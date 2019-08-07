Nancy Tengler: Invest Despite Income
For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/
Git Up Challenge
The Daddy Daughter Git Up Dance Challenge. This is a great way for friends and family to come together and have fun! Families that play together stay together!
To learn about the challenge and the tutorial visit: YouTube Channel Love B6 & Family: www.youtube.com/c/loveb6
Monsoon Bugs
Is the monsoon BUGGING you?
Bugs love humidity. So, when the desert gets muggy, the Valley gets buggy.
Sometimes these creepy crawlies find their way into our homes. But, as ugly and scary-looking as they are, most of them are completely harmless, and even beneficial. Some provide food for birds and small mammals, others are 'recyclers'. Without these decomposers, the globe would quickly be covered in dead animals and plants.
Let's look at some of the bugs that may be bugging you during the monsoon!
Palo Verde Root Borer Beetle:
- Palo Verde Beetles live underground in grub form feeding on the roots of Palo Verde trees for up to three years before they emerge as beetles.
- Once they emerge as beetles, they mate and die within about a month.
- Adult Palo Verde beetles look like cockroaches, but only eat nectar and fruit (if anything at all).
- Harmless although they can pinch.
Sphinx or Hummingbird Moth:
- Large green caterpillars with a 'horn' are often found on your tomato plants
- Huge moths are often mistaken for hummingbirds as they fly sideways and backwards and hover over flowers feeding on nectar.
- Sphinx moths are important pollinators of night-blooming desert flowers.
Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion:
- The giant hairy scorpion is the largest scorpion in the United States (up to 6 inches) but has only mild venom- only about the level of a bee sting on the pain and swelling scale.
- It eats other bugs, including other scorpions, and sometimes eats small lizards.
Arizona Bark Scorpion:
- Although Arizona is home to over 30 species of scorpions, bark scorpions are the only medically significant species.
- Bark scorpions are the only species that can climb walls.
- Bark scorpions can fit through spaces the width of a credit card. Most enter homes under the front door.
Desert Blond Tarantula:
- While most spiders are venomous, few are dangerous to humans. In Arizona, only the black widow and the AZ brown spider (brown recluse family) have venom dangerous to people.
- Tarantulas have two methods of defense. In addition to biting, they can brush urticating (irritating) fiberglass-like hairs from their abdomen into an attacking predator's eyes, nose or mouth.
For more information: https://www.azgfd.com/
Low-Cal Cocktails
Labor Day represents one last day for backyard hosts around the country to flex their muscles at the BBQ and leave a lasting impression that will have guests clamoring for summer 2020. But to food off the grill isn't the main event and, instead, a co-star to along with the cocktails host serve to pair with their drinks. And it's often that creative cocktails are what guests remember most.
The best part: You don't need to be a bartender or mixologist to win the day with a martini shaker. There are several easy-to-make, great tasting cocktails for Labor Day. And if you want to add some flair, you can even make them low-cal. In fact, you can make cocktails that have fewer calories than an apple.
- The Bluehound
- Watermelon Splash
- The Stand
For more information: https://www.blueicevodka.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.