Mambo for Moms
Professionals and students at Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Arizona are hosting Mambo for Moms, a beginner's level ballroom and Latin dance class on Thursday, July 18 at 6:00 p.m. The evening will benefit The Anchor House and their mission to provide a safe, supportive home for single moms & their kids to receive hope & healing.
- Tickets for the inaugural Mambo for Moms are only $7 and are available to the public. The studio will also accept donations and host a raffle with all proceeds benefiting The Anchor House.
- For more information, visit www.fredastaire.com/phoenix-north
- Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Phoenix North (1107 East Bell Road, Suite #9, Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Wurst Festival Ever
Tomorrow is National Hot Dog day! To celebrate, "National Hot Dog Day, the Short Leash in Melrose, will be hosting the 4th annual Wurst Festival Ever. They'll have a pun competition and
hotdog toping contest.
- Saturday, July 20th
- 5-10pm
- $10 Admission
- Melrose 4221 N. 7th Ave Phx, AZ 85013
For more information: www.wurstfestivalever.com
New Lettuce Wraps
For the first time since opening its doors 25 years ago, P.F. Chang's is launching a new Lettuce Wrap dish across the U.S.: Dynamite Shrimp Lettuce Wraps (on July 16)
- P.F. Chang's is also launching a Lettuce Wrap Contest on July 16 to find our next great idea!
- P.F. Chang's new Dynamite Shrimp Lettuce Wraps are in restaurants across the U.S starting July 16
Submit your best ideas for P.F. Chang's next new Lettuce Wrap dish at www.lettucewraps.com from July 16-30 for a chance to win $25,000, a trip to Las Vegas and bragging rights!
8 Locations in the Phoenix Metro Area
P.F. Chang's The Waterfront-Scottsdale
- 7135 E Camelback Rd. Ste 101 Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- (480) 949-2610
P.F. Chang's Tempe
- 740 S Mill Ave. #140 Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 731-4600
P.F. Chang's Kierland Commons-Scottsdale
- 7132 E Greenway Pkwy. Scottsdale, AZ 85254
P.F. Chang's Chandler Fashion Center-Chandler
- 3255 W Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85226
- (480) 899-0472
P.F. Chang's Mesa
- 6610 E Superstition Springs Blvd. Mesa, AZ 85206
- (480) 218-4900
P.F. Chang's Norterra-Phoenix
- 2420 W Happy Valley Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85085
- (623) 707-4495
P.F. Chang's Peoria
- 16170 N 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85382
- (623) 412-3335
P.F. Chang's at the Home District-Goodyear
- 14681 W McDowell Rd. Goodyear, AZ 85395
- (623) 536-3222
For more information: www.Pfchangs.com
No Worries Nutrition
We'll help you plan the perfect The Lion King party with these fun and easy soup, salad, sandwich and Dole Whip recipes created by Dole to honor the film. They are part of a summer-long program designed to help moms and dads be heroes in the fight for healthier families.
Bountiful Quinoa Lentil Soup, based on Dole's new line of Bountiful Kits with plant-based protein.
o Recipe URL: http://www.dole.com/en/recipes/b/bountiful-quinoa-lentil-soup
o Chef's Tip: You can make an amazing plant-based protein soup from our new line of DOLE Bountiful Kits. We also give you the recipe to create ras el hanout seasoning which gives this healthy soup a kick.
o Categories: Vegetarian and Vegan
The Simba-licious Slawesome! Salad, a lion-worthy salad made from Dole's Green Apple Slawesome! Kit for kids and peanut butter and jelly lovers alike.
o Recipe URL: http://www.dole.com/en/recipes/s/simba-licious-slawesome-salad
o Chef's Tip: This easy-to-make, 15-minute salad named after The Lion King hero is perfect for dads and busy parents looking for new ways to get their kids to eat their fruit and veggies.
o Categories: Vegetarian
The Pumbanh Mi Sandwich, a plant-based sandwich packed with tofu, cucumbers, carrots, radishes and Greek yogurt that is surprisingly tasty and satisfying.
o Recipe URL: http://www.dole.com/en/recipes/p/pumbanh-mi-sandwich
o Chef's Tip: Great way to get your veggies in a unique, tasty and satisfying way.
o Categories: Vegetarian
Finally, we're whipping up the Dole Berry Banana Fro-Whip, a new take on everyone's favorite frozen treat made with bananas, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and coconut milk. It provides a full serving of fruit at just 90 calories.
o Recipe URL: http://www.dole.com/recipes/d/dole-berry-banana-fro-whip
o Chef's Tip: Peel and freeze ripe bananas to have on hand for using in this recipe and in smoothies
o Categories: Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free
Starting July 1, Dole and Disney fans can enter the "No-Worry Traditions Contest" by sharing their favorite family tradition on social media and using the appropriate hashtags. Five weekly winners will receive a Dole and Disney prize pack with the Grand Prize being a five-day Hawaii family vacation including a VIP experience at the Dole Plantation. Be sure to read the official rules at www.dole.com/Disney.
Visit your local supermarket to see Simba, Nala, Pumbaa, Timon and other Disney's The Lion King characters on millions of DOLE Bananas and Pineapples.
For recipes, contest details and other information, go to www.dole.com/Disney.
Nancy Tengler: Summer's Hot Stocks
There is no question, it is hot. So, what stocks could soar along with the temperature and are your best Summer bet? Phoenix based financial expert, Nancy Tengler of Tengler Wealth Management has more.
- A drive-thru meal from McDonald's (MCD) will keep you full and your kitchen cool.
- Filling up your tank at Chevron (CVX) gets you a quick trip up North to escape the Phoenix oven.
- Put your latte on ice at Starbucks (SBUX) and caffeinate your portfolio.
- Binge on your favorite show or movie on Netflix (NFLX) on your climate-controlled couch.
For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/
