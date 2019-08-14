Matilda The Musical
Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) opens its 31st season with Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, August 9, on Center Stage at The Herberger Theater Center, marking the first time this smash Broadway musical has been produced by an Arizona-based theatre company. Twelve public performances and four daytime school performances will take place between August 9 and 25.
Public performance tickets are available at www.vyt.com or by calling (602) 252-8497.
Herberger Theater Center 222 East Monroe Street Phoenix, Arizona 85004
Salvation Army Emergency Cooling Stations
The latest Excessive Heat Warning in the Valley will see The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) activate 12 heat relief stations throughout metro Phoenix Aug. 13-15, where anyone in need can go for indoor cooling and hydration:
- Apache Junction -Apache Junction Corps Community Center, 605 E. Broadway Rd.
- Avondale -Estrella Mountain Corps Community Center, 11 N. Third Ave.
- Chandler -Chandler Corps Community Center, 85 E. Saragosa St.
- Glendale
- Glendale Corps Community Center, 6010 W. Northern Ave.
- Valley of the Sun Korean Corps Community Center, 7238 N. 61st Ave.
- Mesa -Mesa Corps Community Center, 241 E. Sixth St.
- Phoenix
- Phoenix Citadel Corps Community Center, 628 N. Third Ave.
- Phoenix Maryvale Corps Community Center, 4318 W. Clarendon Ave.
- Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center South Mountain, 1375 E. Broadway Rd.
- The Salvation Army Phoenix Family Services Office, 2707 E. Van Buren St., Bldg. 2
- Surprise -Sun Cities West Valley Corps Community Center, 17420 N. Avenue of the Arts Blvd.
- Tempe -Tempe Corps Community Center, 40 E. University Dr.
These heat relief stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning.
Mobile hydration units will also be dispatched from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day Aug. 13-15 to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.
Those interested in volunteering can call 602-267-4100 for more information.
Anyone who would like to make a cash donation to help the effort can visit www.SalvationArmyPhoenix.org or text HEAT to 51555.
Jaime's Local Love: Artful Mélange
Art, Jewelry and Handmade Goods by Shannon Bundschuh of Artful Mélange
Hand lettered globes and maps: Most are vintage items that Shannon Bundschuh hand letter on. All are her own designs. No vinyl or stencils are used. Love of fonts drives Shannon design choices.
Metalsmithing: Her newest love. Bohemian-inspired jewelry made of sterling silver, gemstones, and crystals, along with leather and feather accents. It starts with a simple flat sheet of sterling silver and/or wire. and using fire and tools can become anything you can imagine.
Mixed Media Art & Crafts: She has been painting since childhood. Shannon kids' have been a major inspiration in her current work. Decorating their rooms has steered her on the path to making many of the choices in designs and materials.
Artful Mélange name means "artful mixture". Artful Mélange is built around my ever-changing creativity and inspiration.
You can find Artful Mélange on Etsy and Instagram, as well as the Scottsdale Junk in the Trunk Vintage Markets.
For more information: www.artfulmelange.etsy.com or phone: 480-544-4431
Local Culinary Business Hiring for Over 100 Positions
The Seasonally Fresh Culinary Family will be hiring over 100 new team members for its four restaurants, catering company, and garden. Positions will range from management, kitchen, servers, bussers, dishwashers, counter help/cashier, administration, security, event set-up, and garden labor.
The Seasonally Fresh Culinary Family will hold a Hiring Fest on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. at The Farm at South Mountain. Potential candidates are asked to bring copies of their resume and to park in the dirt lot across the street from The Farm.
The Seasonally Fresh Culinary Family has several local, award-winning businesses including The Farm at South Mountain, Artisan by Santa Barbara Catering, Morning Glory Café, The Farm Kitchen, Quiessence, Palette at Phoenix Art Museum, Botanica, and Soil & Seed Garden. Fresh, local, and seasonal is the united philosophy for all of the businesses. The Seasonally Fresh Culinary Family is owned by Pat Christofolo, a local business owner for over 25 years.
For questions regarding the hiring fest, please email info@thefarmatsouthmountain.com. For those that cannot make the hiring fest, please email your resume to info@thefarmatsouthmountain.com. Please, no phone calls.
- What: Phoenix Hiring Fest
- Who: Seasonally Fresh Culinary Family
- When: Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Where: The Farm at South Mountain, 6106 S. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85042
Taste of Quiessence and Thursday Wine Flights
This summer, Quiessence at The Farm will bring back its two most popular dining specials for a limited time. For those staying in town, this dining experience is the perfect escape at our lush, green oasis in the desert while enjoying summer harvest from our own Soil & Seed Garden at The Farm. Recently awarded the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its third year, both specials will have sommelier paired wine options available.
The "Taste of Quiessence" Chef's Tasting Menu will be available on Wednesdays from August 14 through August 28. The special Chef's Tasting price will be available to the first 12 diners who reserve on the special event dates: August 14, August 21, and August 28. The three course "Taste of Quiessence" is $45++ per person (price does not include tax and gratuity) and a wine pairing option is available at $25++ per person.
Dishes on the menu may include:
- A daily offering of seasonal vegetables from Soil & Seed Garden in the Farmer's Foraged Garden dish
- Butternut Squash & Parmesan Soup Tempura Chanterelle, Rum Poached Raisins, Bacon Lardons, Herb Oil
- House made Potato Gnocchi With Uni Butter, Two Wash Ranch Guinea Hen, Hedgehog Mushrooms, Oven Dried Tomatoes, Sweet Corn, Leeks, Chervil.
In order to secure a reservation, guests must call 602-276-0601 and mention "Taste of Quiessence." Twelve reservations are available each evening on the following dates: August 14, August 21, and August 28.
Thursday Wine Flights in August
Take flight each Thursday in August at Quiessence with its Wine Spectator award-winning wine list showcasing varietals from around the West Coast.
Guests will enjoy a curated flight of wine pairings and trio of small tapas at Arizona's original farm-to-table restaurant, Quiessence at The Farm. The Quiessence in-house Level II Certified Sommelier, Alison Sponberg, will hand pick each wine tasting to best pair with Chef Dustin Christofolo's special wine flight menu for the evening. Learn about new and old-world wines themed to the week's special menu.
Each week will have a different pairing theme:
- August 8 Arizona wines
- August 15 California wines
- August 22 Washington wines
- August 29 Canadian wines
Cost for the wine and food pairing experience is $45 per person++.
Reservations are required 24 hours in advanced. Please call to reserve: 602-276-0601. When making your reservation, please mention "Thursday Wine Flights" to receive this special menu and pricing option.
For more information about Quiessence at The Farm, please visit www.qatthefarm.com.
Quiessence at The Farm 6106 S. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85042
Phoenix 2nd vainest city in America
People in Phoenix spend the 2nd longest time in front of the mirror.
A recent survey commissioned by Quality Logo Products surveyed over 2,700 people in 25 major cities to learn how many minutes they spend primping and preening (and what they do when no one is looking.)
Here's how Phoenix ranks:
- Phoenicians spend 37.6 minutes getting ready; the 2nd longest time in the country (the national average is 33.6)
- New York (#1), Charlotte (#3), Miami (#4) and Philadelphia (#5) round out the vainest cities in the country
- The least vain cities? Denver, Boston, and Pittsburgh
To view the study visit: https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/blog/americas-vainest-cities/
