Jaime's Local Love: P.A.K Crepes and Coffee
P.A.K Crepes and Coffee is a coffee and crepe shop located in the northwest corner of 75th Ave and Indian School. This shop specializes in multiple flavors of crepes and coffees that give customer a wide variety to select from. It offers sweet and savory dishes that will satisfy all craving tastes. The shop provides seating indoors and outdoors for customers to enjoy their dining experience. It's an excellent location for meetings, to study, relax, hang out, and just to enjoy a good cup of coffee with a crepe.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/P.A.KCrepesandCoffee/or phone:(623) 849-8285
P.A.K Crepes and Coffee, 7540 W Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85033
Summer Job Hiring
Summer Job Hiring Season is quickly approaching- teens, young adults/college students, retirees looking to make some extra money what should they be doing now to get ready? Tips on getting the job in a populated job market, etc.
Why get a Summer job?
● Most people start with the desire to earn extra money, perhaps for a hot date or a new car.
● A Summer job can provide so much more than that. It is practice for your dream job in that you can expand your resume, discover new passions, and enhance your strengths.
Most importantly, your summer job should be one that's fun. It's summertime!
The time to apply is NOW. The best way to land summer employment is to utilize your parents network and the places you frequent. I.e. health club, golf course, favorite restaurant, music studio, etc.
● If your Dad has a friend who is an architect and you are interested in that, see if you can help them out for the summer. If you love playing golf, see if you can be a caddy or work in the golf shop. Look for online postings as a last resort.
For more information: www.poteretalent.com or phone: (480) 939-3702
Potere- 2390 E Camelback Rd. #130; Phoenix, AZ 85016;
The Produce Mom
Lori Taylor, aka "The Produce Mom" is coming to Phoenix Apr.22-25 as a featured speaker at the "Produce For Better Health" Conference in Scottsdale. Lori travels the country as an Ambassador for the USDA on fun-educational programs at schools, as well as a frequent guest on TV shows. Even better, she doesn't have a commercial axe to grind, but rather makes a serious topic fun.
"Produce For Better Health" Conference
- Monday, April 22, 2019 - Thursday, April 25, 2019
- Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
- 4949 East Lincoln Drive
- Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- Phone: (480) 627-3200
- Website: http://www.pbhfoundation.org/annual_meet
For more information: https://www.theproducemoms.com/
XMF Youth Racing
Xtreme Machine & Fabrication and Chapman Off-road have come together to create an avenue for young racers to start learning and growing skills in the professional UTV race industry. XMF Youth Racing was started in December 2018 by Jimmy Owens and Joe Chapman in Phoenix, Arizona.
Owens and Chapman are excited to bring this idea to the race community. Not only will it give the youth an opportunity to start at a level that is comfortable for the child but also help them grow into other race classes as they learn the sport. As young as the age of five, can be a part of the XMF Youth Racing Program.
For more information about XMF Youth Racing, please visit their website: http://XtremeMF.com/
For Race and Event Schedule: https://XtremeMF.com/events/
Fiesta Bowl Charities
Fiesta Bowl Charities encourages the state's nonprofits to apply for grant funding. Application deadline is May 7. Fiesta Bowl has donated $2.5 Million in each of the last 2 years to Arizona's nonprofit organizations, the most of any college football bowl organization.
- Most people know the Fiesta Bowl for the elite college football games we host every December
- We ourselves are a nonprofit organization, and we live up to our Mission Statement that the Fiesta Bowl believes in the importance of fostering a culture of community outreach and service.
- Fiesta Bowl gives more in charitable giving than any other college football bowl - $2.5 Million in each of the last 2 years and expected to do more in 2019-20
- Arizona nonprofits in the areas of Youth, Sports, Education are eligible to apply for Fiesta Bowl Charities funding
- Deadline is May 7th 2 WEEKS AWAY to apply. Visit www.FiestaBowl.org/Charities to apply and for more information
- $7 Million in charitable giving in the last 3 years, including $2.2 Million to Arizona teachers
3 levels of grant funding allow Fiesta Bowl to get deeper in its impact for organizations
- $25,000 grant
- $50,000 grant
- $100,000 grant
We thoroughly evaluate each application; so many charities are doing good
- Charities we serve include some big names like Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters, American Heart Association and Boys & Girls Club.
- We also make a huge impact with some smaller, local nonprofits who have amazing missions. Some of those include Colten Cowell Foundation, Anytown Leadership, Maggie's Place, Hope Kids and others
Some fast facts from our Charitable Giving
- Nearly 1 million people will receive direct benefits from the funding
- Nearly 400,000 meals served
- More than 250,000 underserved youth will receive additional education programming
- Nearly 100,000 backpacks donated
For more information: www.FiestaBowl.org
Fiesta Bowl-7135 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 190, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
