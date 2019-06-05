Jaime's Local Love: Aunt Chilada's
Aunt Chilada's is a Lady with a Past! The banquet room served as the general store for the miners in the late 1800's where supplies were traded, and cowboys would stroll down Dreamy Draw Drive. In the 1920's it became "The Peak" steakhouse and the first liquor license was issued. The Peak was a scantily hideout where women would climb into the glass ceiling above the bar and the cowboys would pick their dancing partner for the night. In the 60's George Cochreham, a captain in the Fire Dept. opened "Georges Ole". He paid firemen in beer for trade of their strength in constructing cantinas and patios from worn out railroad ties. In the early 80's Ken Nagel and Bob Gosnell took over the historic building and created the name "Aunt Chilada's. Across the street from the Pointe Hilton at Squaw Peak, Aunt Chilada's was the favorite hangout for hotel guests and locals in the area. With live music and great margaritas, it became the place to be on Friday nights. After buying out Gosnell, Nagel with his harem of girls took over the business. His wife Candice sure kept things moving in the right direction with her brilliant ideas and creative enthusiasm. With the help of their four daughters, Ken and Candice have brought Aunt Chilada's to one of the most successful local owned restaurants in Arizona.
For more information: www.auntchiladas.com or phone: 602-944-1286
Aunt Chiladas's: 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Men's Health Month and Erectile Dysfunction
June is Men's Health Month, focused on sexual health, prostate disease and cancer prevention
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is very common, affecting 40% of men by age 40 and 70% of men by age 70
ED can be from many factors and cause psychological stress:
- Cardiovascular disease
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Depression
- Smoking and alcohol
Free Men's Health Seminar hosted by Dr. Hong, focused on erectile dysfunction for men and their partners:
- Thursday, June 6, 2019. 6 pm.
- Hampton Inn Biltmore
- 2310 E. Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ
For more information: www.markhongmd.com
Short-Term Rentals: Risk VS Reward for Homeowners
Three questions to ask yourself before deciding to list:
- Do you have what it takes to have a true host mentality?
- Is my property designed to stand out among the rest?
- Property Management vs Self-Management?
I've Decided to Rent my Property…What's Next!!!
- Become properly insured
- Become familiar with your city and state laws regarding short term rentals
- Become a great neighbor to your short-term rental
For more information: www.PlatinumRentalExperience.com
TIWT: Sty Hydrated, Healthy and Energized
KAQUN (Ca-coon)
Say good-bye to tap water and hello to KAQUN water! It's not just pure drinking water, it's an oxygen-rich water. KAQUN uses a proprietary process where hydrogen is released while oxygen is retained partially as free oxygen, and partially bound oxygen to the water. The end result makes KAQUN the only water that can deliver sustained oxygen directly to your cells for hours after consumption. KAQUN bottles are more than bottles of water, they're bottles of health, wellness and energy!
https://www.kaqun.org/ or on Amazon
Purist Water Bottle
They combine the best of glassware and insulated stainless steel not to mention the gorgeous design and social responsibility.
They have an infused glass interior and partner with community-based organizations to empower social and environmental change.
Purist is founded on the principle of pure possibility and designs bottles without a hint of taste, thanks to innovative technology that transforms silicon dioxide into an unbreakable and flawless glass interior. With exterior surgical-grade 316 stainless steel and easy-rinse, Purist bottles can confidently go from coffee to water to beer and back again, for all day, everyday use. All bottles can keep a beverage hot for 12 hours and ice cold for 24. They are guaranteed leak-proof and supremely easy to clean, thanks to a wide brim. Bottles are available in the Maker (10oz), the Mover (18oz) and the Founder (32oz).
http://www.puristcollective.com/ or on Amazon
Baahtcha (BA-cha)
Thanks to Baahtcha Tea, you'll be looking and feeling your best! Baahtcha provides the highest quality matcha tea sourced from a family-owned farm in the mountains of China- where matcha originated. What makes Baahtcha different is that their matcha sustains steady energy, boosts metabolism to burn fat, supports immune system with antioxidants, improves memory and concentration AND it tastes great! Not to mention, Baahtcha tea contains chlorophyll which is known to rejuvenate and detoxify skin!
https://www.baahtcha.com/ or on Amazon
Flower Pot Tea Company
Flower Pot Tea Company combines delicious and healthy tea with beautiful flowers to create some of the prettiest and tastiest tea you will ever drink. These creative teas come wrapped in colorful foil with a surprise inside! While you steep the tea for 3-5 minutes you will watch the magic happen. The tea leaves open up, revealing a gorgeous flower inside. Grown only in a single plantation adjoining a Buddhist temple.
