Jaime's Local Love: Mila Marie
Mila Marie is a design your own bag company founded by Valerie Fabirkiewicz and her two daughters, Milla and Claudia Marie. It's been called the Build a Bear of Bags. Mila Marie is a line of interchangeable bags that customers can design themselves. You can choose between a mini backpack, everyday bag, beach bag, formal bag and their newest product: a fanny pack.
Customers can put together their own bags selecting from 5 bases, 15 straps, and 9 clips on accessories. You can customize right down to your initials and birthstones.
Valerie came up with this idea 7 years ago when she was at a wedding and noticed she was carrying her everyday bag with her evening dress. She hated changing out her purse because of the mess, so wished there was a bag that could easily be changed up to go from day to night. She started researching this and found there wasn't anything quite like what she had in mind. After coming up with a handmade prototype with the help of all family members, she started showing people to see if other people liked the idea.
For more information: www.mila-marie.com
Back to School Struggles, How to Help Ease the Transition for Your Child
The rest of the Valley heads back to school next week, and for a lot of kids, the transition can be difficult. How do you make that transition smoother, and if you run into problems, what to do?
Before the First Day:
- -Get back into school sleep schedule
- -Connect with friends from school
- -Visit teachers, administrators, and school social workers
- -Talk about and address worries and fears
Signs of Struggles:
- -Moodiness or irritability
- -Persistent protests
- -Anxious behaviors increased
- -Significant changes in appetite
Ways to Help:
- -Make sure they are getting enough sleep
- -Check in with your child daily
- -Partner with teachers & social workers for support
- -Lower chore expectations at home
- -Play with your child: opportunity to de-stress and build self esteem
To learn more about Christian Family Care, visit: www.CFCare.org
Birdgang Travel Club
Birdgang Travel Club is a collective of diehard Cardinals fans, dedicated to expanding the Red Sea across the great state and beyond. Focusing on local fan events, safe and fun travel to home games and road game travel trips, Birdgang Travel Club is the ultimate fan group where members can enjoy football camaraderie with friends and make new lifelong friendships.
That there are so many great ways to join in with the Birdgang Travel Club where you can make new friends and enjoy some team spirit with old friends.
Tailgating 101 Class at BBQ Island
- Sat. August 24th from 10 a.m. 1 p.m.
- Learn to make tailgate classics + new fun ideas
- $50 pp, $45 pp when you book 2+
- Must pre-purchase online
Attend a Cardinals Road Game Trip
- Book your trip today!
- New Orleans, October 24-28, 2019.
- Tampa Bay and celebrate Veteran's Day from November 7-11, 2019.
- Must pre-purchase online
Ride in style to a Cardinal's home game
- Any Sunday there is a home game
Tickets include:
- Breakfast buffet at Majerle's in Chandler
- Safe transportation to and from the State Farm Stadium
- Access to Birdgang tailgate
- $65 pp
- Must pre-purchase online
For more information on the Birdgang Travel Club, visit: www.Birdgangtravel.com
My Beer Buddy App
Announcement of the "My Beer Buddy" application launch. This application provides the platform to connect bars with surrounding clientele, also provides users to find, view, share, and try new places with Happy Hour Specials.
This app will allow users to find the best deals for Happy Hour in town, while getting together with friends or meeting new ones.
The Beer Buddy launches today and for IOS launches next week.
For more information: https://www.mybeerbuddy.net/
My Beer Buddy Inc. 522 N. Central Ave. #831 Phoenix, AZ 85004
Luci's Healthy Marketplace’s Creative Back to School Lunches
Back-to-school season is just around the corner and Luci's Healthy Marketplace's Co-Owner and mom of four, Lucia Schnitzer, has some amazing tricks up her sleeve for providing kiddos with creative and healthy school lunches.
Tips when preparing lunches for kids this year?
- Plan Ahead
- Creative uses to sneak in Veggies/Fruits
- Look for healthy snacks with no Gmos
- Use leftovers creatively
Luci's is an eatery, marketplace and coffee bar. All three of our locations have fun retro art and are focused on community/ neighborhood relationships.
- It's a great place to come with your kids for playdates and have them run around in our Luci's at the Orchard splash pad, or you can come enjoy a coffee date/ midday lunch with your co-workers. There's something for everyone at Luci's.
For more information: www.lucisurbanconcepts.com
