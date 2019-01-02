The Wildlife World Zoo
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Jamie's Local Love: 3's Co. Coffee Bar
3's Co. Coffee Bar, founded by Rose Arballo and her youngest daughter, Julie Arballo,
opened September 2016, and is located on the border of the South Phoenix and
Laveen communities on 27th Ave & Southern.
Their business idea began in 2012 while having a casual lunch together, and they
worked at it for 4 years. The name to their business didn't come to mind until they
found their home for it; 3's Co. represents Julie and her 2 sisters, Rosanna and
Serena, and the heart in the logo signifies Rose's love for her 3 girls. Julie created
and designed the name and logo for the new neighborhood coffee shop that is now a
second home to many.
As local business owners and big supporters of the local community, Rose and Julie
source their coffee from Press Coffee Roasters in Phoenix. Support for our local
artists are also a big part of 3's Co.; Julie and Rose collaborate with various artists in
the valley to curate their walls with unique artwork.
3's Co. Coffee Bar is a place where strangers become friends and friends become
family.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/3sCoCoffeeBar/ or phone:(602) 374-4777
3's Co. Coffee Bar/ 2710 W Southern Ave, Phoenix 85041
Frozen Ropes
Frozen Ropes is a new batting cage with a specialized equipment. It has run of the mill tunnel for hitting.
They also have what is called, "Hit Tracks." When you hit the ball, the system tracks where on the field the ball would have gone as it measures the angle and velocity when you hit the ball. It's a cool tool for players trying to improve their swing.
In addition to the cages, an area for teams to practice (indoor-huge when it hot out), it also has a workout area.
For more information: https://www.frozenropes.com/scottsdale/ or phone: 480-534-1847
Frozen Ropes/ 15820 N 84th St. Suite 100 Scottsdale AZ 85260
