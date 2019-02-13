The Wildlife World Zoo: Love Couples and Black Footed Penguin
Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, not just for us humans, but for the animals too! We're at Wildlife World Zoo this morning where a few critters and creatures seemed to have found their soulmates. You can call them "couples," "besties," or "love-birds,".... from the otters to the penguins to the monkey's, some of these dynamic duos just seem to love each other. Even the animals that aren't typically monogamous can seem paired off, like the giraffes.
Black Footed Penguin Facts:
- Is a medium sized endangered species found off the coast of South Africa
- Oil spills and overfishing of their food are the main reason they are now endangered
- These penguins are monogamous, the penguin pair stays together usually for many years and often move back to their old nesting sites too.
- 2 ft Tall
- Can swim up to 30 miles a day in search of food
- They secrete oil to make themselves water proof
- their layer of blubber and dense feathers keeps them warm
- Can live up to 20 years
- Their main predators are feral cats, mongoose and genets, rarely even leopards. Marine animals preying on these flightless birds are Cape fur seals, and occasionally sharks and whales further at sea
- Both male and female incubate the egg and rear the young
- Each penguin has a black stripe with black spots on their chest. These spots are just like fingerprints with no two patterns being the same.
- The unique black and white combination offers a natural camouflage to the land as well as underwater predators
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Sicilian Butcher Fundraiser
The Sicilian Butcher Donates 20% of Proceeds all day on Sunday, Feb. 17 to NKF in honor of Ian Schwartz and Ali Dugaw's upcoming event!
The National Kidney Foundation's upcoming Dancing with the Stars event raises funds to help raise money for the organization. For more information on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars event visit: https://azkidney.org/dws19.
For more information: https://www.thesicilianbutcher.com/ or phone: (602) 775-5140
The Sicilian Butcher-15530 N. Tatum Blvd #160 Phoenix, AZ 85032
PERK Valentine's day Cooking
Pauline Martinez, owner of Scottsdale's Perk Eatery located at 64th Street and Greenway, shows us easy, pretty and fun Valentine's sweets and treats that viewers can recreate themselves in their own kitchens. Show how much you care by tantalizing the tummy.
Recipes:
Heart Shaped Quesadillas:
Ingredients:
- 2 flour tortillas
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterrey jack cheese
- Butter for pan
Directions:
- Preheat skillet on medium heat.
- With kitchen shears or knife, cut out heart shape in both tortillas.
- Sprinkle both cheese over one half and cover with other half.
- Butter the pan right before placing quesadilla in pan.
- After about 2-3 minutes, spread butter on top piece and flip quesadilla over to cook the other side.
- Serve immediately with Pico de Gallo and sour cream! Yum.
Nutella Stuffed French Toast:
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of thick challah or brioche bread
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup whole milk or cream
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 TBL sugar
- 2-3 TBL Nutella
- Butter
- Fresh strawberries
- Maple syrup (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat large skillet over medium heat.
- In a medium bowl, mix eggs, vanilla, milk, cinnamon and sugar. Beat until well combined.
- Dip bread slices in egg wash, flip to coat other side.
- Add slices to buttered pan and let brown.
- Flip bread over and spread Nutella over each slice. Let bread brown.
- Once bread is browned to desired color, flip one piece over the other, sandwiching the Nutella in the center. Remove from pan and slice on diagonal. Place on plate and too with fresh strawberries and warm syrup. Enjoy!
*On Valentine's Day itself, Perk Eatery is featuring signature Strawberries and Cream Waffles for just $8.49 all day long.
For more information on Perk Eatery: www.perkeatery.com or phone: 480-998-6026
Perk Eatery -6501 E. Greenway Pkwy., #159, Scottsdale AZ 85254
Jaime's Local Love: YoYoFactory®
YoYoFactory® was established in 2003 to make better yoyos. YoYo's that help beginners learn faster and Champions crush the competition. Our products have innovations that make learning easier. The Velocity has a cool technology that allows players to simply twist a dial to tune their yoyo. All the yoyos come with a pre-shortened and pre-tied loop to get you learning faster. YoYoFactory® also makes world champions. The top levels of the World YoYo Contest are dominated by players using YoYoFactory® yoyos designed right here in Chandler Arizona. YoYoFactory® yoyos have also been used to capture Guinness World Records (Most tricks in a minute 51, Most yoyos spinning simultaneously 16, most loops in a minute 152, World’s largest yoyo 13ft in diameter).
* YoYoFactory® is located in Chandler Arizona. Open 9am-5pm Mon-Fri
For more information visit: www.yoyofactory.com or phone: 480-753-3444
YoYoFactory® 155 E Chilton Dr Chandler AZ 85225
Tempe Diablo Stadium
Baseball is back! Tempe Diablo Stadium will host the Los Angeles Angels for another season of Spring Training. This season boasts matchups against the D-backs, Cubs, Dodgers and Padres to name a few. Tickets are on sale now at www.angels.com and will be available for purchase at the stadium beginning Feb. 9.
Show your love of the game by welcoming the Angels to their first practice on Wednesday, Feb. 13. It's free to attend practices and there are plenty of opportunities to grab an autograph or two from players.
Home opener on Feb. 24 The Angels will take on the Giants on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 1:10 p.m.
Ticket costs and info:
- Home plate MVP - $50-$100
- Field MVP - $40-$75
- Field Box - $25-$55
- Grandstand - $20-$50
- Lawn - $15-$45
- Upper Pavilion (all inclusive) - $53
- Group tickets: Call 888-796-HALO (4256)
- Parking - $5 per car and $25 per RV
Tempe Diablo Stadium is located at 2200 W. Alameda Dr. Visit www.tempe.gov/diablo for information on games, tickets, stadium hours, directions and parking.
Disney ALADDIN at ASU Gammage
For the first time the national Broadway tour of Disney ALADDIN is at ASU Gammage in Tempe. The show opened last week and is running through Feb. 17 still time to get your tickets to see this spectacular show filled with Disney magic. It's a Broadway show for all ages.
For more information: www.asugammage.com
For information visit: www.AladdinTheMusical.com/tour
ASU Gammage -1200 S. Forest Ave, Tempe AZ 85287
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.