturday, June 29, 2019 Doors Open: 10 a.m.
For more information: www.cidercorpsaz.com
Cider Corps- 31 S. Robson St. #103, Mesa, AZ 85210
Jaime's Local Love: AZ Chimney Cakes Café
A Chimney cake, traditionally called Kürtöskalács, is a dessert of Hungary. This Sweet Bread is freshly baked to order with a crispy crunchy outside and a light fluffy dough inside. They are cylinder shaped with a hollow center, resembling a hot smoking chimney when it comes fresh out the oven.
This vision transpired after a visit to Prague where this dessert is found on the street grilled on an open fire. Inspired by the delicious dessert we wanted to bring Chimney cakes to Arizona. Studying the art of making the Chimney Cakes and buying equipment from Europe has made this possible. Starting in a mobile food trailer and has transpired to a permanent location in Phoenix, AZ at Paradise Valley Mall.
The café features a variety of cakes made in both cylinder and cone shapes. These cakes can be filled with ice cream or our famous creations such as Bavarian cream, Oreo cream, and Strawberries and cream.
For more information: https://azchimneycakes.com or phone: 480-266-6833
AZ Chimney Cakes Cafe-4568 E Cactus Road Phoenix, AZ 85032
Men's Vasectomy Trend
Dr. Y. Mark Hong talks about how millennials are getting vasectomies early and then having second thoughts about having a family later on and trying to reverse the procedure...but it not always working
Most couples choose female rather than male sterilization. Only 5% of men ages 15-44 undergo vasectomy.
Common vasectomy myths
- Pain
- Erectile dysfunction
- Castration
- o Causes cancer
For more information: www.markhongmd.com
Monsoon & Toads
The monsoon season brings out poisonous toads! Oh my! Frogs and toads of the Sonoran Desert are truly as much a part of the monsoon as the rain itself. These guys can be bad for you to touch and bad for your dog. Everything you need to know when you encounter these slimy desert creatures in and around your home, with Arizona Game & Fish.
3 species of toads that you are likely to find in their backyards here in the Valley.
- A red-spotted toad (a small 'pimpled' toad- smaller than a credit card when full grown)
- A Sonoran Desert Toad (huge and olive green and 'slimy-looking'... looks like Jabba the Hut), and
- A Woodhouse’s toad (typical-looking 'plain' brown toad with a white stripe down its back).
For more information: https://www.azgfd.com/
Tara at the Movies: Toy Story #4
Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody's slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they're worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.
For more information on the movie: https://www.pixar.com/feature-films-toy-story-4
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
