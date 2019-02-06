Jaime's Local Love: Vivid Hair Therapy
Samantha Yazwa owner of Vivid Hair Therapy Salon specializes in cutting hair of autistic and special needs children.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/vividhairtherapy/ or phone: (480)251-5666
Vivid Hair Therapy Salon is located at 2820 E University Dr. Suite 103 Mesa, AZ 85213
Girls Golf- Sports Day
Today is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and a local organization is inspiring young women to start their golf journey. Wednesday, February 6th is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and a local organization is inspiring young women to break into what some may think is a surprising sport. Golf has always been viewed as traditionally male dominated but across the world, there are more than 70,000 girls being introduced to and learning the game.
Run in partnership between the LPGA Foundation and the USGA, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf is a non-profit 501-c3 junior golf program with sites in more than 415 communities across the country, including Phoenix! Young women get to learn and play with the best in the Valley, including a massive participation during the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, the LPGA's only tournament in Arizona.
The LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, held every year here at Wildfire, donates a portion of their sales to Girls Golf. The tournament was created to honor the 13 women who founded the LPGA.
For more information visit: www.girlsgolfofphoenix.org
Wildfire Golf Club -5350 E Marriott Dr.· Phoenix, Arizona 85054
VNSA Book Sale
The annual VNSA Used Book Sale is this weekend, Feb 9th & 10th at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. The big change this year is they've moved to the AG building on the southern end of the fairgrounds two buildings from the normal yellow Exhibit Hall Building.
Book lovers young and old can find more than half a million gently used books and other media in the AG Building this February at the Southwest's largest used book sale. There is free admission to the sale, but the Fairgrounds charges to park. Books start at only $1, with like new paperback volumes at $2, and with everything half-price on Sunday except items in the rare and unusual category. You'll find books of every topic sorted into at least 27 categories. VNSA has donated more than $8.5 million to Valley non-profits through the years. This annual sale helps to raise money for nonprofits in Maricopa County. More than 500,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs, videos, books on tape, puzzles and maps were sold last year to more than 15,000 customers.
- Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 8 am to 6pm.
- Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 8 am to 4pm.
- Arizona State Fairgrounds- Ag Building (new location this year at fairgrounds)
- 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007
- (Enter from 17th Avenue & West McDowell Road)
There is free admission to the sale, but the Fairgrounds charges to park. For more information, call 602-265-6805 or visit www.vnsabooksale.org.
Susan Bratton, The Soulmate Embrace
The hugging trend continues to rise: men hugging hello, teenagers hugging each other as a form of greeting but couples are hugging less and here's how to turn that around.
We are not taught to hug, and we could be much better at both giving and receiving hugs.
Hugs lower stress, increase intimacy and generate oxytocin, the bonding hormone.
The Queen of Hearts, Susan Bratton teach us how to give a melting hug called, The Soulmate Embrace just in time for Valentine's Day.
Soulmate Embrace hug and the free downloadable eBook visit: http://soulmateembrace.com
For more information on Susan Bratton visit: http://susanbratton.com/
Tara at the Movies- Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel is about a cyborg girl who goes on a journey of self-discovery.
For more information on the movie "Alita: Battle Angel," visit: https://www.foxmovies.com/movies/alita-battle-angel
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
