Jaime's Local Love: Gallery Yoga
Gallery Yoga is an inspirational new yoga studio offering classes in a unique art gallery to support a non-profit mission. The Walter Hive is a non-profit organization which exists because they want to gift as many people as they can with the empowerment you feel when you learn that you're capable of changing your world. They also believe that connecting people through compassion, art and creative expression is a way to weave positivity within the community.
Using their spaces to make the world a happier, healthier, more connected place is something they feel very passionate about, that is why they utilize their art gallery, The Walter Art Gallery, for daily yoga. The beauty, power, and intention of the visual world created by the rotating artist is only magnified by the physical and emotional practice guided by the teachers.
They want to offer a space for transformation, inspiration, connection and personal growth; and believe that there is no better space for this than in an active Art Gallery.
All classes are $10, and support The Walter Hive non-profit organization.
For more information: https://www.galleryyoga.com/
Gallery Yoga: 6425 E. Thomas Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Beauty for Good Foundation and the upcoming Gala on February 23rd
Valley's leading Plastic Surgeons Dr. Ali Mosharrafa and Dr. Tamir Mosharrafa, Partners in Mosharrafa Plastic Surgery and Co-Founders of the Beauty For Good Foundation are giving back and supporting Arizona Non-Profits not only financially though more importantly providing community awareness.
Beauty for Good Gala allows the opportunity to bring attendees from all over the valley to learn about fantastic small Valley organizations that otherwise would not have the ability to reach as broad of an audience.
Charitable Partners:
- Prevent Child Abuse Arizona - www.pcaaz.org
- A 2nd Act www.a2ndact.org
- Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) http://www.breastreconusa.org
Beauty for Good Groovin' Gala at the Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa, February 23rd, 2019 - Sponsorships and Ticket Sales available online at www.BeautyforGood.org
Tara at the Movies: Miss Bala
For more information on the movie, "Miss Bala," visit: https://www.missbala.movie/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
