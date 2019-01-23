Arizona Fine Art EXPO
Up Close with Arabian Horses" event is on Sat., Jan. 26 at Arizona Fine Art EXPO (this is a 10-week fine art show with 100 artists that is open daily)
- The Arizona Fine Art EXPO runs daily through March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the SW corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald's Ranch.
- The event features 124 patron-friendly artist studios within a 44,000 square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques.
- This Saturday, guests will get a rare chance to see magnificent Arabian horses up close prior to the 64th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show during "Up Close with Arabian Horses" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show takes place February 14-24 at Westworld in Scottsdale.
- The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show takes place February 14-24 at Westworld in Scottsdale. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and they can also be purchased at Arizona Fine Art EXPO on January 26. For more details, visit www.scottsdaleshow.com.
Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. For details, call (480) 837-7163 or visit www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.
Up Close with Arabian Horses @ Arizona Fine Art EXPO- 26540 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Jamie's Local Love: PV Barbers
Since 2006, Ruben has a family owned barbershop who offers haircuts of all types especially paying attention to detail. He learned from some of the best barber owners and with that same passion he is passing that on. The barbershop is a relaxing place for everyone in the family to come and receive a high-quality haircut, but you will not pay a high price. They are constantly staying on top of new techniques, always giving the client what they want. It is the friendly barbers and the detailed work they do, that keeps the clientele returning. In return, those detailed haircuts attract new clientele. While Ruben is keeping his barbers and customers happy, he also focuses on finding the right barbers to grow with us, who share the same passion of cutting hair.
For more information: www.pvbarbers.com or phone: 602-595-3063
PV Barbers LLC-3202 E Greenway Rd., #1603, Phoenix, AZ 85032
'Tidying Up' with Unconventional Reused Pieces-Stardust
The Netflix series "Tidying up with Marie Kondo" has been all of the range the past couple of weeks with debuting at the time of year when people are feeling a little post-holiday consumerism guilt.
This show has reportedly sparked people to buy products like boxes, bins, dividers and other organizing products from places like The Container Store. Instead of buying plastic and other materials that aren't the most environmentally friendly, you can reuse items and objects around your house to organize your belongings or how to purchase donated pieces.
Stardust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which operate two reuse centers for home improvement which sell gently-used, salvaged, and surplus building materials at affordable prices. Additionally, they provide FREE deconstruction services that salvage building materials, divert waste from landfills, and support sustainability in the community.
For more information and locations visit: http://www.stardustbuilding.org/
Chick-fil-A opening in South Phoenix
A brand-new Chick-fil-A is opening in Phoenix, which means people in the South Mountain area will soon have a new place to eat delicious food, experience superb customer service and as a bonus, if they're one of the first 100 people in line on grand opening morning, they'll get their hands on some free food as well!
The chain's signature grand opening celebration, will take place today, Wednesday and Thursday at 7650 S. 24th Street on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24. Operator Stefan Bringas, a veteran Chick-fil-A Operator, will award a free year supply of Chick-fil-A to the first 100 eligible adults in line on grand opening morning.
The line for the promotion at the new location opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23. If there are more than 100 people in line at that time, a raffle will be held to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 24 hours. Prizes will be awarded around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.
For more information: http://www.chick-fil-a.com/Locations/Openings and Facebook: www.facebook.com/CFASouthMountain.
Chick-fil-A -7650 S. 24th Street Phoenix, Arizona 85042
National Pie Day/ My Gal Sal Bakery
It's National Pie Day and just because it's a new year and you may have resolutions to uphold and health goals, doesn't mean you can't enjoy your pie!
- MGS is the only bakery doing keto, paleo and sugar free in the area
- Keto / low carb bread and sweets are flying off the shelves
My Gal, Sal Bakery specializes in gluten-free baked goods, special occasion cakes, and cake pops.
For more information on My Gal Sal Bakery visit: http://www.mygalsal.com/ or phone: (602) 978-2479
My Gal Sal Bakery: 15820 N 35th Ave #18, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Tara at the Movies: Serenity
Baker Dill is a fishing boat captain who leads tours off of the tranquil enclave of Plymouth Island. His peaceful life is soon shattered when his ex-wife Karen tracks him down. Desperate for help, Karen begs Baker to save her -- and their young son -- from her violent husband. She wants him to take the brute out for a fishing excursion -- then throw him overboard to the sharks. Thrust back into a life that he wanted to forget, Baker now finds himself struggling to choose between right and wrong.
For more information on the movie, “Serenity" visit: https://www.serenityfilm.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Sizeism-Christina Jordan
On the heels of the Bebe Rexha debacle and awards season, we talk to master nutritionist Christina Jordan - who lost 140 lbs. and was on the cover of People for it - and also was kicked out of a fashion show at size 6 being told she needed to lose more weight.
For more information: www.fitbodyweightloss.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fitbodyweightloss
Patient Line: 844-537-2408
Clinic: 6555 E. Southern Ave., Suite 2203 Mesa, AZ 85206
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.