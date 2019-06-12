SVdP Heat Relief Services
Three of St. Vincent de Paul's five dining rooms (Phoenix, Sunnyslope and Mesa) will be open for extended hours over the summer months (June-August) to provide heat relief for anyone in need of safe, indoor air-conditioned space and cold water.
St. Vincent de Paul's outreach Water Truck visits various locations across the valley to distribute water, food and service information to people in need.
In the summer months, in addition to serving 4,500 meals, SVdP provides more than 2,500 bottles of water a day to people in need. That's more than 18,000 bottles a week or roughly 80,000 gallons of water.
- Or think about it this way: That's enough water to fill the average Arizona backyard pool (about 19,000 gallons of water) four complete times each week.
- A weeks' worth of water costs SVdP $2,100 (or $300 per day).
The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends people who are outdoors to drink one to two liters of water an hour.
To learn more or to help SVdP provide relief, visit: www.SummerRelief.org.
The Wildlife World Zoo: Chill Out Critter
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Arizona Bounce Around
It's getting hot out! Welcome back to our Big Chill! It's time to get as cool as possible as the temps heat up, and one of the best ways to do that is with Arizona Bounce Around! They get busy this time of year with families wanting to entertain the kids, and some of their most popular water games include Dunk Tanks and slip and slides.
For more information: https://www.arizonabouncearound.com/ or Phone: (480) 874-3470
Arizona Bounce Around-75 S 29th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Ice King
One of the most popular items on the menu at Ice King... not water.... but snow! They can help you cool things down as the temps heat up!
For more information: http://icekingaz.com/ or phone: (480) 423-5464
Ice King: 5925 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Heat Safety
We're in the middle of a heat warning, a good time to remind folks to be safe out there. If you're outside for any length of time, heat exhaustion can creep up on you. The Arizona Dept. of Health on how to stay safe and the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Drink water. Even people that stay mostly indoors all day should drink at least 2 liters of water per day. People that spend time outdoors should drink 1 to 2 liters per hour that they are outdoors. People that do strenuous activity outdoors should be very careful, being your body can lose up to 4 liters of water per hour during strenuous activity. You should carry water with you and drink even if you do not feel thirsty. Be heat safe and avoid alcohol, which dehydrate the body. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
- Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella. Always apply sunscreen to exposed skin.
- Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein which increase metabolic heat.
- Monitor Those at High Risk. Check on friends, family, and neighbors for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Infants and young children, of course, need much more frequent watching.
- Slow down. Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.
- Stay indoors when possible.
- Take regular breaks when engaged in physical activity on warm days. Take time out to find a cool place. If you recognize that you, or someone else, are showing symptoms of a heat-related illness, stop activity and find a cool place. Remember, have fun, but stay cool!
Signs of Heat Exhaustion:
- Cool, moist, pale skin (the skin may be red right after physical activity).
- Headache
- Dizziness and weakness or exhaustion
- Nausea
- The skin may or may not feel hot
Signs of Heat Stroke:
- Vomiting
- Confusion
- Throbbing headache
- Decreased alertness
- Loss of consciousness
- High body temperature
- Rapid, weak pulse, shallow breathing
- Seizures
For more information visit: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/extreme-weather/heat-safety/index.php#heat-home
