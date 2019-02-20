Soldier's Best Friend
Local nonprofit trains service dogs/therapeutic companion dogs for U.S. veterans living with combat-related PTSD and/or Traumatic Brain Injury, while also rescuing and pairing Arizona homeless dogs.
They adopt Arizona homeless dogs from rescue/shelter partners, pair them with a veteran and train them as a team for an average of 6-9 months. Dogs owned by an accepted veteran may train in the program, if the dog meets criteria and passes an evaluation for its capacity to train as a service/therapeutic companion dog.
Training in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Prescott, Tucson and Sierra Vista. They rely on the generosity of donors and funders to provide this life-changing program at no cost to the veteran.
The goal is to help lessen the veteran's symptoms of PTSD and/or TBI, as well as give an Arizona homeless dog a second chance in life and important job.
For more information: www.soldiersbestfriend.org, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SoldiersBestFriend/ or phone: (623) 218-6486
Soldier's Best Friend-14505 N 75th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381
Jaime's Local Love: Gather at The Churchill
Gather is a woman-owned, shipping container lifestyle shop practicing mindful retail in the heart of the desert.
- Gather Phx, located inside The Churchill in downtown Phoenix.
- Items within the shop are 95 percent Arizona made products, and inclusive of makers from all backgrounds
- Their mission is blur traditional boundaries of retail, and lift the community of local makers
- Envisioned Gather as an inclusive space and platform for the amazing community of makers
In addition to supporting local makers, Gather is committed to giving back to the community with every sale made in the shop. Gather whole-heartedly believes that when developments rise, they should intentionally expand the community in which they sit. Each month, Gather partners with The Churchill to give back to the local community, with three percent of sales each month benefiting a local non-profit.
For more information: www.gatherphx.com
Gather Phx: 901 N 1st St #108, Phoenix, Arizona 85004
Meridian Fun Run
School is in need of new projectors and other important supplies that it can't afford so students have created a spoof "Back to the Future" video to raise money from the community.
Meridian Elementary is in the middle of its 2-week fundraiser powered by the Boosterthon! Instead of selling items, families will gather pledges to help your school, while students experience a world-class character program and participate in the Meridian Fun Run. Most students will complete 30-35 laps at the Fun Run event.
To see the link to the video and to donate visit: https://funrun.boosterthon.com/v3/dash/12DA4DCB
Meridian Elementary School- 3900 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212
Katrina McGhee New Book "BE BOLD BE BRIILIANT BE YOU"
New Game Changing Book Reveals the Roadmap for Creating the Life and Career That Women Desire!
- Whether a corporate executive, entrepreneur, or a community leader, the lessons and steps outlined in this book will help readers to:
- Design a rewarding career based on your unique blend of strengths, skills, and desires.
- Elevate your executive presence to get noticed and promoted for your work.
- Cultivate the meaningful connections that deliver big dividends in your career
- Embrace empowered living to enjoy a balanced, successful, and significant life.
- Help define career halting habits that they may be making in the workplace while not even realizing it and how to change those habits.
- Identify and eliminate your career halting habits to accelerate your success.
"Be Bold. Be Brilliant. Be You." reveals the roadmap for creating the life and career we all individually desire. Through a series of powerful lessons inspired by Katrina McGhee's personal journey, from impactful individual contributor to empowered c-suite executive, readers will discover how to maximize strengths, increase influence, and unlock the greatness for which we were all designed.
This fast and detailed read takes you on a grand adventure of getting in the driver's seat and navigating your way to unimaginable success. You are worthy of the life you desire. Be empowered and get equipped with the tools you need to lead, grow, and succeed!
For more information on the book and Katrina McGhee please visit www.katrinamcghee.com.
Doan Jersey Retires
Coyotes to retire Shane Doan's no. 19 jersey this Sunday Night, February 24th vs the Winnipeg Jets. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. while the ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. and game time is 7:00 p.m.
As part of the evening, all fans in attendance will receive a Doan kachina bobblehead courtesy of Gila River Hotels & Casinos.
The Coyotes and Jets will wear special warm up jerseys featuring a Doan #19 patch along with his last name and number on the back of each jersey. Jerseys from both teams will be available for purchase via auction at the Coyotes Charity Corner and online during the game at www.arizonacoyotes.com/doanjersey.
The Arizona Coyotes Foundation will be selling several limited-edition Doan night items including gold-plated pucks, #19 plaques, lapel pins and a life-size Doan bobble head.
Additionally, the Arizona Coyotes Foundation, in conjunction with Ascend Fundraising Solutions, will guarantee a 50/50 jackpot of $50,000. The winner will receive a minimum of $25,000. Funds raised from this special event will support HopeKids Arizona and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle will be available online at www.arizonacoyotes.com/5050raffle starting February 17th at 10:00 a.m. and sales will run through the second intermission of the game.
Commemorative Doan merchandise and apparel will be available at Fanatics locations throughout Gila River Arena including a special Doan shop outside of section 122.
For more information on Coyotes tickets, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit www.ArizonaCoyotes.com/Doan.
JEOPARDY! All-Star Games Tournament
JEOPARDY! Celebrates its 35th season in syndication with a new tournament in a never-before-seen format: the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games.
For the first time ever, JEOPARDY! will be played in teams. The JEOPARDY! All-Star Games will give fans the chance to see their favorite players join forces and compete in an unprecedented event set to air over the course of 10 weekdays from February 20 to March 5, 2019.
The 18 elite contestants returning for the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games are among the winningest and most popular players in recent JEOPARDY! history. Six teams will be composed of three players each, with one designated Team Captain. The Team Captains are some of the most notable names to ever play the game: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, Julia Collins, Austin Rogers, Colby Burnett, and Buzzy Cohen. Roster players are Leonard Cooper, Roger Craig, Jennifer Giles, Ben Ingram, Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Monica Thieu, and Seth Wilson.
Teams will be determined when all 18 contestants travel to Los Angeles for a live draft event hosted by Alex Trebek. Set to take place Saturday, September 22, at 10 a.m. PT, the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games draft will be streamed in real time on Facebook Live.
All season long, fans will have multiple opportunities to participate in the lead-up to the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games, including the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games Fantasy League and sweepstakes, where every viewer can draft their own three-person dream team to follow throughout the tournament.
To learn more about the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games, please visit: https://www.jeopardy.com/.