VADE Nutrition Protein Scoops
Always on the go and need to stay energized? Thanks to VADE Nutrition, you'll be tossing, shaking and enjoying your protein fix! As seen on Shark Tank, these dissolvable protein scoops will have you ditching big containers and messy powders forever. These power-packed pods contain 100% high-quality whey isolate protein powder wrapped in a food-grade film that dissolve instantly when shaken or blended. VADE Nutrition's Dissolvable Protein Scoops help you build muscle post-workout and make life easier!
Tara at the Movies: "Dark Phoenix"
For more information on the movie: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/dark-phoenix
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Heather Walker: Summer Sides
Summer is here and it’s time to get out to the BBQ grill before it’s too hot! I always hear people struggle with the same old side dishes and plain BBQ meat items, so these are some recipes that combine the two and elevate EVERYTHING!
Pellet smokers are the new hot thing with BBQ grills. They're really easy to use and they have temperature sensors that control the amount of wood/heat you want for your food. It's easy to make smaller amounts of meat without having the smoke overwhelm the flavor of the meat. We made some green chile pulled pork with a Monterrey Jack Mac!
Chicken and vegetables are always the go-to for healthy eaters. This takes both of those elements, combines them with a balsamic reduction and it becomes a delicious salad that can be served hot or cold!
Of course, we need a meat and potato dish, so we grilled our baked potatoes, combined our thinly sliced steak with some peppers and onions, grilled them on a basket or on a griddle and made some Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potatoes…. don’t forget the cheese sauce on top!
Green Chile Pork Mac n Cheese
- 1-2 lb. Boneless pork butt or shoulder
- ½ cup green enchilada sauce
- 1/2 cup salsa verde
- 3 tbsp. Mesquite Spice Rub
- 1 lb. macaroni elbows
- 1 cup half & half
- 16 oz. shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
- 1 small can diced green chiles
- salt
Steps:
- Heat a grill or grill pant to high heat. Heat a smoker or pellet smoker to 250 degrees. Rub the spice rub onto the pork butt on all sides. Sear the meat on the grill for 2-3 minutes per side and transfer to the smoker. Smoke for 6-8 hours or until the meat pulls apart easily with a fork. Remove from the heat and shred the meat.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded meat, enchilada sauce and salsa verde. Stir until combined and the meat is coated with the sauces.
- Generously season a large pot of water with salt and bring to a boil. Add the macaroni and boil until al dente, 5-7 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Heat the heavy cream and shredded cheese in a medium sauce pan on medium heat until smooth and creamy. Combine with the macaroni in a large mixing bowl. Transfer to a large serving dish.
- Spread the pork on top of the mac n cheese. Sprinkle with the green chiles and serve.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
- 4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 large red onion, roughly chopped
- 2 yellow squash, sliced
- 2 zucchinis, sliced
- 1 large red bell pepper, roughly chopped
- ½ cup balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup light brown sugar
- Salt/pepper
Steps:
- Heat a grill or pellet smoker to high heat (450 degrees). Season the chicken with salt and pepper and grill on both sides 4-5 minutes, or completely cooked through. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Skewer the vegetables evenly onto wooden skewers and grill on high heat 3-4 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- On a grill side burner, combine the balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in a medium saucepan. Allow the mixture to simmer on medium heat for about 10 minutes, until the mixture is reduced by half. Remove from the heat and allow the mixture to cool.
- Combine all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl until all the vegetables and meat are coated with the balsamic reduction. Serve warm or cold (chill until ready to serve if serving cold).
Philly Cheesesteak Baked Potatoes
- 4 large Russett potatoes, washed
- 1/4 Olive oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 lb. NY Strip Steak, half frozen (this will make it easier for slicing)
- 1 large green bell pepper, julienned
- 1 large white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 16 oz. shredded Monterrey Jack or Provolone cheese
- Salt/pepper
- Heat a grill to high heat.
- In a small mixing bowl, combine the olive oil and garlic powder. Season generously with salt and pepper. Rub all four potatoes with ½ of the olive oil mixture and wrap them tightly with aluminum foil. Grill the potatoes on the top rack of the grill for about 45 minutes until soft when pierced with a fork.
- Thinly slice the half-frozen meat, combine it with the onions and green pepper and toss with the remaining olive oil mixture.
- Use a griddle pan or grill basket to grill the meat and vegetables together until the veggies are soft and the meat is cooked through.
- Combine the heavy cream and shredded cheese in a medium saucepan and heat on medium heat until smooth and creamy.
- Unwrap the potatoes and slice them down the middle, squeezing them open in the center. Transfer them to a large serving dish. Spread the meat mixture evenly over the potatoes and then top with the cheese sauce. Serve immediately.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.