Poisonous 4th
The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center warns people of the most common calls they receive over July 4 weekend. The 4th of July weekend is a busy weekend for toxicologists
Glow sticks and glow jewelry, fireworks, alcohol and scorpion stings are the most common calls the center receives.
For more information: https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/poison-drug-information
Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go, with locations in the East Valley, Scottsdale and North Phoenix, is proud to announce two more restaurant openings this summer. The first is set to opened in Central Phoenix on June 24 at 1949 East Camelback Road, Suite 161; the second is slated to open in July at 2010 East Elliot Road, Suite 104 in Tempe.
Thai Chili 2 Go currently has seven valley locations one in Chandler, Queen Creek, East Mesa, Gilbert, Gilbert San Tan, North Phoenix, and Scottsdale. Thai Chili 2 Go is open daily from 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., offering guests an authentic taste of Thai cuisine via order-at-the-counter service or to go formats.
For more information visit www.tc2go.com
The Vandella's at the Fabulous Phoenix 4th
The 34th annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th will feature one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest. The free and non-alcoholic family event annually attracts thousands of attendees.
This year's event will feature two stages with musical acts and entertainers, a variety of vendors offering festival-style food and beverage for purchase, interactive exhibits and a classic car show. Youth activities, rides and inflatables, and a water spray zone will be part of Kids' World.
Fabulous Phoenix 4th
- Thursday, July 4, 2019
- 6 to 10 p.m.
- (Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.)
- Steele Indian School Park
For more information:
- Festival Recorded
- Information Line: 602-534-3378 (FEST)
- Website: https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4
Local Love: All About Booch
Kombucha (pronounced kom-boo-cha or as we like to say "'booch") is a fermented tea that some say dates back to 221 BCE. But you are probably not looking for a history lesson and we aren't going to give one!
'Booch is made with tea (in our case, organic loose-leaf tea), sugar (yes, it's a necessary evil for the fermentation process we use organic cane sugar), water (ours is filtered), and raw kombucha culture. The kombucha culture, also known as a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast), is a living matter that drives the fermentation process and the production of healthy acids.
Raw or unflavored 'booch has a taste similar to apple cider vinegar. We infuse our 'booch with fruits and herbs to create different taste profiles.
If you are new to drinking 'booch, we suggest you start out slow, 2-4 oz serving, to see how your body reacts. If your body loves the 'booch, you can gradually increase consumption!
Our 'booch should be kept cold in your fridge until you are ready to consume it. Just like any carbonated drink, don't shake it… unless you want your OOTD (outfit of the day) to be 'booch!
Over time, you may see spent yeast or a baby SCOBY form. All good signs of a healthy 'booch! You can drink the floaters or filter them out. To each his own!
Due to the fermentation process, 'booch may contain trace amounts of naturally occurring alcohol. Please check with your doctor first if you have concerns.
Kultured Kommunity (1323 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix) Our kitchen-mates, Garden Goddess Ferments, have opened a small retail shop in our shared workspace and they have all the fermented goods, including our 'booch! The shop opens on Saturday, June 1. It will be open every Saturday from 8a-1p. Parking is available on 13st and 14st.
For more information: https://allaboutthebooch.com/
For more information on Kultured Kommunity phone: (480) 239-8561
Kultured Kommunity: 1323 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006
I support the Phoenix Police!!! That family is lucky they didn't get 6 months in jail for resisting arrest. They need to watch Live PD and rethink how they were treated.
