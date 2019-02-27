Free Spay and Neuter
You can save $300 this weekend, March 2nd and 3rd if you have a cat or dog that needs to be spay or neutered. Now is the time, and it's completely free. In fact, this annual event is said to have reduced the euthanasia rates in Maricopa County by 87% since 2012. But, there are some restrictions and things you need to know before you head out
Age and Weight Requirements for Surgery:
- All pets must be between 3lbs weight and 60lbs weight.
- No pets 5 years of age or older
- Limit of 2 pets per household
- Event & Pre-Surgery Instructions
- Check-in will begin at 7am. First-come, first-served. Space is limited
- Space availability is based on sex, species, weight and size of animals
- Free vaccinations will be provided with the surgery only
- o Rabies & 4-in-1 for dogs (Parvo/Distemper combo) or 3-in-1 for cats (FVRCP)
- All animals must be in good health
- All animals must be friendly
- All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a secure carrier (1 per carrier)
- NO FOOD AFTER 10PM THE NIGHT BEFORE SURGERY
- Water is fine up until you leave your house for the surgery
- No pets in heat, pregnant, cryptorchid (retained testicle(s) in males), or obese
- No feral cats or rescue organizations
There will be five locations across the valley participating so lots of opportunity for pet owners to save upwards of $300 on spay/neuter surgeries and help reduce pet homelessness in Maricopa County!
For information regarding outdoor cats in your neighborhood (homeless/feral/stray/free-roaming):
Please contact: Spay Neuter Hotline (602) 265-7729
For more information and locations visit: https://www.azhumane.org/2019/02/free-spay-neuter-weekend-2019/
The Crayon Initiative/CSAA Insurance Group
On Tuesday, February 26 and Wednesday, February 27, employees from CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, are volunteering for The Crayon Initiative, a 501(c)3 national non-profit organization from that recycles used and unwanted crayons to preserve our environment and enrich the lives of hospitalized children through art and imagination.
- When: Tuesday, February 26, from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday, February 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Where: CSAA Insurance Group's headquarters, 5353 West Bell Road, Glendale, AZ
The Crayon Initiative is a Northern California based-nonprofit devoted to promoting the arts for children by providing them access to the resources they need. We believe that in order to grow and learn, children need to have the freedom to be creative and express themselves through art. The Crayon Initiative organizes crayon collections that accept unwanted crayons, remanufacture them, and provide them to hospitals that are caring for our kids. For more information, visit www.thecrayoninitiative.org.
Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge
This week is your last chance to be part of the Girl Scout Cookie Dessert Challenge! For the sixth year in a row, chefs from some of the state's most popular restaurants have been using their culinary prowess to re-imagine one of the beloved flavors of Girl Scout Cookies Do-Si-Dos, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils and Savannah Smiles into a custom dessert menu item.
Participating restaurants, and their creative desserts, are:
Aioli Gourmet Burgers
- Cookie: Samoas
- Years Participating: 2
- Dessert designer: Executive Chef Tom D'Ambrosio
- Dessert: Samoa Cannoli. Chef D'Ambrosio received his inspiration from his Italian upbringing and love of Cannolis. He thought why not combine both his favorite cookie with his favorite Italian pastry. The Samoa Cannoli is a crispy cannoli shell dipped in milk chocolate and toasted coconut, filled with Samoa cookies, mascarpone cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
- Cost: $3.50
32 Shea
- Cookie: Thin Mints
- Years Participating: 2
- Dessert Designer: Chef Javier Carballada
- Dessert: Divine Mintspiration, a layered dessert "mintspired" by 32 Shea's signature Nutella Cheesecake. This sweet flavor journey starts with Thin Mint crumbles and a velvety chocolate mousse, and then descends into a rich, creamy cheesecake before ending with a minty, crunchy Thin Mint, almond, and graham cracker crust. Each Divine Mintspiration is topped with a Thin Mint-rolled Nutella stick, a nod to the restaurant's signature ingredient, Nutella.
