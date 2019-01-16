Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions
Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns to Scottsdale January 16-20, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The annual auction is a staple event in the Valley with the most exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles available anywhere in the world.
Wednesday, January 16, is preview day and gates open at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, January 17, through Saturday, January 19, gates open at 9 a.m. for preview viewing and the auction begins at noon. On Sunday the gates open at 9 a.m. and the auction begins at 11 a.m. General admission is $30 Wednesday through Saturday and just $20 on Sunday.
Bidder registration for 2019's auction is just $250 and includes admission for preview day as well as all four days of Auction in the Round action for the bidder and one guest. Additional guest passes are $75
For more information about Russo and Steele or how to register, visit www.russoandsteele.com.
Salt River Fields-7555 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Jamie's Local Love: Screws and Sparkles
New Shop in Buckeye featuring handmade and vintage goods from local vendors
New boutique featuring showcasing handmade goods from 30 vendors.
Shop was created with the intention of creating a space for the stay at home mom to sell her creative goods.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/SSVintageandHandmade/
Screws and Sparkles- 425 E. Monroe Buckeye, AZ 85326
Arizona Theatre Company's production of The Music Man
Arizona Theatre Company is producing The Music Man, the iconic musical, at the Herberger Theater Center through Jan. 27
- The show features the largest cast ever brought together for an Arizona Theatre Company show. It is directed by Artistic Director David Ivers.
- The show has received rave reviews both in Tucson and Phoenix.
- The show also features high school bands and musicians from schools across the Valley.
- The Music Man is based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey with music and lyrics by Willson. The plot revolves around con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve townfolk living in the River City Iowa in 2012. Promising to train members of the band, Hill's plan is to leave town without giving any lessons. When librarian and piano teacher Marian Paroo figures out the scam, her attention and affections turn upside when Harold helps her younger brother, Winthrop overcome his lisp and social awkwardness.
For more information: www.arizonatheatre.org
Herberger Theater Center-222 E Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pima Medical Institute Open House
Pima Medical Institute is Hosting an Open House for prospective students through January 15, 2019 at all Phoenix area campuses.
- Pima Medical Hosts Open House Jan. 15-17, 2019 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day at all Phoenix-area campuses.
- Open House is a chance for students to meet with instructors, faculty and staff to see if Pima Medical is a fit for them
- Newly redeveloped Paramedic associate degree program will have first start of students in February
For more information: https://pmi.edu/info/openhouse/all-campus/openhouse-post
Maricopa Ambulance hosts job fairs
Maricopa Ambulance is hosting multiple job fairs in the next two weeks to hire more than 80 EMTs and paramedics to support new contracts and expansions in 2019.
The job fairs will be held at the following dates and locations:
- Wednesday, January 9, 1-8 p.m.
- Sheraton Mesa Hotel, 860 North Riverview, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Wednesday, January 16, 1-8 p.m. & Thursday, January 17, 1-8 p.m.
- Residence Inn, 7350 N. Zanjero Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305
Maricopa Ambulance is hiring to provide 9-1-1 service to the cities of Goodyear and Glendale in the first quarter of 2019, as well as existing 9-1-1 operations in the cities of Scottsdale and Surprise and existing service to medical facilities and hospitals throughout Maricopa County. Maricopa Ambulance is the fastest-growing private ambulance service in the Valley.
To learn more visit: www.maricopaambulance.com/employment
