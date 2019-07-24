Local Love: Sibley’s West
Visiting Sibley's West Gift Shop The Best Arizona Has To Offer!
- Sibley's West celebrates the talent and creativity of more than 200 Arizona artists and small businesses
- Winner of Arizona's "Small Business Boost" contest (sponsored by 3TV) and the 2019 Chandler Chamber Small Business of the Year; also, Best Local-Only Gift Shop by Phoenix Magazine in 2018
- Arizona food items Our prickly pear products display; our "hot corner" of salsas and hot sauces, and our snacks and candies, including Cerreta's chocolates
- Arizona art gifts Unique pottery from six different Arizona ceramic artists, plus scented candles from Prescott, beeswax candles from Glendale, and Diana Madaras art from Tucson
- Sibley's West is open 363 days a year you never know when someone will need a gift!
Sibley's West has more than 200 of their most popular items available online at www.sibleyswest.com or phone: 480-899-4480
Sibley's West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop: 72 S. San Marcos Place
Mark's Café
Everyone rallied behind Chef Mark when he thought his restaurant would close in 2011, and again when he suffered a massive heart attack in 2016. Today, Chef Mark has good news to report. He's turning 60 years old and is celebrating 16 years of success at his popular breakfast and lunch spot in Tempe.
Mark's Café is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is located on the corner of Rural Rd. and Guadalupe Rd. at 6340 S. Rural Road, Suite 120 in Tempe.
For more information: https://www.markscafeaz.com/ or phone: 480-839-6455
Mark's Café 6340 S. Rural Road, Suite 120 Tempe, Arizona 85283
Welcome Center for Asylum-Seeking Families
Local community leaders and organizations are set to launch the Welcome Center for Asylum-Seeking Families in Phoenix, aiming to provide immediate relief and transitional support to asylum-seekers released to the community from detention centers.
The opening of the Welcome Center builds on years of hard work by community groups to welcome asylum-seekers to the Phoenix area. The Welcome Center will be run by a coalition of nonprofit humanitarian organizations, faith groups, and grassroots organizations.
The asylum-seeking families being served at the Welcome Center are fleeing real violence and persecution in their home countries and are seeking safety here in the U.S. The families consist of at least one parent and one child who are following the legal process for seeking asylum, and have family members or friends in the U.S. who have sponsored them.
The Welcome Center will provide humanitarian assistance, including food, new clothes and hygiene items, overnight shelter, medical screening, legal orientation, and travel assistance for families seeking asylum in the United States. Funding for the Welcome Center has been provided entirely from private sources, with no federal, state, or local funding provided.
Center for Asylum-Seeking Families (formerly Ann Ott School), 1801 S. 12th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034.
For more information: www.rescue.org.
Dancing for onenten
They are well-known names in local business, politics, hospitality and more, and while some are hitting the stage for the very first time, they are no strangers to supporting causes near and dear to their hearts.
Dancing for onenten, the premier annual fundraiser for the nonprofit that helps LGBTQ youth find support, opportunities and acceptance, is slated for Sunday, July 28, and the names of the local celebrities who'll be shimmying and shaking for the cause have now been revealed. A "who's who" of the local business, entertainment and political landscape, this year's cast includes an education advocate, a business systems analyst and several professionals more accustomed to being behind the lens than in front of it.
Purchase your tickets now to be there when the cast struts their stuff in support of Valley LGBTQ youth starting at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) Sunday, July 28.
Tickets are available online while limited quantities last through Tempe Center for the Arts: https://www.tempecenterforthearts.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/63814/5071
General Admission tickets are $25, while Reserved Seating tickets are available for $50 and Reserved Seating with Drink Lanyards are $75 (which includes three beers or cocktails). Pre-purchasing tickets is highly recommended as tickets are not guaranteed for walk-up guests on the day of the event. Purchase online now.
For more about Dancing for onenten and the onenten organization, check out www.onenten.org.
