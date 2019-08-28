Puffer Fish Puzzle Solver
When we think of intelligent animals, a puffer fish is not usually what comes to mind. However, one of OdySea Aquarium's Animal Care Specialists, Alyssa Daily, recently began introducing puzzles underwater to our cute little puffer fish Jalapeno to investigate if puffers could learn by observation?
According to Alyssa: For his first introduction to the puzzle, I showed him how the flip switches worked. The second time he saw the puzzle, he had figured it out and used the lever to get his favorite snack- a shrimp. Also, by using this puzzle I have found just how good his memory is. He can go weeks without seeing the puzzle, but as soon as I introduce it again, he knows exactly what to do. I plan to continue giving him new puzzles of increasing difficulty to keep the puzzles enriching and fun for him, but also giving me insight into how smart this species is.
The Giant Porcupine Puffer (Diodon hystrix) is a species found all over the globe, most commonly seen in the Western Atlantic and throughout the Pacific. Jalapeno has been at OdySea for about 6 months and resides in the Great Barrier Reef Tunnel.
True Salt Company
Local company True Salt founded by two hospitality veterans committed to bringing the very best salt to the marketplace and debunking myths about salt being "bad" for health.
Dishes from Lon's menu that use the salt, all different types of salt to show grain sizes and various uses.
Sportiqe
Sportiqe, a global lifestyle apparel brand, announced today the expansion of its wholesale division after landing 31 new clients in the second quarter by inking deals with major nationally recognized brands such as Peloton, Microsoft Xbox, Tillamook Creamery, Sierra Nevada, JSX, Trek Bicycle and Zildjian Company, among others.
Headquartered in Tempe, the company specializes in Modern American comfort wear using premium fabrics, innovative designs and an on-trend fit to provide superior comfort with its t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, headwear and more. In addition to the new wholesale clients, Sportiqe has experienced significant growth in 2019 in other areas as well, such as doubling its staff in the last 12 months and averaging a year-over-year growth of 25 percent.
Sonora Quest Kids
Sonora Quest Laboratories, Arizona's leading provider of diagnostic laboratory testing, recently opened a new Patient Service Center focused on pediatric care. Centrally located in Phoenix, the Patient Service Center is the first of its kind at Sonora Quest, providing an experience tailored to making pediatric patients feel more comfortable and relaxed when having their samples collected.
Sonora Quest has specially trained phlebotomists on staff who are certified in providing to younger patients the extra care they might need, including easing anxiety, special instruments, etc.
The location features a separate entrance, a kid-friendly waiting room with toys and pediatric-focused decorations, special draw chairs for sample collection and TVs in the draw rooms to help distract children while they get their blood drawn. The location also includes separate well and sick waiting areas.
The new Patient Service Center, located at 926 E. McDowell Rd., #122 in Phoenix, and is open from 7:00 AM - 11:30 AM & 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM M-F and 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Saturdays.
2019 Arizona Walking Challenge
Research shows walking at work reduces stress and increases creativity. Plus, friendly competition between co-workers builds teamwork and camaraderie!
That's why Terryberry is encouraging Arizona businesses of all sizes to join its 2019 Arizona Walking Challenge held Oct. 7-Nov. 17, 2019.
Walking challenge contenders will go "toe-to-toe" in the six-week competition set for Oct. 7 Nov. 17, with winners honored at an awards celebration. Competition categories include highest number of average steps per employee, most creative social media posts and most improved stepper. Enrollment for the competition is currently underway with Best Western International, Make-A-Wish, HACI Mechanical Contractors, Nutranext and Saints Simon & Jude Cathedral School among the many returning organizations poised to lace up again for the second annual competition.
Nancy Tengler: Goals Based Investing and Mental Accounting
- Goals-based investing is nothing other than establishing separate objectives for separate life events. Behavioral finance experts refer to this as mental accounting.
- Mental accounting focuses us to implement our savings plan and our investment plan accordingly.
- Nancy Tengler best friend's mother practices her mental accounting with a series of envelopes, one for postage, coffee, groceries, entertainment. So, this may be an easy way for you to navigate your expenses and start investing.
- Each envelope should contain money allocated for a specific purpose. But, let's also take this a step further. Where are you spending this money? Do you ship with FedEx, drink Starbucks, stock up at Costco and watch Disney movies? The companies you like are a good place to start with your investments.
- Only invest money you will not need in the short-term. A market cycle is between three- to five-years so focus on long-term goals and ignore the volatility.