- Cost: $7
Babbo Italian Eatery (Eight Locations Valley wide)
- Cookie: Samoas
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designers: Chefs Taylor Schultz and Chris Schnitzer
- Dessert: Samoa Tiramisu, lady finger sponge cake soaked in marsala and espresso, and then layered with mascarpone and Samoas.
- Cost: $7.45
Jake's Unlimited
- Cookie: Thin Mints
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designer: Chef William Buzzelle
- Dessert The Unicorn Truffelope, a Thin Mint crusted ganache truffle served with a garnish of house-made cotton candy, strawberries and a fresh ginger-infused dark chocolate sauce.
- Cost: $3 each
Lovecraft
- Cookie: Thin Mints
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designer: Owner Rebecca Golden (Female business owner)
- Dessert: Smokey Chocolate Mint Mousse, which combines rich and decadent dark chocolate with flavors from the smoker as well as a tiny bit of New Mexican heat.
- Cost: $6
Ocean Prime
- Cookie: Thin Mints
- Years Participating: 2
- Dessert Designer: Chef Jagger Griffin
- Dessert: Thin Mint Brownie with Peppermint Ice Cream, a rich and decadent gourmet brownie made oh-so-perfect with the addition of Thin Mints. Served with homemade peppermint ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge, it is a mint-chocolate lover's dream come true.
- Cost: $12
Original Gravity
- Cookie: Savannah Smiles
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designers: Owner/Chef Holly Knudsen and Chef Derek Upton
- Dessert: Savanah Smiles Truffle Pops, which features thick, creamy Savannah Smiles cake batter filled with tart lemon curd and dipped in raspberry white chocolate. They're also rolled in toasted Savannah Smiles crumbles and served on a classic lollipop stick.
- Cost: $3 each
PNPK Craft Slider + Wine Bar
- Cookie: Do-Si-Dos
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designer: Owner Kellie Pruitt (Female business owner and a former CFO!)
- Dessert: Do-Si-Dos Flight of Delight, which are small bites of three mini desserts consistent with PNPK's food flight concept. Each flight includes mini versions of: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake, a velvety, chocolate cheesecake on a Do-Si-Do crust topped with a rich, peanut butter ganache; Peanut Butter Banana Pudding made with crumbled Do-Si-Dos, a silky vanilla pudding and fresh bananas topped with fresh whipped cream; and PB&J Pie a taste of nostalgia with a Do-Si-Do crust layered with traditional grape jelly and a decadent peanut butter custard topped with fresh whipped cream and a roasted grape.
- Cost $8
Proof Canteen at Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort Troon North
- Cookie: Samoas
- Years Participating: 2
- Dessert Designer: Chef Lance Whipple
- Dessert: Coconut Chocolate Samoa Ice Cream Cake with Gooey Caramel Sauce. It is homemade coconut Samoa ice cream layered with rich chocolate cake, and smothered in gooey caramel sauce.
- Cost: $12 for ice cream cake; $5 for added scoop of coconut Samoa ice cream
Rusconi's American Kitchen
- Cookie: Samoas
- Years Participating: 6
- Dessert Designer: Chef Dave Rico
- Dessert: Samoa Candy Bar, a scratch-made coconut pudding layered with rich caramel, dark chocolate and blood orange, on a Samoa Cookie crust, combining for an adult twist on a childhood favorite.
- Cost: $10
Silver Pine Restaurant at Little America Hotel Flagstaff
- Cookie: Savannah Smiles
- Years Participating: 3
- Dessert Designer: Chef Vanessa Ronspies (Girl Scout alum)
- Desert: All Smiles Cheesecake, a creamy vanilla and lemon cheesecake on a savannah smile crust, served with strawberry sauce and whipped cream. This dreamy dessert will have you all smiles!