Wellness Wednesday
It's Wellness Wednesday! If you're 65 or older, no excuses, you can get into the gym too, and move your body with some exercises that suits you! Today only, now until noon, seniors can take a fitness class for free, and just try it out! Because you too can reach your fitness goals, because it's never too late! And, it's happening at every LA Fitness across the state.
LA Fitness is introducing a "Wellness Wednesday" event designed to help Arizona seniors reach their fitness potential. Today their open-house-style event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at LA Fitness' 42 clubs across the state.
- On Wellness Wednesday, those 65 and better can take complimentary fitness classes (such as aquatics, indoor cycling, yoga and more), learn more about exercise programs for seniors, participate in health screenings delivered by community partners, hear more about new LA Fitness workouts (like HIIT by LAF), and talk with health and wellness experts.
- No matter what exercise activity seniors prefer, they're active for good reason. Many health care plans now offer incentives for participants to be more active, and numerous studies have shown reduced risk for heart disease and cancer among people who exercise regularly. Other benefits include reduced risk of arthritis, diabetes, depression, and dementia, among others, according to the National Institute for Fitness and Sport.
- In addition to taking a complimentary fitness class at LA Fitness on Wellness Wednesday, seniors will be able to take tours of their neighborhood club, learn more about what fitness classes are offered and when, and get answers to their questions about achieving and maintaining good health.
- Attendees will also have an opportunity to interact with community health and wellness partners, and organizations that offer programs for older adults.
For more information and locations: www.lafitness.com or call (800) LA FITNESS.
Morning Squeeze: Back to School Breakfasts
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so don't forget it in your back to school plans. Morning Squeeze has some tips on dishes that are easy to prep ahead and good for you.
- Morning Squeeze knows that not every breakfast can be a leisurely brunch. Its new menu has a variety of simple and healthy dishes that are great as you get the family ready for school.
- Overnight Oats are an easy alternative to hot oatmeal. You make them the night before by soaking oats in milk or a milk alternative.
- Top it with fruit or yogurt. Their full of protein to help keep you going through the morning.
- You can even portion it out in a Mason Jar, so you can just grab and go.
- If you have a little more time, breakfast tacos are a perfect kid-sized meal. Just mix up some eggs and layer them in a flour or hard shell with cheese, potatoes, a little vegetable whatever your kiddos like.
- For older kids, avocado toast is the best. But don't just smash an avocado on top of a piece of bread. Dress it up with some fresh tomatoes, a little Feta cheese and a simple vinaigrette.
- Even though some kids are heading back to the classroom, it's still summer at Morning Squeeze and Kids 12 and under still EAT FREE from the Squeeze Kid's Menu on Mondays- Fridays.
- The Kids Menu includes a mouse pancake, grilled cheese and fries, a one egg breakfast and French toast sticks.
- Morning Squeeze has two locations in Old Town Scottsdale and Downtown Tempe.
Kids Eat FREE at Morning Squeeze This Summer
The groovy breakfast spot Morning Squeeze is making sure parents won't feel the squeeze on their budgets while kids are out of school this summer. Starting June 3, little ones 12 and under can get one free entrée from the restaurant's Kid's Menu.
The Morning Squeeze Kids Menu includes a variety of breakfast and lunch items:
- Mouse Pancake
- French Toast Sticks with maple syrup
- 1 Egg My Way with bacon and potatoes
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries
The offer is good Monday-Friday all day at the two Morning Squeeze locations in Tempe and Scottsdale. It runs from June 3 August 31, 2019.
Morning Squeeze is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. 2 p.m.
Two Valley Locations:
- Scottsdale: 4233 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Tempe: 690 S. Mill, Ste 110
For more information: www.morningsqueeze.com
Perk Eatery: Break out of the rut of the same meals for kids.
Move over chicken fingers and nuggets let’s show a new way to make chicken more interesting and exciting.
- Create a fun and healthy meal that the kids can be involved with making
- Bowtie Pasta with Chicken and Ranch can fit the bill
- Can be served hot, or make in advance and chill to serve cold
For more information: www.perkeatery.com or phone: 480-998-6026
Perk Eatery 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy, #159 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
