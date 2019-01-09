Glendale Crisis Response Volunteers
The Crisis Response is a unit that goes to tragic calls like child codes, drownings, shootings, and house fires to help the family with loss and what is next. They are staffed with social workers and EMT and volunteers. They are a critical part of customer service that the fire department provides for those experiencing tragedy.
It is so often that as firefighters we are on the scene and treating a patient and then rushing off to the hospital only to leave the family standing there in shock. These amazing people come in and give emotional support as well as resources.
The Glendale Crisis Response is in need of volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering visit: https://www.glendaleaz.com/crisisresponse/ for more information.
Jaime's Local Love: Rott n' Grapes
Rott n' Grapes opened their flagship location, Rott n' Grapes Uptown, in December of 2016. Offering wines and beers by the glass, wine and beer flights, small bites and a to-go shop, Uptown quickly became a go to hotspot in Uptown Phoenix! Their second, expanded, location opened in September 2018 in the bustling Roosevelt Row neighborhood, dubbed Rott n' Grapes RoRo. Rott n' Grapes RoRo offers a speakeasy, expanded bottle shop, and lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus.
Chef Chris Newstrom, conceptualized a food menu with starters, salads, burgers and panini sandwiches, pizzas, bruschetta and entrees.
Rott n' Grapes is a perfect spot for wine and beer enthusiasts of all levels, there is something on the menu for everyone!
For more information visit: www.rottngrapes.com and Facebook: www.facebook.com/RottNGrapes/ or
- Rott n' Grapes Ro Ro -1001 North 3rd Avenue #1 | Phoenix AZ 85003 Phone: (602) 346-0068
- Rott n' Grapes Uptown-4750 N Central Ave, #140 Phoenix, Arizona 85012 Phone:(602) 888-1667
Shutdown Resources available to those impacted by the shutdown
St. Mary's Food Bank
Worried about missing a paycheck and not being able to put food on the table? You can come to St. Mary's and get an emergency food bank!
For more information: https://www.firstfoodbank.org/
United Way
For more information: https://vsuw.org/
APS Shutdown Assistance
APS is helping customers who are struggling to pay their electric bills after not getting paid during the shutdown.
For more information: https://www.aps.com/en/ourcompany/news/latestnews/Pages/aps-announces-bill-assistance-for-federal-employees-affected-by-shutdown.aspx
Credit Union West
Credit Union West offering 0% APR loans (up to $6,000) on a 2-year term and skip-a-pay fee waiver. A lot of members are active duty military, retired etc. (impacted for by the shutdown).
For more information: https://www.cuwest.org/assistance
Allergy/Gluten Free Cafe
Allergy Friendly Cafe & Market! Mostly organic, locally sourced ingredients When possible, always free from peanuts, treenuts, gluten, wheat, seafood, shellfish, eggs, dairy, and soy, and sesame. Quick cafe & specialty market with allergy friendly product.
For more information: https://intentionalfoods.org/ or phone: (480) 264-7002
Intentional Foods- 1837 W Guadalupe Rd #103 | Mesa, AZ 85202
4 Unexpected Expenses to Prepare for in Retirement
Even the best-laid plans fall flat if you're hit by one of life's curveballs. Be aware of these financial threats.
Nursing homes
You're at the highest risk of running out of money if you or your spouse winds up spending several years in long-term care, according to Jack VanDerhei of the Employee Benefit Research Institute. If you can, buy long-term care insurance. Even a skinny policy is better than nothing. If illness descends, redo your financial plan immediately.
Bear markets
You want to avoid having to sell too much of your investments just as stocks are falling, especially in the earliest years of your retirement, when declining markets can do the most damage. Try to keep enough cash in the bank or in a money market fund to ensure that you can pay your bills for at least one year, preferably two, without having to sell securities. Your stash doesn't have to be large enough to pay all your bills, just those not covered by your guaranteed income. (Don't include these savings as part of your nest egg when you calculate your annual spendable assets.)
Overspending
The loudest objections to steady spending usually come from young retirees who want to use their healthy years to have fun. Take trips! Buy a boat! No problem as long as you've looked ahead and know when you'll have to start cutting back. You don't want to have to start bagging groceries at 75 because you lived too high in Paris.
Medical problems
If you retire before 65, the age for joining Medicare, don't drop health insurance, even for a year. A major accident or illness will drain your savings mercilessly. Even with Medicare, health care can force a cutback. Twenty-nine percent of Medicare households spend 20 percent or more of their budget on health care, says the Kaiser Family Foundation.
To learn more visit: https://www.aarp.org/retirement/retirement-savings/info-2018/unexpected-expenses.html
Deals Diva: Disney Deal
Now is the time to be booking your Spring Break travels for the family, and Disney always seems to be the biggest hit with the kids. But, beware, if you're thinking about booking that Disney vacation, prices are going up and fast! But, we have a solution! There is a Disneyland deal you can get your hands on, and it's only good for this week, that can save your family upwards of $130 per ticket. (For a family of 4, that could save some $450 on a 3-day park hopper pass) Those are 2018 prices!
- You can get 3-day spring break park hopper tickets for $237.42 each through my site's relationship with ARES travel, now $355 each on Disney's site or at the gate. Buying the tickets online this week saves my family of four over $450 on admission alone. You are buying tickets you print off and bring directly to the gate. I've used them and so have lots of my readers and I've never had anyone have a problem. The new Star Wars Galaxy Edge land is set to open this summer and you can buy discount tickets this week for dates through the end of the year. Disneyland tickets: https://arestravel.com/attraction/single/7089/18
- You'll need a place to stay for your Disney spring break getaway, and I found a deal at the Clementine Hotel and Suites. The place gets really good reviews and the week of spring break for most AZ schools you can get a room for $119 a night through Groupon while supplies last, a full 25% off. What makes this place a good deal is that parking is free, breakfast is free, and you'll have a full kitchen in your room which can save you a TON. Clementine Hotel & Suites: https://gr.pn/2H1rHHG
- Bring your Disney apparel with you and save big. I love the site Jane, they have tons of handmade, unique, and custom items. Adorable glittery mouse ears for $5.99, usually $18.99. Jane mouse ears: https://bit.ly/2RCc3GF
- You can pick up Disney shirts at stores like Kohl's for far less than what you'd pay at the park. Kohl's discounted Disney apparel: https://bit.ly/2C6BYMI
- Remember there are some freebies at Disneyland! Every restaurant and Starbucks inside the park should be willing to give everyone in your family a free ice water! This is a much better deal than buying $3 water bottles! If you're celebrating ANYTHING, stop into City Hall for a totally free celebration button. They have buttons for birthdays, anniversaries, whatever you're celebrating I'm sure there's a button! And don't forget to download the free Disneyland app, you'll see ride wait times and more information that will make your visit even happier. Disneyland App: https://disneyland.disney.go.com/guest-services/download-disneyland-mobile-app/
For more information: www.dealsinaz.com
Gnash Playing at the Crescent Ballroom Tonight
Gnash brings his Broken Hearts Club Tour to the Crescent Ball tonight. Gnash is a multi-platinum and Billboard chart topping singer, songwriter, producer and DJ. A Los Angeles native, gnash stepped into the national spotlight in 2016, with his 4X platinum breakthrough hit “I hate u, i love u," which spent an impressive 39 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking at #10.
For more information on the concert visit: https://www.crescentphx.com/event/1780108-gnash-phoenix/ or phone: 602-716-2222
Crescent Ballroom / 308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more about gnash, visit: http://www.gnash.us/we?ref=https://www.google.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.