- Cost: $8 per slice
The Herb Box
- Cookie: Savannah Smiles
- Years Participating: 3
- Dessert Designer: Chef Monique "Mo" Kauppi
- Dessert: Savannah's Surprise. Savannah's Surprise is full of surprises! The zesty and crisp cookies are baked into the base of the dessert which is a lemon cake. The cake is topped with a white chocolate, ginger and lemon mousse that is encased in a white chocolate shell and coated with more Savannah Smiles! The surprise is the bright and tangy lemon filling in the center of the mousse. At the Herb Box, we always like to take the innovative approach to food and to share our passion with our guests. Eat Good. Grow Happy.
- Cost: $9
The Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen
- Cookie: Thin Mints
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designer: Miles Teenstra
- Dessert: Mint Madness, which is custom-crafted gelato made with real Thin Mints and blended both with vodka and crème de menthe to create a delightfully boozy, mint flavored shake you won't want to miss. Oh, it's also topped with whipped cream, freshly baked Ironwood Porter Brownie crumbles, chocolate sauce. And yes, there is a non-alcoholic or "Daisy” version so everyone can enjoy it!
- Cost: $10, or $6 for the non-alcoholic "Daisy" version
The Thumb
- Cookie: Trefoils
- Years Participating: 6
- Dessert Designer: Michael Lawson
- Dessert: Trefoil Surprises. Each week throughout the Challenge, the bakery case at The Thumb will be filled with a new and different Trefoil-inspired dessert.
- Cost: Prices vary
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho
- Cookie: Samoas
- Years Participating: 1st year
- Dessert Designer: Pastry Chef Lisa Graf
- Dessert: Samoa Lava Cake "Show Stopper" Shake. This over-the-top milkshake features a chocolate shake with a Girl Scouts Samoa cookie, a house-made Samoa-style cookie, caramel, coconut, dark chocolate coconut truffle, coconut brittle, warm chocolate lava cake and coconut whipped cream. ZuZu serves up a brand-new "Show Stopper" Shake every month.
- Cost: $16
Girl Scout Cookies will be available from Jan. 21 to March 3 this year.
For more information, visit https://www.girlscoutsaz.org/en/cookies/cookie-dessert-challenge.html
Firefighter Brew Release
Huss Brewing Co Uptown Plaza will be releasing their new Fire Station AZ 2 IPA tomorrow (Thursday Feb 28th at their 5pm release party) in celebration of Arizona firefighters. Every pint will benefit the Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial. The beer was done in collaboration between firefighters and Huss Brewing Company.
Phoenix Firefighters are trying to help pay off dues from the creation and maintenance of the Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial by brewing and selling a beer. They started brewing in January at Huss Brewing and will have the beer ready to sell to the public statewide in March. This memorial is important to the fire service because they want place families can go to mourn the loss of a loved one. PFD just buried a FF in January who passed away from cancer.
- Fire Station 2 IPA Release Party
- Thursday, February 28 from 5-10pm
For more information: www.hussbrewing.com
Huss Brewing Co.100 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 160 Phoenix, AZ 85012
National Retro Day/Blue Leaf Estate Auctions
Adults who grew up in the '80s and '90s are riding a wave of nostalgia that is crashing over just about everything in pop culture. From TV show reboots to fashion trends coming back in style, everything that's old is new again.
National Retro Day is Wednesday, February 27 and is a time to poke around your attic, garage or basement to find those nostalgic toys that could be worth a pretty penny.
For more information on National Retro Day visit: https://nationalretroday.com/
For more information on Blue Leaf Estate Auctions visit: http://blueleafauctions.com/ or phone: (602) 758-0865
New song "Damn Plans" by Gabe Kubanda
Gabe's new song "Damn Plans" releasing Feb 22
Epic Proportions Tour launch March 1st in Phoenix
EduMusication program is now a 501c-3 Non-Profit! They go into the music classrooms at high schools, and do workshops and lectures, inspiring students to turn their passions into careers! For more information: http://www.edumusication.org
For more information on Gabe Kubanda visit these websites: www.GabeKubanda.com and www.EpicProportionsTour.com
